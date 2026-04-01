One of the main justifications Trump has hammered out again and again for the Zionist war on Iran is the claim that Iran has been attacking America for 47 years.

But a look at the actual history of U.S.-Iran relations shows a much different story, and shows a reality of the U.S. deep state targeting and being the aggressor toward Iran since 1953.

In this article, I will go over the actual history of the U.S. deep state’s targeting of Iran.

The 1953 Coup.

The U.S. war on Iran began in 1953, when the CIA- at the request of Britain’s MI6- overthrew Iran’s popular and democratically elected president, Mohammad Mosaddegh, and installed the brutal Shah dictatorship led by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

An internal CIA document on the history of the CIA released in 2013 admitted that , “The military coup that overthrew Mosaddeq and his National Front cabinet was carried out under CIA direction as an act of US foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government”.

Reporting on the documents, the Guardian wrote:

The documents, published on the archive’s website under freedom of information laws, describe in detail how the US – with British help – engineered the coup, codenamed TPAJAX by the CIA and Operation Boot by Britain’s MI6. Britain, and in particular Sir Anthony Eden, the foreign secretary, regarded Mosaddeq as a serious threat to its strategic and economic interests after the Iranian leader nationalised the British Anglo-Iranian Oil Company, latterly known as BP. But the UK needed US support. The Eisenhower administration in Washington was easily persuaded. British documents show how senior officials in the 1970s tried to stop Washington from releasing documents that would be “very embarrassing” to the UK.

The Guardian added that, “The archived CIA documents include a draft internal history of the coup titled ‘Campaign to install a pro-western government in Iran’, which defines the objective of the campaign as “through legal, or quasi-legal, methods to effect the fall of the Mosaddeq government; and to replace it with a pro-western government under the Shah’s leadership with Zahedi as its prime minister”.

In 2023, the CIA even admitted that Mohammad Mosaddegh was a popular and democratically elected leader.

PBS News reported in 2023 that, “The CIA now officially describes the 1953 coup it backed in Iran that overthrew its prime minister and cemented the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as undemocratic.”

In a podcast released by the CIA, “CIA spokesman and podcast host Walter Trosin cites the claims of agency historians that the majority of the CIA’s clandestine activities in its history ‘bolstered’ popularly elected governments. ‘We should acknowledge, though, that this is, therefore, a really significant exception to that rule,’ Trosin says of the 1953 coup.”

Following the coup, U.S. and Israeli intelligence supported the brutal Shah regime as it repressed its people and allowed the U.S. to plunder the country’s wealth.

As journalist Gary Wilson documented :

Under the Nixon Doctrine, the United States turned Iran into its main regional enforcer. Washington dramatically escalated arms sales, supplying the Shah with tens of billions in advanced weapons. Oil revenues were funneled back through U.S. banks and into U.S. industry. Iran functioned as a proxy power, enforcing U.S. control in the Gulf. Inside the country, the Shah’s secret police — SAVAK, built with CIA and Israeli intelligence assistance — ran a system of mass surveillance, arbitrary detention and torture. Amnesty International reported in 1976 that Iran held more political prisoners than almost any country in the world. The regime’s repressive apparatus was trained, equipped and backed by the United States. By 1977, Iran ranked 17th among the world’s economies, with a GDP of roughly $80 billion and oil revenues of $20 billion a year. None of it reached the majority of Iranians. Some 68% of the population remained illiterate. Infant mortality ran at roughly 100 deaths per 1,000 live births — higher than in neighboring Iraq, whose economy was less than a quarter the size of Iran’s but whose state-led development delivered broader basic services to its people. The oil wealth flowed to the Pahlavi court and to the foreign capital it served. For workers and peasants, that ranked economy could not keep children alive or teach parents to read.

Supporting Saddam Hussian’s War On Iran.

The U.S. lost Iran as a puppet state after the Islamic revolution overthrew the Shah in 1979.

Holding a grudge, the U.S. then supported Saddam Hussian’s invasion of Iran throughout the 80s, including supporting the use of Sarin gas on Iranians.

After Iraq invaded Iran in 1980, the Yale Review of International Studies documented that , “the U.S. came to quietly but unambiguously favor Iraq. By providing military support and intelligence data to Saddam Hussein and his military, the U.S. sought out a resolution where Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his religious zeal would not prevail in the Middle East.”

This included the support of chemical weapons attacks on Iran.

Foreign Policy magazine reported that, “According to recently declassified CIA documents and interviews with former intelligence officials … the U.S. had firm evidence of Iraqi chemical attacks beginning in 1983,” but “ The Reagan administration decided that it was better to let the attacks continue if they might turn the tide of the war.”

Foreign Policy noted that “Top CIA officials, including the Director of Central Intelligence William J. Casey, a close friend of President Ronald Reagan, were told about the location of Iraqi chemical weapons assembly plants; that Iraq was desperately trying to make enough mustard agent to keep up with frontline demand from its forces; that Iraq was about to buy equipment from Italy to help speed up production of chemical-packed artillery rounds and bombs; and that Iraq could also use nerve agents on Iranian troops and possibly civilians” but “it was the express policy of Reagan to ensure an Iraqi victory in the war, whatever the cost.”

One CIA document even said that, “the use of nerve agent ‘could have a significant impact on Iran’s human wave tactics, forcing Iran to give up that strategy.’”

In 1987, the DIA found that, “the Iranian 1988 spring offensive was going to be bigger than all previous spring offensives, and this offensive stood a very good chance of breaking through the Iraqi lines and capturing Basrah” adding that, “if Basrah fell, the Iraqi military would collapse and Iran would win the war.”

Foreign Policy magazine documented that, “President Reagan read the report and, … wrote a note in the margin addressed to Secretary of Defense Frank C. Carlucci: ‘An Iranian victory is unacceptable.’”

Following this:

The DIA was authorized to give the Iraqi intelligence services as much detailed information as was available about the deployments and movements of all Iranian combat units. That included satellite imagery and perhaps some sanitized electronic intelligence. There was a particular focus on the area east of the city of Basrah where the DIA was convinced the next big Iranian offensive would come. The agency also provided data on the locations of key Iranian logistics facilities, and the strength and capabilities of the Iranian air force and air defense system.

These were “‘targeting packages’ suitable for use by the Iraqi air force to destroy these targets.”

Foreign Policy Magazine added:

The sarin attacks then followed. The nerve agent causes dizziness, respiratory distress, and muscle convulsions, and can lead to death. CIA analysts could not precisely determine the Iranian casualty figures because they lacked access to Iranian officials and documents. But the agency gauged the number of dead as somewhere between “hundreds” and “thousands” in each of the four cases where chemical weapons were used prior to a military offensive. According to the CIA, two-thirds of all chemical weapons ever used by Iraq during its war with Iran were fired or dropped in the last 18 months of the war.

It added, “By 1988, U.S. intelligence was flowing freely to Hussein’s military. That March, Iraq launched a nerve gas attack on the Kurdish village of Halabja in northern Iraq.”

It also added, “A month later, the Iraqis used aerial bombs and artillery shells filled with sarin against Iranian troop concentrations on the Fao Peninsula southeast of Basrah, helping the Iraqi forces win a major victory and recapture the entire peninsula. The success of the Fao Peninsula offensive also prevented the Iranians from launching their much-anticipated offensive to capture Basrah … Washington was very pleased with the result because the Iranians never got a chance to launch their offensive.”

In 1988, “US warships in the Gulf attacked Iranian military boats and oil platforms” in order to ensure an Iraqi victory.

Along with this, “the captain of the warship USS Vincennes launched two guided missiles to destroy Iran Air Flight 655, carrying 290 passengers and crew to Dubai.”

While the U.S. claimed the downing of the civilian airline was an accident, then UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher boasted that, “The accident seems at least to have helped bring home to the Iranian leadership the urgent need for an end to the Gulf conflict”.

The war ended in a stalemate that year due to U.S. support for Iraq.

Brutal Sanctions And CIA Meddling.

In 1996, Bill Clinton escalated U.S. sanctions on Iran by signing an executive order which “prohibit the export of all goods and services from the United States to Iran or from Iran to the United States.”

These sanctions again escalated under the Obama administration.

In 2010- “The US Congress adopts the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act. These sanctions target firms investing in Iran’s energy sector or selling refined petroleum to Iran, and foreign banks doing business with designated Iranian banks.”

In 2011- “The US Congress passes legislation that allows the United States to impose new sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran and to sanction third country banks if countries importing Iranian oil do not significantly reduce those imports within six months.”

In 2013- “The US Congress further expands the threat of secondary sanctions against companies doing business in Iran with the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.”

The point of these sanctions was to cripple the Iranian economy for its civilian population while simultaneously spreading pro regime change messaging in Iran in hopes it would lead to a mass uprising.

This was outright admitted by Richard Nephew, the architect of the Iran sanctions under the Obama administration, in his book “The Art of Sanctions”.

He boasts in the book that because of the U.S. sanctions on Iran, “Iran’s economy went from GDP growth of 3 percent to a 6.6 percent contraction between 2011 and 2012 . Iranian unemployment and inflation remained in the double digits. In 2012, Iran’s currency depreciated threefold in a matter of weeks, resulting in the hemorrhaging of Iranian hard-currency reserves.”

He added, “The United States took its surgical sanctions approach a step further in June 2013 with a carefully structured set of sanctions on Iran’s automotive sector, denying Iran the ability to import manufacturing assistance but not spare parts for existing autos or whole cars themselves. Iranian manufacturing jobs and export revenue were the targets of this sanction, undermining the Iranian government’s attempt to find non-oil export sectors and ways of employing 500,000 Iranians”.

He also boasted that while crippling the Iranian economy, the deep state was spreading anti-government messaging in Iran in the hopes of sparking a mass uprising, writing, “All the while, the United States expanded the ability of U.S. and foreign companies to sell Iranians technology used for personal communications, helping ensure that the Iranian public had the ability to learn more about the dire straits of their country’s economy and to communicate”.

The sanctions were temporarily eased when Obama negotiated the JCPOA, but Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 at the behest of his Zionist donors Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, and reimposed “maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran.

Trump’s then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boasted that , “Things are much worse for the Iranian people [with the US sanctions], and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a cutout of the CIA’s regime change arm, simultaneously pushed messaging in Iran, hoping to encourage an anti-government uprising.

Referring to the Women, Life, Freedom protests in Iran in 2022, the current head of the NED , Damon Wilson admitted, “If you think about the impact of our work in Iran, the reason the women life freedom movement began with the the simple act of a young woman who didn’t fully cover her her head with a headscarf, that story … could have been lost in a regional as a regional story in Iran, but NED Partners helped cover that story, get it out to the world, and get it back into Iran”.

The Trump administration, in its current term, imposed even harsher sanctions and has boasted that these led to the protests in the country that took place in January of this year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boasted, “What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street.”

Damon Wilson also boasted that the NED was spreading propaganda in Iran which helped spark the protests, saying, “the endowment has been making investments over years that have ensured that there have been secure communications, including Starlinks, other means, file casting that allowed information to go both in and out of the country at a time when the regime tried to hide its brutal crackdown. Part of what we see manifesting is a response that our partners have helped tell the Iranian people the story that the regime has squandered their own resources on supporting proxies throughout the Middle East to the point where they cannot manage their own water supplies for Tehran. And these stories have not just emerged, they are ones that have been covered, documented, and shared with the Iranian people consistently through our work”.

He added that, “we’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on”

The actual history of U.S.-Iran relations shows that from the 1953 coup to the current war of aggression, it has been the U.S. deep state that has been waging war on Iran.

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