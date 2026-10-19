Written By: Justin K.P.

The Wisconsin Republican senator Ron Johnson is currently under attack from Democratic Party partisans for comments he made about Ukraine and NATO saying, “Just the way we treated Russia after we won the Cold War, how we pushed them. I’m not defending Putin, but we said we were not gonna move NATO one inch to the east. We brought it right to their doorstep basically. What did we think Putin was gonna do?”.

The reality is- like Johnson or not- (I doubt I personally would agree with him on much else), he is objectively correct about this.

Prior to the Ukraine war, the fact that NATO expansion eastward was provocative towards Russia’s national security interests was a fact accepted by all serious Russia experts.

As far back as 1997, the veteran diplomat George F. Kennan wanted that, NATO expansion towards Russia’s borders “would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era” noting that it would “be expected to inflame the nationalistic, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion; to have an adverse effect on the development of Russian democracy; to restore the atmosphere of the cold war to East-West relations, and to impel Russian foreign policy in directions decidedly not to our liking” a view he said, “is not only mine alone but is shared by a number of others with extensive and in most instances more recent experience in Russian matters”.

After the NATO expansion went forward under Bill Clinton’s presidency, Kennan told New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman, “I think it is the beginning of a new cold war, I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else, Of course, there is going to be a bad reaction from Russia, and then [the NATO expanders] will say that we always told you that is how the Russians are -- but this is just wrong”.

UK officials were similarly open about how NATO expansion would provoke Russia. As journalist Mark Curtis reported :

UK officials believed Nato expansion “would provoke [the] Russians” if a large group of European states joined the military organisation, declassified filesfrom 1997 show. A March 1997 briefing for prime minister John Major outlined UK support for a “small first group” of countries to join the Nato alliance. “Too many at once would strain Nato structures, antagonise Russia”, read the briefing, which was intended for Major’s upcoming meeting with Nato secretary general Javier Solana. Further decisions on which states would join and when “would provoke Russians”, it added.

In 2008, when NATO officially invited Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO, top officials acknowledged that this was likely to provoke a Russian response, including an invasion of Ukraine.

William Burns, then U.S. ambassador to Russia, who later became Biden’s CIA director, was at the forefront of predicting this would provoke a Russian war with Ukraine.

“Ukrainian entry into NATO is the brightest of all red lines for the Russian elite, not just Putin. In more than two and a half years of conversations with key Russian players from knuckle draggers in the dark recesses of the Kremlin to Putin’s sharpest liberal critics, I have yet to find anyone who views Ukraine and NATO as anything other than a direct challenge to Russia’s interests”, Burns said in a leaked 2008 memo .

In another memo, Burns said:

Ukraine and Georgia’s NATO aspirations not only touch a raw nerve in Russia, they engender serious concerns about the consequences for stability in the region. Not only does Russia perceive encirclement, and efforts to undermine Russia’s influence in the region, but it also fears unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences which would seriously affect Russian security interests. Experts tell us that Russia is particularly worried that the strong divisions in Ukraine over NATO membership, with much of the ethnic-Russian community against membership, could lead to a major split, involving violence or at worst, civil war. In that eventuality, Russia would have to decide whether to intervene; a decision Russia does not want to have to face.

Then German Chancellor Angela Merkel even said that the offering of NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia in 2008 was a “declaration of war” against Russia.

Furthermore, multiple U.S. and Ukrainian officials have admitted that Russia agreed to end the war in Ukraine during the Istanbul talks in April of 2022 if the U.S. and Ukraine promised not to expand NATO to Ukraine, which the West refused to do.

David Arakhamia, one of the lead Ukrainian negotiators during the talks said that “Russia’s goal was to put pressure on us so that we would take (NATO) neutrality. This was the main thing for them: they were ready to end the war if we accepted neutrality, as Finland once did,” adding that “Boris Johnson then came to Kyiv and said that he did not want to sign anything with the Russians and ‘let’s just fight.’”

Amanda Sloat, a top officials in the Biden administration during the proxy war in Ukraine, even admitted , “We had some conversation even before the war started, about what if Ukraine comes out and just says to Russia, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO if that stops the war, if that stops the invasion,’ which at that point it may well have done. I guess if you want to do an alternative version of history, one option would have just been for Ukraine to say in January of 2022, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO, we will stay neutral.’ Ukraine could have made a deal around March/April of 2022 around the Istanbul talks. There is certainly a question, almost three years on now, would that have been better to do before the war started, would that have been better to do in Istanbul talks, it certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life”.

The reality is, an endless list of top Western officials have admitted that NATO expansion provoked the Ukraine war, and no smears of “Russian propaganda” can erase this fact.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.