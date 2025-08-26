The Dissident

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Jason's avatar
Jason
Aug 26, 2025

Oh, one of Netanyahu’s favorite toady’s … Bari. Shocker!

Just don’t ask her what it means 😂

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Susan Crabtree's avatar
Susan Crabtree
Aug 26, 2025

There are no words that are enough.

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