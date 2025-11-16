The Dissident

Paulo Kirk
Oh, no, you have an Economic Hitman explaining what is and isn't Venezuela. Yep that Psychosis of Whiteness will persist even on your post.

Try, http://www.handsoffvenezuela.org/

The United States government has never accepted the Bolivarian Revolutionary process in Venezuela since the day that the late Hugo #Chavez was first elected president in 1998. Along with a rabid, right-wing opposition, the US over the course of four US Presidential administrations, has done all that it could to destabilize the Bolivarian process. Subsequent to the death of Chavez and the ascendancy of President #Maduro, the US government increased its efforts at national strangulation resulting in the absurd and obscene decision on January 23rd to anoint a new president of Venezuela, despite the existence of one who had been elected in 2018.

Though the late President Chavez proclaimed the need for what he called “21st Century #Socialism,” the reality was that Venezuela never became a socialist state. This is not a criticism. Chavez himself was clear about that. He recognized and stated that his coalition had won what has come to be known as “governing power” within the context of a capitalist state but that his coalition had not won state power. The distinction is incredibly important. Chavez, and later Maduro, introduced important reforms that improved the living standard of the Venezuelan people. What they were unable to do was to embark on a project that fully transcended the limits of the Venezuelan capitalist state, despite significant progressive victories and reforms.

Good stuff over here:

Dozens have been killed in U.S. airstrikes on boats off the Venezuelan and Colombian coasts.

The Trump administration claims it’s targeting drug traffickers — but there’s no evidence. And now they’re threatening airstrikes inside Venezuela.

U.S. warships now encircle Venezuela, joined by 10,000 troops and the Navy’s largest aircraft carrier.

This is a war in slow motion, justified by recycled lies, CIA covert ops, and billionaire-backed propaganda.

Rania Khalek speaks with Zoe Alexandra, editor-in-chief of Peoples Dispatch and editor of the new book “Why Venezuela? How the US tries to undermine democracy and sovereignty in Latin America.” Alexandra unpacks the truth behind Washington’s latest regime-change operation and what it means for Latin America and the Global South.

https://youtu.be/4cJ6lj4RFsY?si=gubsM4iztM6E_B5j

+--+

Thanks for writing, Dissident .....

Wouldn't It BE Wonderful that Real Reporting Was Done Globally by We the People -- disabled, poor, war-torn survivors, working class, in and out of prison

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/wouldnt-it-wonderful-that-real-reporting

Michael Henry
In this substack article Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, is referred to as a CIA puppet. Given her decade plus political opposition to Maduro and her broad international connections, "puppet" seems overly broad. Venezuela is a throughly corrupt autocratic kleptocratic narco-state that has nationalized its industry and ruined them through, primarily, incompetence and government sanctioned looting. It does not seem surprising that she has run her campaigns on privatizing industry and offered access to foreign investment.

