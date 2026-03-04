The United States and Israel did not get the “mass uprising” against the Iranian government they hoped for after killing Ali Khamenei and other hight level government officials, instead getting tens of thousands of Iranians out on the street demonstrating in support of Iran and against U.S. and Israeli imperialism.

Because of this, the CIA is now repeating the Syria playbook and attempting to instigate civil war in Iran by arming rebel groups opposed to the government.

CNN reports that, “The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, multiple people familiar with the plan told CNN” adding, “The Trump administration has been in active discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about providing them with military support, the sources said.”

One official said, “the Kurds could help sow chaos in the region and stretch the Iranian regime’s military resources thin” while another said, “other ideas have centered around whether the Kurds could take and hold territory in the northern part of Iran that would create a buffer zone for Israel.”

Another source inside the Trump administration said, “the idea would be for Kurdish armed forces to take on the Iranian security forces and pin them down”.

Sources told the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom that the goal was to to arm rebel groups in order to foment “an internal armed confrontation” in Iran with the end goal of regime change, writing, “American officials have been holding talks with Kurdish leaders in northern Iran and Iraq, with Baluchi militia leaders in southeastern Iran, and with additional opposition groups. According to reports, the goal is to prepare all these factions for the decisive day when, following the degradation of regime forces – chiefly the IRGC – the desired change will take place. The US and Israel are seeking a full replacement of the regime, with the various groups expected to join what is anticipated to be an internal armed confrontation, as regime loyalists – and there are many – will not yield without a fight.”

The CIA hopes that by arming rebel groups, it can “help sow chaos in the region” and foment “an internal armed confrontation” in hopes that civil war will destroy Iran and make regime change easier.

This is seemingly a repeat of the CIA’s playbook in Syria.

In 2011, after the U.S/NATO regime change war in Libya, journalist Sy Hersh reported that the CIA , “authorised a rat line” which was, “used to funnel weapons and ammunition from Libya via southern Turkey and across the Syrian border to the opposition” adding that, “Many of those in Syria who ultimately received the weapons were jihadists, some of them affiliated with al-Qaida”.

The “rat line” was followed by what the New York Times called , “one of the most expensive efforts to arm and train rebels since the agency’s program arming the mujahideen in Afghanistan during the 1980”, a covert CIA program designed to directly arm and train al-Qaida rebels fighting the Syrian government, code named “Timber Sycamore”.

The Washington Post reported that the program had, “a budget approaching $1 billion a year” and spent “roughly $100,000 per year for every anti-Assad rebel who has gone through the program.”

One U.S. official told the Washington Post in 2017 that, “CIA-backed fighters may have killed or wounded 100,000 Syrian soldiers and their allies over the past four years.”

The program helped plunge Syria in chaos, and destroy the country, eventually having it’s intended effect in late 2024, when CIA backed rebels overthrow the Syrian government, after 13 years of war and hundreds of thousands of people dead.

With the initial American/Israeli regime change plot failing in Iran, the CIA is apparently attempting to create a new “Timber Sycamore” to destroy Iran.

