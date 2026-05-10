This years annual study put out by the Alliance of Democracies called the Democracy Perception Index (DPI), which interviewed 94,146 people across 98 countries, representing over 90 percent of the worlds population, found that Israel is the most disliked country worldwide.

For the study “Respondents were asked what their overall perception is of each of 132 countries and international organisations” noting that the ranking “includes only the 68 countries and organisations that were evaluated by all 85 surveyed countries” and finding that “The country with the most negative global perception is Israel”.

Following the genocide in Gaza, wars in Iran, Lebanon and Syria, and increasing settler expansion in the West Bank, Israel has permanently tarnished its image around the world , leading to to be the most reviled country by the world’s population.

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