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Luigi's avatar
Luigi
7h

Nothing will change the fact that CPJ rated Israel as one of three countries in the number 1 position as leading the world on killing the most journalists in 2024. (the "pause" in listing the top killers in 2025 was because Israel came in well above every country in the world).

Moreover, because of this blatant and obvious change in their mission, their 501.c tax free status is on shaky ground.

IMHO, Ginsberg may have made a fatal corporate decision concerning CPJ that will bring down this once significant organisation.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

Always some crappy evil disgusting angle! WHAT are these creatures anyway??

😡

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