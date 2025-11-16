The CIA's Puppet In Venezuela Calls For The Venezuelan Military To 'Lay Down Your Arms'
The CIA's Puppet In Venezuela Calls For The Venezuelan Military To 'Lay Down Your Arms', as a U.S. military invasion looms closer.
The CIA’s puppet in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, released a cryptic video where she called on the Venezuelan military to “lay down your arms” and implied an upcoming CIA coup and or U.S. military invasion.
In the video, she says:
Lay down your arms. Take today the decision to accompany the freedom of Venezuela when the precise time comes.
What is going to happen is already happening.
That decisive hour is imminent.
The position that each one of you takes will mark your life forever.
You will know very well how and when to take that step because everything around you will be unequivocal.
This coming day, join us.
As journalist Christopher Ramirez noted :
Machado’s statement came a day after President Trump told the press, “I’ve made up my mind. I can’t tell you what it will be,” when asked about possible military actions against Venezuela.
The U.S. President had met with top Pentagon officials during the week, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine.
According to reports from the Washington Post, various military options were discussed during these meetings.
Machado has been a longtime CIA asset in Venezuela, founding the NGO Sumate in 2003, which was funded through CIA cutouts, “the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)”.
Machado has continued to be funded through cutouts of the CIA more recently.
As Drop Site News reported, documents show that, “U.S. spent $18 million specifically in 2024 on Venezuelan opposition groups, including on the global travel of recent Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado”.
Maria Corina Machado - by her own admission- has also been in contact with the Trump administration about their regime change policy in Venezuela.
When asked by Bloomberg, “Who are you in touch with in the (Trump) administration?”, Machado replied, “I have to insist that I’ve been in contact not only with several officials in the US government, but also in Canada, in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe,” adding, “I certainly believe Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the people in the administration that better understands the threats that are posed to Latin America and from our region towards [the] United States. I have been in touch with him, of course, and with his team and even further, in Congress. [In] both parties, we have really good friends and champions of our cause.”
Machado has also been promising U.S. corporations a massive “investment opportunity” if she is installed as the U.S. puppet in this regime change operation.
In an interview with Donald Trump Jr., she bragged :
Forget about Saudi Arabia; forget about the Saudis. I mean, we have more oil, I mean, infinite potential.
And we’re going to open markets. We’re going to kick [out] the government from the oil sector. We’re going to privatize all our industry.
Venezuela has huge resources: oil, gas, minerals, land, technology. And, as you said before, we have a strategic location, you know, hours from the United States.
So we’re going to do this right. We know what we have to do.
…
And American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest.
…
This country, Venezuela, is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money.
At the America Business Forum in Miami, Machado boasted, “For the U.S., we will turn this criminal hub into a security shield in the heart of the Americas. We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.
As journalist Ben Norton noted :
This was not the first time that Machado had made this promise.
Machado also spoke virtually at the Fortune Global Forum in Saudi Arabia in October, where she offered a ‘business opportunity, of more than $1.7 trillion’.
The outlet Semafor reported that, “During last month’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, Barclays [major British bank] organized a private meeting to talk investment opportunities with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, two sources familiar with the meeting told Semafor” adding, “The meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela, said Rafael de la Cruz, the director of the US office of Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia” and “The opposition leader’s team has also held ‘informal conversations’ with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future, de la Cruz said.”
“We have been in touch with several companies that are showing more and more interest in the possibility of opening up Venezuela for business”, Rafael de la Cruz said.
The outlet also reported that, “In addition, UBS’s (Swiss investment bank) chief investment office put together an eight-page memo last month that focuses on ‘visualizing the day after tomorrow’ in Venezuela. The research document highlighted the Trump administration’s ‘hawkish approach’ towards Caracas and noted that ‘Venezuela’s transition away from Chavismo could unlock major opportunities,’ in part because of its oil reserves and ‘severely underutilized economy’. In addition to its oil reserves, UBS cited Venezuela’s ‘fertile soil’ and notes it occupies a prime location ‘to develop as a transportation hub for the Americas and Europe.’”
Maria Corina Machado’s cryptic video appears to show that the Trump administration is going through with this regime change operation in Venezuela, to usher in mass privatization for U.S. corporations.
Oh, no, you have an Economic Hitman explaining what is and isn't Venezuela. Yep that Psychosis of Whiteness will persist even on your post.
Try, http://www.handsoffvenezuela.org/
The United States government has never accepted the Bolivarian Revolutionary process in Venezuela since the day that the late Hugo #Chavez was first elected president in 1998. Along with a rabid, right-wing opposition, the US over the course of four US Presidential administrations, has done all that it could to destabilize the Bolivarian process. Subsequent to the death of Chavez and the ascendancy of President #Maduro, the US government increased its efforts at national strangulation resulting in the absurd and obscene decision on January 23rd to anoint a new president of Venezuela, despite the existence of one who had been elected in 2018.
Though the late President Chavez proclaimed the need for what he called “21st Century #Socialism,” the reality was that Venezuela never became a socialist state. This is not a criticism. Chavez himself was clear about that. He recognized and stated that his coalition had won what has come to be known as “governing power” within the context of a capitalist state but that his coalition had not won state power. The distinction is incredibly important. Chavez, and later Maduro, introduced important reforms that improved the living standard of the Venezuelan people. What they were unable to do was to embark on a project that fully transcended the limits of the Venezuelan capitalist state, despite significant progressive victories and reforms.
Good stuff over here:
Dozens have been killed in U.S. airstrikes on boats off the Venezuelan and Colombian coasts.
The Trump administration claims it’s targeting drug traffickers — but there’s no evidence. And now they’re threatening airstrikes inside Venezuela.
U.S. warships now encircle Venezuela, joined by 10,000 troops and the Navy’s largest aircraft carrier.
This is a war in slow motion, justified by recycled lies, CIA covert ops, and billionaire-backed propaganda.
Rania Khalek speaks with Zoe Alexandra, editor-in-chief of Peoples Dispatch and editor of the new book “Why Venezuela? How the US tries to undermine democracy and sovereignty in Latin America.” Alexandra unpacks the truth behind Washington’s latest regime-change operation and what it means for Latin America and the Global South.
https://youtu.be/4cJ6lj4RFsY?si=gubsM4iztM6E_B5j
+--+
Thanks for writing, Dissident .....
Wouldn't It BE Wonderful that Real Reporting Was Done Globally by We the People -- disabled, poor, war-torn survivors, working class, in and out of prison
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/wouldnt-it-wonderful-that-real-reporting
In this substack article Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, is referred to as a CIA puppet. Given her decade plus political opposition to Maduro and her broad international connections, "puppet" seems overly broad. Venezuela is a throughly corrupt autocratic kleptocratic narco-state that has nationalized its industry and ruined them through, primarily, incompetence and government sanctioned looting. It does not seem surprising that she has run her campaigns on privatizing industry and offered access to foreign investment.