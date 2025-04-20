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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Apr 20, 2025

Excellent documentation as always, D. -- the blood-soaked maraschino cherry topping Bathhouse-Bari (see? I can invent arbitrary fabrications too!) Weiss's plethora of duplicity is the fact she this entire time pushes the exact same trope as neo-Nazis do: the false equivocation between Zionism and Judaism. You can look at Bari Weiss's verbatim claim that "Zionism is Judaism" and find that narrative parroted exactly by neo-Nazis. Zionism and neo-Nazism are two heads emerging from a singular Janus-structured coin of lies.

Zionism and Nazism are interchangeably tautological words at this point.

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Healthy Wellness's avatar
Healthy Wellness
Apr 20, 2025

Barry Weiss gets something right for a change.

"Pro war" is your term for fighting back against putina's expansionist invasion. Love that. Now start puking out "war monger" on behalf of the dwarf dictator ...

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