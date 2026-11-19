Written By: Justin K.P.

What a shock: it turns out the claims of Iran using chemical weapons or a “dirty bomb” in Washington against Trump administration officials are a deception by the Mossad to have the U.S. go back to war with Iran on behalf of the greater Israel project.

The New York Times writes, “President Trump is weighing plans for another round of extensive military strikes on Iran, taking into account new intelligence about Iranian capabilities and intensifying pressure from Israel to move quickly and aggressively”.

According to the report, “The conversations intensified last week” when “Roman Gofman, the director of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, held meetings in Washington, including with the C.I.A. director, John Ratcliffe. Other top Israeli officials, including Shlomi Binder, the director of military intelligence, have advocated a resumption of operations in discussions with American counterparts.”

The report added, “The Israelis have shared intelligence claiming that Iranians have plotted to use chemical agents against senior U.S. officials. One person briefed on the intelligence, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that type of threat was related to the decision in recent weeks to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from his home.”

It claimed that “People briefed on the discussions said that U.S. intelligence officials also see evidence of stepped-up efforts by Iran to bolster its chemical and biological weapon capacities”, already an unlikely claim, given Iran’s longstanding opposition to chemical weapons stemming from the U.S. supported Sarin gas attacks on Iranian troops from Iraq during the Iran/Iraq war.

But even the intelligence officials who believe this unlikely claim “said the prevailing view is that Iran is doing so not to use those weapons preemptively against Israel and other foes, but to deter the United States and Israel from employing nuclear weapons or conducting large-scale attacks that would inflict substantial damage on Iran’s infrastructure or civilians.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

Tucker Carlson reported that Israel was pressuring Trump to launch a nuclear strike on Iran’s Pickax Mountain, a report that was taken seriously by the connected Israeli journalist Michael Milshtein, who warned that “The combination of two ‘lame ducks,’ [Trump and Netanyahu] politically bruised leaders full of rage and longing to restore their egos and renovate their images in the mirror of history, could be explosive in terms of escalation in the region”.

Most importantly, this shows that the claims of Iran using weapons of mass destruction against American officials are yet another deception coming from the Israeli Mossad.

Desperate for the U.S. to restart the war on Iran, Israel “shared” intelligence with the U.S. calming that Iran “Iran is considering the use of chemical weapons against its adversaries”, a claim which U.S. intelligence officials called “part of a pressure campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to persuade the Trump administration to return to major combat operations against Iran” and which Gulf state officials believed was being used by Isreel “to push the United States and its partners to return to a more intense phase of the war”.

Following this, Israel revived the deception that Iranian officials were trying to assassinate Trump, a deception that Israel and its Neo-conservative allies have deployed multiple times, most recently when Trump was in Turkiye, where “U.S. intelligence officials saw Israel’s sharing of the warning about threats to Trump’s life as designed less to inform than to influence the president’s decision-making and U.S. policy in the region”.

With neither deception working, Mossad officials deployed another psy-op claiming that Iran would detonate chemical weapons or a “dirty bomb” in Washington, D.C., during their meeting with CIA director John Ratcliffe.

To no one with half a brain’s surprise, it was yet another hoax used by Israel in a desperate attempt to restart the Iran war.

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