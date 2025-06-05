The Dissident

The Dissident

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
Jun 5, 2025

Cowards always want war and they never fight in it. Scum!

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Jun 5, 2025

Let's be honest. Another U.S. lone vote against stopping a holocaust is itself just another war crime in a long, horrendous, damning list of them.

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