In a recent episode of Piers Morgan’s show, the brilliant libertarian foreign policy expert Scott Horton dropped a bombshell about Israel’s nuclear doctrine.

“Israel has threatened to nuke London and Paris and Berlin, and Rome,” Horton said, adding, “it’s called the Samson Option … they have threatened that if the Western states abandon Israel to be overrun, they’ll nuke us too”.

For stating this, Horton was accused by writer Jonathan Sacerdoti on the panel of being a “crackpot conspiracist”.

In reality, Horton- as per usual- was 100 percent correct about what he said, and helped break the media blackout on Israel’s terrifying nuclear doctrine by stating these facts on the Piers Morgan show.

Legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, in his 1991 book “The Samson Option: Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy”, uncovered not only that the Samson option exists as a military doctrine, but that Israel threatened to use it to blackmail the U.S. into doing what it wanted in the 1970s.

In 1973, when Egypt and Syria went to war with Israel to take back the Israeli occupied Syrian Goal Heights and Egypt to take back the occupied Sinai Peninsula, Hersh reported that, “the Israeli leadership — faced with its greatest crisis — resolved to implement three critical decisions: it would rally its collapsing forces for a major counterattack; it would arm and target its nuclear arsenal in the event of total

collapse and subsequent need for the Samson Option; and, finally, it would inform Washington of its unprecedented nuclear action — and unprecedented peril — and demand that the United States begin an emergency airlift of replacement arms and ammunition needed to sustain an extended all-out war effort”.

This was done, as Hersh reported, so that it “would force the United States

to begin an immediate and massive resupply of the Israeli military”.

The policy on the 1973 war from then Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, was to “ let the Arabs win some territory, and some self-respect, and thus set up the possibility of serious land-for-peace bargaining.”

Israel- Hersh notes- reversed this decision, forcing Kissinger to arm Israel in the 1973 war, after Israel used nuclear blackmail, threatening to unleash “a potential Armageddon”, if the U.S. did not comply.

Hermann Eilts, the former U.S. ambassador to Egypt, told Hersh, “Henry spoke a lot about how on the fourth day of the war the Israelis panicked, and that’s when the judgment was made to assist them … in a sort of casual reference, Henry threw in that there was concern that the Israelis might go nuclear. There had been intimations that if they didn’t get military equipment, and quickly, they might go nuclear.”

Hersh added:

Further evidence of the Israeli willingness to use nuclear weapons in the 1973 war — or to threaten their use — was provided at a meeting early the next year between David Elazar and Lieutenant General Orwin C. Talbott, deputy commander of the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). Talbott was on an extended visit to Israel to discuss some of the lessons learned in the 1973 war and to inspect captured Arab and Soviet military equipment; there was considerable contact with Elazar, still the Israeli chief of staff. At one meeting, Talbott recalled, Elazar suddenly began talking “out of the blue” about Israel’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the desperate moments of the 1973 war: “My impression at the time was that he was trying through me to let Washington know how serious the situation was — approaching the point where they were ready to use them [nuclear weapons].”

The U.S. concern about Israel using the Samson Option continued into the 1990s, Hersh reported, writing, “Many senior nonproliferation officials in the American government was convinced by the early 1990s that the Middle East remained the one place where nuclear weapons might be used. ‘Israel has a well-thought-out nuclear strategy and, if sufficiently threatened, they will use it,’ said one expert who has

been involved in government studies on the nuclear issue in the Middle East for two decades.”

The Israeli military historian and theorist at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Martin van Creveld, said the quiet part out loud about the Samson option in 2003, openly admitting , “We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force … Our armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.”

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