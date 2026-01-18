The Trump White House has officially announced its “National Committee for the Administration of Gaza”, the board that will be governing Gaza under his so-called peace plan.

The board has faced widespread backlash over its inclusion of figures such as Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Tony Blair.

But the most disturbing announcement which slipped under the radar is the fact that Aryeh Lightstone- one of the architects of the so called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation- has been named as one of the two “senior advisors to the Board of Peace” who will be tasked “with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board’s mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.”

Aryeh Lightston, a hardline Zionist who “served as the Senior Advisor to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman from 2017 to 2021”- played a significant role in advancing the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF)- the fake aid sites that were used to trap and massacre starving Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli paper Haaretz reported that, Lightstone is “a confidant and close aide of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff” adding that he “ has played a key role in advancing the GHF”.

Harrtez reported that, “Lightstone met with representatives of Arab state missions to discuss GHF activities and expressed disappointment at the UN’s opposition. He reportedly framed the situation as a competition between the UN and the fund, claiming the UN ‘felt threatened’” and the Financial Times noted that , “According to people within GHF and others who dealt with the group, Lightstone worked to raise funds and international support.”

For context, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation or GHF, were fake aid sites in Gaza funded by the U.S. and Israel that were used to lure Palestinians starving under the Israeli blockade with the promise of food aid and massacre them once they reached the sites.

Multiple whistleblowers from the IDF and from UG Solutions, the private mercenary firm hired to guard the sites, have testified to being ordered to open fire on Palestinians civilians at the sites.

Two IDF soldiers stationed at the sites told the Israeli paper Harretz :

It’s a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They’re treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it’s been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

Another Harretz article wrote that an IDF solider stationed at one of the GHF sites said, “the residents are trying to move forward to take a good place in the queue, but there is a border in front of them that they don’t notice” quoting him saying, “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them, it’s like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come from a different way each time, and I’m there with the sniper rifle, and the officers are shouting at me, ‘Get off, get off.’ I shoot 50-60 bullets every day. I stopped counting X’s. I have no idea how many I killed. A lot. Children”.

Similarly, whistleblower Anthony Aguilar, who was hired to guard the sites through UG Solutions, revealed that, “We aren’t there on the distribution sites defending ourselves against Hamas. We are using indiscriminate force, targeting civilians, escalation of force that goes far beyond the measures of appropriate, against an unarmed, starving population”.

In the documentary “Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War”, one truck driver with the GHF said, “There were a couple of men you could see running .. they could have been teenagers... You could see two (IDF) soldiers run after them, then drop onto their knees, and they just take two shots, and you could just see the two heads snap backwards and just drop”.

Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon, Nick Maynard, who was based in Gaza documented that patients he treated after returning from the GHF sites were, “shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting”.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) similarly noted that, “MSF teams became so accustomed to the influx of wounded following each distribution that they began monitoring the GHF’s social media — used to announce site openings — to ensure that medical teams were in place ahead of time. MSF staff described watching crowds move up the road, carrying white sacks to carry food grabbed from the GHF boxes. MSF’s nurse activity manager recalled the unmistakable link between distributions and injury”.

The UN’s Inquiry into Israel’s Genocide in Gaza documented that, “Several doctors have told the Commissioners that many Palestinians, including children, were shot at when they were at GHF sites. An emergency doctor in Gaza told the Commission that Nasser Medical Complex had received mass casualties from a GHF distribution point in Rafah. According to the doctor, victims, including children, from the GHF distribution site suffered from gunshot, shrapnel, and quadcopter wounds. He told the Commission that among the child victims were a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who suffered from a single shot to the chest while she was in her mother’s arms and, on a different day, a 13-year-old girl who was also shot in the chest” adding that, “Another doctor who was also at Nasser Medical Complex told the Commission that he had received many child victims who came from two GHF sites, all of whom suffered from gunshot wounds”.

The fact that one of the architects of these sadistic death traps is now taken with “leading day-to-day strategy and operations” is deeply disturbing.

