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Monty Bishop's avatar
Monty Bishop
8h

Wow, since it was so corrupt you’d think tRump would have kept it going. Sounds like one of his businesses!

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Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
8h

Going back to the Peace Corps and any other American Aid NGO it has always been known that intelligence operatives were always on staff anyone who believes otherwise is a fool.

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