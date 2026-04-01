The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
5d

The problem with aggressors is that if their targets don't acquiesce to being attacked and defend themselves then the victim is labelled the aggressor because how dare they fight back. When you get someone who's grasp on reality is as tenuous and tRump's then anything goes. As is blatantly obvious, tRump only lies when he opens his mouth....

Oh! Wait! Truth social....yeah... also when he types!

Reply
Share
Chip Pitfield's avatar
Chip Pitfield
5d

An excellent essay. Just as Zionist children have been brainwashed about the true history of Palestine and Israel, American kids have been brainwashed about ‘US exceptionalism’. The US has been an agent of global destruction ever since WW2 and there’s no reason to think it’ll change.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture