As the Israeli/American war on Iran rages on, it becomes clearer and clearer that the tactics used in Gaza are being repeated in Iran, with the U.S. and Israel targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in an attempt to destroy Iran as a society.

The most horrific example has been the America/Israeli strike that hit a girls’ school in Minab, killing 165 children.

But this is not the only example of Israel and U.S. attacks targeting Iranian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Drop Site News reported that when “Dozens of teenage girls were attending their regular training sessions of volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics in the main sports hall in Lamerd, a city near the Persian coast,” “a missile slammed into the building at 5 p.m. on Saturday” which, “killed at least 18 civilians and wounded scores more.”.

Drop Site noted that this strike “came hours after” the aforementioned strike at the girls’ school in Minab.

Today, the targeting of civilians in Iran by the U.S. and Israel has continued.

Reuters reported today that , “Israeli strikes hit a hospital in Tehran’s Gandhi Street area, two witnesses told Reuters on Sunday, saying the hospital was badly damaged and patients were being taken out.”

Iran’s Ministry of Health has also reported U.S/Israeli strikes , “struck near Abuzar Hospital in the city of Ahvaz” causing, “Patients being carried in their caregivers’ arms, fleeing into smoke-filled streets after missiles exploded beside their hospital.”

Israel and the U.S. have similarly been targeting media outlets.

The Times of Israel reports that, “Parts of Iran’s national radio and television headquarters were hit in strikes on Tehran today, state media reports,” and , “The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) confirmed that its headquarters were targeted by Israeli forces”.

Political scientist John Mearsheimer has noted that Israel and the U.S. want to “wreck Iran” and “turn Iran into Syria”, a fact underscored by the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure within only two days of war.

