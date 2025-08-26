Written By: Justin K.P.

Yes, Your Article Has Been Countered.

The Free Press, the vile Zionist propaganda outlet run by Bari Weiss, which constantly puts out Holocaust-denial articles to whitewash the ongoing genocide in Gaza, has just put out an article doubling down on its most vile piece of genocide denial.

For context, The Free Press put out a vile and lie-filled genocide denial article written by Olivia Reingold and Tanya Lukyanova that tried to claim that victims of Israel’s starvation blockade on Gaza were really only suffering from pre-existing conditions.

The Free Press correctly faced backlash from commentators, journalists, and analysts from across the political spectrum.

The Free Press has doubled down and put out an article by the editors responding to the backlash, where they claim that “No one is disputing the facts in our piece.”

In fact, I wrote a long response where I showed the article was full of lies from beginning to end and quotes deliberately taken out of context.

For example, the article claimed that Palestinian famine victim Karam Khaled Al-Jamal, who died of malnutrition from the Israeli blockade, actually died because he had muscular atrophy and partial paralysis.

But, to back this up, the Free Press links to an article where Karam Khaled Al-Jamal’s uncle says, “Karam lived for 26 years on a special diet based on ground fruits, and we provided him with everything despite his illness, and he was in stable health. But after displacement and famine, we are no longer able to provide even the most basic food needs. Everything has disappeared. No fruit, no electricity to run the blender, no food that can be digested. We had to change his diet, and his body began to collapse day by day. We watched him suffer in front of our eyes, and we were helpless”.

The fact that he was able to live in stable health before the blockade was left out of the article.

In another instance, the Free Press article claims that Osama Al-Raqab, a five-year-old Palestinian boy with severe malnutrition, was actually suffering from cystic fibrosis.

But yet again, the article they linked to in order to back this claim up actually says, “Osama al-Raqab’s cystic fibrosis has worsened since the start of the war. Lack of meat, fish, and enzyme tablets to help him digest food meant repeated hospital visits and long bouts of chest infections and acute diarrhea, says his mother, Mona. His bones poke through his skin. Osama, 5, weighs 20 pounds (9 kilos) and can hardly move or speak. Canned food offers him no nutrition. ‘With starvation in Gaza, we only eat canned lentils,’ his mother says. ‘If the borders remain closed, we will lose that too’”.

Other sections of the article were even more manipulative.

In one section, they claim that Maryam Dawas, a starving 9-year-old Palestinian girl, was actually suffering from another condition while linking to a video clip where her mother clearly says, “I am the mother of the girl Maryam Dawas. Maryam is nine years old. Before the war, Maryam weighed 25kg. Now her weight is down to 9kg. I mean, just recently this week, Maryam lost weight in a shocking way. Maryam is suffering from severe malnutrition,” and then adds that she believes Maryam contracted another condition because of the severe malnutrition.

In another section, the article claims that the Palestinian famine victim Atef Abu Khater was actually suffering from a mysterious illness, while linking to an article which says, “According to Ayed (Atef Abu Khater’s father), the harsh displacement environment is the reason for the deterioration of his son's health, as the family lives in a displacement tent amid inhumane conditions, surrounded by garbage and rodents, after being displaced from their homes due to the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

New Facts Debunking The Article Even Further.

Since publishing the vile genocide denial piece, new facts have come out that debunk it even further.

The article claimed that Abdullah Hani Muhammad Abu Zarqa, a five-year-old Palestinian child seen on video crying and saying, “I’m hungry, I’m really hungry,” was actually suffering from “vitamin and mineral deficiencies” and “joint pain”.

Since publishing the genocide denial piece, Abdullah Hani Muhammad Abu Zarqa died in a Turkish hospital from severe malnutrition caused by the Israeli blockade.

Furthermore, since the Free Press article was published, even more evidence has emerged showing the effects of Israel’s man-made starvation famine in Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz put out an extensive report titled, “Starvation Is Everywhere': Virtual Tours of Gaza Clinics Expose the Scale of the Horror”.

The article wrote, “For this article, we conducted four such tours, in different places, and conducted separate conversations with another 12 doctors, 10 of them volunteers from the United States and Britain, who are currently in the Gaza Strip or were there recently. What we saw there left no room for doubt about the scale of the horror”.

After taking hours-long video tours in hospitals in Gaza, the report wrote, “We saw children whose bodies were blighted by hunger, with bones jutting out. Their hair had turned yellow or fallen out, their faces were wrinkled, and their abdomens bloated. Their bodies were limp; many had marks on their skin. Some looked totally apathetic”.

Of 27 starving children, the paper confirmed that, “seventeen youngsters had deteriorated into a state of severe malnutrition without preexisting health conditions” while “10 suffered from previous illnesses”, which “were a result of the catastrophic living conditions in the Strip during the last 22 months or they had become aggravated acutely because of hunger”.

The article went on to write, “Anyone who claims that the images of starvation in the Gaza Strip are a result of acute genetic or other diseases, and not due to a grave shortage of food, are lying”.

The article also included testimony from international doctors, including Dr. Travis Melin, an anesthesiologist from the United States who is currently working as a volunteer in Nasser Hospital, who said, “The starvation is everywhere – it's everyone. When I put someone to sleep for surgery, this is very apparent as they are naked and asleep. It is easy to count ribs from across the room; you can see a clear pelvic bone, peripheral blood vessels are very visible, as is the small amount of muscle left, as there is no longer fat obscuring these structures. I was in Gaza also a year ago, and all the people I met now were dramatically thinner, almost unrecognizable. We are now very late in this process”.

Dr. Tomo Potokar, a British doctor working in Gaza, told the paper, “You see it on every level. You see it physically, you see it psychologically. You see it in the wounds that fail to heal. You see it in people's tiredness. They're giving up because they're just so worn out”.

Amnesty International also put out an extensive report where they spoke to displaced Palestinians living in refugee camps in Gaza City and wrote, “None of them had consumed any eggs, fish, meat, tomatoes, or cucumbers for at least a month; most had not had any such food for several months. This widespread scarcity of fresh and nutritious food is a result of both Israel’s suffocating blockade and its systematic destruction of food production sources, including large swathes of agricultural land, poultry and other livestock farms, during military operations, through shelling, bombardment, or destruction by manually laid explosive”.

An emergency doctor at Al Shifa hospital told the organization, “The lack of specific nutritious foods is causing easily preventable health complications. A teenage kidney transplant patient, for instance, suffered a relapse due to polluted water and inadequate food. Diabetics, who could manage their condition with strict diets, now face severe challenges due to unavailable nutrient-rich foods, including vegetables, fish, chicken, and beans, and medical supply shortages.”

Furthermore, the global malnutrition watchdog IPC put out a report where they found that 32 percent of Gaza’s population had reached the level of famine, defined as, “Households have an extreme lack of food and/or are unable to meet other basic needs even after full employment of coping strategies. Starvation, death, destitution, and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels are evident”.

The report noted that, “Increasing reports of malnutrition-related deaths suggest that the most vulnerable in society are beginning to succumb. This trend is expected to increase amongst vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases, before spreading to the wider population”.

The report warned, “This famine is entirely man-made; it can be halted and reversed. The time for debate and hesitation has passed; starvation is present and is rapidly spreading. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that an immediate, at-scale response is needed. Any further delay—even by days—will result in a totally unacceptable escalation of Famine-related mortality”.

Even More Genocide Denial.

Despite The Free Press’s genocidal denial article being proven false across the board, the outlet doubled down on their lies, writing, “If these images are representative of the average Gazan, then why were our reporters able to find complicated backstories behind the first dozen images they investigated?”

Of course, it is true that some of the first victims of the famine are those with disabilities, but as documented above, that is because they have been deprived of nutrients needed to keep them alive.

Just because some of the first victims of the famine have disabilities does not mean it will not spread to the entire population if not stopped. As the IPC noted above, “Increasing reports of malnutrition-related deaths suggest that the most vulnerable in society are beginning to succumb. This trend is expected to increase amongst vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases, before spreading to the wider population”.

As the Amnesty International report documented above notes, “The lack of specific nutritious foods is causing easily preventable health complications”.

The fact that Israel’s starvation blockade is killing disabled people first (as all famines do)does not make it any less bad.

Furthermore, many of the victims of the famine so far did not have pre-existing conditions. As Haaretz found, of 27 starving children profiled, “seventeen youngsters had deteriorated into a state of severe malnutrition without preexisting health conditions,” while the others had conditions either caused by Israel’s displacement concentration camps or exacerbated by the blockade.

The article then goes on to make an even more bizarre genocide denial claim, writing, “If there is a deliberate campaign of starvation, why did our reporters find that many of these children are receiving medical care?”

This claim is so bizarre, I don’t even understand the point they are trying to make.

To back it up, it links to

An image of a starving Palestinian teenager with the caption, “Palestinian teenager Atif Aid Abu Khater, weighing only 25 kilograms due to malnutrition, is receiving treatment under limited conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. The deepening humanitarian crisis and ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade in Gaza have led to severe food shortages, threatening the life of 17-year-old Abu Khater.”

An article from the Telegraph which states, “Footage shared with The Telegraph shows acute malnutrition at one of the few functioning medical facilities left on the (Gaza) strip” and goes on to write, “Baraa, a three month old baby, is one of the thousands of infants in Gaza who are on the brink of death from starvation.

Footage shared with The Telegraph by UNICEF shows several babies, including Baraa, suffering from acute malnutrition at one of the few functioning medical facilities left on the strip.”

A video of Maryam Dawas suffering from severe malnutrition, with the caption, “We give new hope from the midst of hunger to the child Maryam Dawas who suffers from severe malnutrition, until she overcomes the danger stage. Maryam was also transferred to the hospital due to the deterioration of her health condition. We call on everyone to help her in every way and expedite her travel abroad to receive treatment. Thank you to everyone who contributed and donated and was a reason for saving a life from death.”

Bari Weiss’s genocide denial has gotten so bad that she has resorted to effectively saying: “If Israel is starving children in Gaza, then why are they being treated in hospitals in Gaza for severe malnutrition”(?????)

The article then goes on to write:

Why have these reporters ignored credible reports of the United Nations and its allied organizations themselves blocking the distribution of aid in Gaza? And why are they twisting the truth about Hamas’s theft of aid? Similarly, why have they ignored the fact that the United Nations-associated body that attempts to assess whether there is a famine monkeyed with the metrics for its assessment in Gaza?

Like almost everything published in the free press, this paragraph is full of lies.

In this section, I will debunk all three of these lies.

“Why have these reporters ignored credible reports of the United Nations and its allied organizations themselves blocking the distribution of aid in Gaza?”

To back this up, the article links to a Fox News article which cites a supposed whistleblower from USAID saying, “the IDF is actively helping the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) get food into the hands of civilians while U.N. agencies, including WFP and OCHA, through their unwillingness to coordinate with the IDF, are inhibiting the distribution of such aid.”

The supposed “whistleblower” says, “There is a concerted effort to discredit GHF and any attempts to provide aid out of [the] U.N”.

Of course, the real reason the UN does not want aid to go through the GHF is that the sites are not real aid delivery sites, but death traps where IDF soldiers open fire on starving Palestinians once they reach them.

This was admitted to Haaretz by multiple IDF soldiers stationed at the “aid sites,” with one saying, “It's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire,” and another saying “I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.”

Anthony Aguilar, a whistleblower from the GHF, Nick Maynard, an Oxford surgeon working in Gaza, and Doctors Without Borders have all described the GHF sites as “death traps”.

“And why are they twisting the truth about Hamas’s theft of aid?”

Of course, the lie that Hamas steals aid has been fully debunked. To back up this claim, the Free Press links to one of its own propaganda posts, which repeats the propaganda claim of Hamas looting aid.

What the article left out is that even the IDF has admitted that this was a lie. The New York Times reported that, “the Israeli military never found proof that the Palestinian militant group had systematically stolen aid from the United Nations,” and Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the IDF admitted, “there were 110 looting incidents, and none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans”.

Furthermore, the article ignores that the aid lootings were actually Israeli false flags, carried out by their armed proxies.

The Financial Times reported that the aid looting was actually done by a criminal gang led by Yasser Abu Shabab and that “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces.”

One UN source told the paper, “These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot”.

Benjamin Netanyahu later admitted to arming Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang.

“Similarly, why have they ignored the fact that the United Nations-associated body that attempts to assess whether there is a famine monkeyed with the metrics for its assessment in Gaza?”

To back this up, the article links to an article in Commentary based on an already debunked article from the Washington Free Beacon which claims that “The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification used a different metric for Gaza than it has used for other conflict zones, changing its rules to make it possible to declare a famine in the Strip”.

In reality, as Haaretz reported :

Last week, the Washington Free Beacon, a U.S. right-wing news website, reported that the organization had changed its criteria for assessing hunger, tailoring them for Gaza. However, the IPC did not change its criteria for famine, but instead uses alternative measurements in its assessment of Gaza due to the difficulty of collecting data in it. For instance, experts measured the middle-upper arm circumference of children in Gaza, instead of height and weight, according to the World Health Organization's standards. The IPC has used these measurements in various places around the world in recent years.

As if publishing one Holocaust denial article was not bad enough, Bari Weiss and the Free Press decided to double down and spread more genocidal lies for Israel, further cementing their place on the wrong side of history.

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