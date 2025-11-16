The CIA’s puppet in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, released a cryptic video where she called on the Venezuelan military to “lay down your arms” and implied an upcoming CIA coup and or U.S. military invasion.

In the video, she says:

Lay down your arms. Take today the decision to accompany the freedom of Venezuela when the precise time comes. What is going to happen is already happening. That decisive hour is imminent. The position that each one of you takes will mark your life forever. You will know very well how and when to take that step because everything around you will be unequivocal. This coming day, join us.

As journalist Christopher Ramirez noted :

Machado’s statement came a day after President Trump told the press, “I’ve made up my mind. I can’t tell you what it will be,” when asked about possible military actions against Venezuela. The U.S. President had met with top Pentagon officials during the week, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine. According to reports from the Washington Post, various military options were discussed during these meetings.

Machado has been a longtime CIA asset in Venezuela, founding the NGO Sumate in 2003, which was funded through CIA cutouts, “the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)”.

Machado has continued to be funded through cutouts of the CIA more recently.

As Drop Site News reported, documents show that, “U.S. spent $18 million specifically in 2024 on Venezuelan opposition groups, including on the global travel of recent Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado”.

Maria Corina Machado - by her own admission- has also been in contact with the Trump administration about their regime change policy in Venezuela.

When asked by Bloomberg, “Who are you in touch with in the (Trump) administration?”, Machado replied, “I have to insist that I’ve been in contact not only with several officials in the US government, but also in Canada, in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe,” adding, “I certainly believe Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the people in the administration that better understands the threats that are posed to Latin America and from our region towards [the] United States. I have been in touch with him, of course, and with his team and even further, in Congress. [In] both parties, we have really good friends and champions of our cause.”

Machado has also been promising U.S. corporations a massive “investment opportunity” if she is installed as the U.S. puppet in this regime change operation.

In an interview with Donald Trump Jr., she bragged :

Forget about Saudi Arabia; forget about the Saudis. I mean, we have more oil, I mean, infinite potential. And we’re going to open markets. We’re going to kick [out] the government from the oil sector. We’re going to privatize all our industry. Venezuela has huge resources: oil, gas, minerals, land, technology. And, as you said before, we have a strategic location, you know, hours from the United States. So we’re going to do this right. We know what we have to do. … And American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest. … This country, Venezuela, is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money.

At the America Business Forum in Miami, Machado boasted, “For the U.S., we will turn this criminal hub into a security shield in the heart of the Americas. We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.

As journalist Ben Norton noted :

This was not the first time that Machado had made this promise. Machado also spoke virtually at the Fortune Global Forum in Saudi Arabia in October, where she offered a ‘business opportunity, of more than $1.7 trillion’.

The outlet Semafor reported that, “During last month’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, Barclays [major British bank] organized a private meeting to talk investment opportunities with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, two sources familiar with the meeting told Semafor” adding, “The meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela, said Rafael de la Cruz, the director of the US office of Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia” and “The opposition leader’s team has also held ‘informal conversations’ with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future, de la Cruz said.”

“We have been in touch with several companies that are showing more and more interest in the possibility of opening up Venezuela for business”, Rafael de la Cruz said.

The outlet also reported that, “In addition, UBS’s (Swiss investment bank) chief investment office put together an eight-page memo last month that focuses on ‘visualizing the day after tomorrow’ in Venezuela. The research document highlighted the Trump administration’s ‘hawkish approach’ towards Caracas and noted that ‘Venezuela’s transition away from Chavismo could unlock major opportunities,’ in part because of its oil reserves and ‘severely underutilized economy’. In addition to its oil reserves, UBS cited Venezuela’s ‘fertile soil’ and notes it occupies a prime location ‘to develop as a transportation hub for the Americas and Europe.’”

Maria Corina Machado’s cryptic video appears to show that the Trump administration is going through with this regime change operation in Venezuela, to usher in mass privatization for U.S. corporations.

