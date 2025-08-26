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gettinolder's avatar
gettinolder
Aug 27, 2025

Hamas: Return what is left of the hostages,lay down your arms, and go hide in the Hindu Kush. Self inflicted bullshit. Go Jews, screw the Moslem Islamist along with their ideology.

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dorothy P slater's avatar
dorothy P slater
Aug 27, 2025

Bari had been a shill for Israel from her Columbia student days. Even as a student, she never minded the consequences to others whom she targeted with her activism. Then the climb to the top of the journalistic ladder began until she started the Free Press. . What astonishes me is how many non-zionist writers work for her. Evidently, they support her views. Obviously, she could have moved to her beloved Israel long ago but chose not to. What I see is that she is determined to turn NYC where she recently moved and Austin where she is a founder of the new university into Zionist strongholds. I suspect Netenyahu will be the first to be invited to speak to the young students as Austin U.

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