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The Guide's avatar
The Guide
4h

It will stay in press because Gaza genocide will not be over until there is free Palestine from river to sea with equal rights for all people regardless of their faith or ethnicity. That was the idea of Einstein but Zionist choose Nazi path.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
4h

Empty signifiers: man, Zionist, and Israel. And, of course, antisemitism.

The "Tribal" Nature of Zionism is not merely a political or colonial settler project, but rather a trans-historical, global phenomenon fueled by a "tribal solidarity". Zionism as a "Network" in Atzmon's book The Wandering Who? describes Zionism as a decentralized network and a "spirit" that prioritizes "Jewishness" above all other civic or universal human identities.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/pure-glee-industries-making-bank

Jewish Values, dudes, forget about it . . . .

A real journalist, so forget about these fucking NGOs and group-think outfits.

https://youtu.be/09z2Vgew2Jg?si=WMiokI4BH4gXo4nQ

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