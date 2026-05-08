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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
33mEdited

They also have “The Jericho III,” considered Israel’s most powerful ballistic missile with an estimated range of 6,500–11,500 km, which is aimed at all European capitals.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
1h

That said, certainly not in 1973, and even today, Israel doesn't have ICBMs that can hit the US, not even inaccurate North Korean ones. In 1973, they didn't even have missiles that could hit Rome.

When political pandering is already happening, Israel doesn't need to threaten a Samson option against Merikkka.

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