Written By: Justin K.P.

The Free Press Has Blood On Its Hands.

I have recently covered Bari Weiss’s and The Free Press’s vile genocide denial articles, where they have taken quotes out of context in an attempt to deny the well-documented man-made famine happening in Gaza.

The article, written by the Free Press, is now having real-world consequences and being used to justify the continuation of the genocide in Gaza.

The world's global famine watchdog, the IPC, has put out a report warning that if the blockade on Gaza is not ended, the famine will continue to spread across Gaza.

The report warned:

Increasing reports of malnutrition-related deaths suggest that the most vulnerable in society are beginning to succumb. This trend is expected to increase amongst vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases, before spreading to the wider population This famine is entirely man-made; it can be halted and reversed. The time for debate and hesitation has passed; starvation is present and is rapidly spreading. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that an immediate, at-scale response is needed. Any further delay—even by days—will result in a totally unacceptable escalation of Famine-related mortality

The report warned that, “If an immediate and sustained ceasefire is not implemented to allow humanitarian aid to reach everyone in the Gaza Strip, and if essential food supplies, and basic health, nutrition, and WASH services are not restored immediately, avoidable deaths will increase exponentially”.

Similarly, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz put out a detailed and lengthy report detailing the starvation in Gaza, taking hours-long virtual tours of hospitals in Gaza and writing, “For this article, we conducted four such tours, in different places, and conducted separate conversations with another 12 doctors, 10 of them volunteers from the United States and Britain, who are currently in the Gaza Strip or were there recently. What we saw there left no room for doubt about the scale of the horror”.

The article wrote, “We saw children whose bodies were blighted by hunger, with bones jutting out. Their hair had turned yellow or fallen out, their faces were wrinkled, and their abdomens bloated. Their bodies were limp; many had marks on their skin. Some looked totally apathetic”.

With international pressure being put on Benjamin Netanyahu to end the man-made famine in Gaza with warnings that “avoidable deaths will increase exponentially”, “If an immediate and sustained ceasefire is not implemented to allow humanitarian aid to reach everyone in the Gaza Strip”, he is now using the Free Press’ article to deny his war crimes and continue the blockade.

In order to evade pressure to end the blockade and deny his war crimes, the ICC indicted war criminal is using the Free Press’s genocide denial article.

On Twitter, Netanyahu shared a clip of Olivia Reingold repeating the lies written in her genocide denial article to justify the continuation of the famine.

This makes the Free Press’s genocide denial even more vile; it was not only a lie-filled screed used to deny well-documented war crimes, but it is now being used by the architect of the genocide in Gaza to justify continuing a man-made famine that will starve an untold number of people to death.

The Free Press now directly has blood on its hands.

Far From The First Time.

This is not the first time Bari Weiss and her outlet, the Free Press, have helped Israel commit war crimes.

Early on in the genocide, Bari Weiss effectively put out a hit on the beloved Palestinian poet and professor Reefat Alareer, which got him and his family killed by the IDF.

One of the most absurd claims the IDF put out to justify the genocide in Gaza was the comical claim that Hamas baked a baby in an oven.

Soon after this ridiculous claim was put out, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz debunked it as a “false claim”.

Alareer mocked this ridiculous claim on social media, writing, “with or without baking powder?”.

While Alareer was clearly mocking how ridiculous this claim was, Bari Weiss took the joke out of context and wrote on X, “Here is Refaat Alareer joking about whether or not an Israeli baby, burned alive in an oven, was cooked ‘with or without baking powder’”.

Soon after this smear, Weiss’s genocidal followers in the IDF began sending threats to Alareer, including “Send me your address. We are going to wipe you out in Gaza”, “When we get to Gaza, I personally will rape rawdog your old mother”, and “I’m going to expand your mom, wife, and child recktom in front of you”.

Alareer posted these threats and wrote, “If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes. Many maniacal Israeli soldiers already bombing Gaza take these lies and smears seriously, and they act upon them.”

The Genocidal IDF soldiers threatening Alareer- because of Bari Weiss’s smear- soon after killed him in a targeted strike along with his brother, sister, and her four children.

In another Free Press article by Frannie Block and Jay Solomon, the authors wrote, “According to documents shared by the Israeli military last fall, at least six Al Jazeera journalists were active members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad”.

The documents were, of course, proven to be fabricated by the IDF and were actually used as an IDF kill list to target journalists for their reporting on the genocide in Gaza.

One journalist on the list, Hossam Shabat, was later targeted and killed by the IDF. After his assassination, journalist Jeremy Scahill confirmed the documents were fabricated, finding that Hamas, “conducted an internal audit—reviewing brigade records and interviewing members—which found Hossam Shabat was not a sniper, not in Qassam, and not affiliated with Hamas at all”.

Scahill noted, “Hamas typically claims its fighters publicly when they are killed—but in this case, they made clear: Shabbat was not one of them”.

The kill list shared by the Free Press also listed Anas Al Sharif, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Palestinian journalist, who was also targeted and killed by the IDF.

Of course, the claims of his being a Hamas member were also fabricated. Israeli journalist Amit Segal reported that Anas Al Sharif was “detained by the IDF during the takeover of Shifa Hospital, but was later released,” something they would not have done if he were actually a Hamas militant.

In reality, his brother revealed that, “Days before being killed in a targeted attack by Israeli forces, Anas al-Sharif was offered a deal: stop covering Gaza, and he and his family could leave safely,” but he “chose to keep reporting the truth until his last breath” and was killed by Israel for it.

Israel’s 972 magazine later reported that the smears against Anas Al Sharif and Hossam Shabat came from Israel’s “Legitimization Cell,” a division of Israeli intelligence, which had “been assigned to identify Gaza-based journalists it could portray as undercover Hamas operatives, in an effort to blunt growing global outrage over Israel’s killing of reporters”.

Despite this, The Free Press repeated the false IDF claims, which were later used to murder the two reporters.

The mass starvation in Gaza is not the only Israeli war crime the Free Press has helped cover up.

The outlet has repeatedly denied the well-documented aid massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, something IDF members have even admitted to.

One article by the neo-con Eli Lake claimed that, “evidence still doesn’t support the claim” of the massacres, another by Tanya Lukyanova claimed that the massacres “never happened,” and the most recent genocide denial piece by Olivia Reingold and Tanya Lukyanova claimed that the accounts of the massacres come from “Hamas-run news agencies and anonymous social media accounts”.

In reality, IDF officials themselves have admitted to the massacres.

Two IDF soldiers formerly stationed at the aid sites told Haaretz :

It's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

Referring to the Haaretz piece, David Remnick in the New Yorker wrote, “one former (Israeli) security official I spoke to didn’t dispute the substance of the report,” quoting him saying, “The way young soldiers and commanders sometimes use their weapons is terrible. They don’t care about the rules. They think, ‘Kill them all! They deserve it after what they did to us, they are not human beings, don’t ask your commander’”.

The massacres at aid sites became so frequent that doctors began preparing for an influx of patients before the sites opened.

MSF (Doctors Without Borders) revealed that “MSF teams became so accustomed to the influx of wounded following each distribution that they began monitoring the GHF’s social media — used to announce site openings — to ensure that medical teams were in place ahead of time. MSF staff described watching crowds move up the road, carrying white sacks to carry food grabbed from the GHF boxes. MSF’s nurse activity manager recalled the unmistakable link between distributions and injury”.

One nurse said, “I see the roads get busy. I hear the hollering and heckling. I see people on carts with bags of food — then the injured begin arriving, almost at the same time. I have patients with gunshot wounds who are literally carried in on the same plastic bags they used to collect food”.

Anthony Aguilar, who was stationed at the GHF sites with the U.S. mercenary firm hired by the IDF to guard it, UG Solutions, blew the whistle on the massacres, revealing that the aid sites were “designed to maim and kill unarmed, starving civilians”.

Another whistleblower from UG Solutions revealed that, “As the Palestinians were finishing getting the aid that was on the site, the UG Solutions personnel began shooting in their direction, shooting at them, shooting at their feet, trying to get them to leave”.

Nick Maynard, an Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon working in Gaza also revealed that “The medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts (at the GHF sites) on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting”.

Despite the fact that the massacres have been documented by doctors on the ground, whistleblowers, and even admissions from IDF soldiers, the Free Press continues to deny them, yet again helping Israel cover up their war crimes and allowing it to continue committing them.

The Free Press Is Helping Israel Kill Palestinians.

Defending their genocide denial piece, the Free Press responded to commentator Krystal Ball, saying, “Is that supposed to be a propaganda win for Israel?” by saying, “No. It’s just reporting the context that the mainstream, and the serially online YouTubers, leave out lest their narratives disintegrate and their audiences evaporate along with them. In other words, it is journalism.”

But in reality, their lie-filled piece is now being directly used by the Israeli prime minister to continue starving Palestinians to death and deflect from the dire warnings of continued famine from international organizations.

Bari Weiss knows full well that her propaganda is helping Israel kill Palestinians, but she continued to help Israel anyway.

Speaking at a 2012 Zionist conference, Bari Weiss bragged about “how my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism” and “the connection I see between Zionism and storytelling”.

Through the Free Press, Bari Weiss has connected her Zionist activism to her “journalism” by writing smears used to justify killing Palestinian journalists and academics and writing reports denying well-documented Israeli war crimes, which Israel can and will then use to justify continuing the genocide in Gaza.

Far from “reporting context,” the Free Press is spreading propaganda that is helping get Palestinians killed.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.