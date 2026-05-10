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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
8h

I note USA isn’t far behind them

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Arturo 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈
7hEdited

How do you ask what the overall perception is? How could I possibly know and rank countries I know near to nothing about? The ranking reflects msm narrative.

Interesting though that even with millions of shekels flowing into hasbara, aipac and owning great part of international press, the genocidal entity has lost the public war.

And yes, 78 years of genocide and still counting does place a fake country where it deserves.

💚🫒🇵🇸🫒💚

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