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Dodo B Bird's avatar
Dodo B Bird
Oct 19

Too little too late.

Both USA Monopoly Parties love war.

What Ron Johnson said was true. Now will he lead an effort to stop sending cash and weapons and targeting intelligence to Ukraine?

Will he introduce a bill to disband NATO and close all USA foreign military bases and use that money to eliminate homelessness and hunger in the USA???

Democrats have been united in pushing Ukraine War against Russian speaking ethnic Russians and Russia....down to the life and death of every man woman and child in Ukraine and Russia......

The war could have been avoided and should end now.

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TS's avatar
TS
Oct 19

NATO has been obsolete since 1991. In order to justify their existence, and their massive budget, siphoning 2-5% of the GDP of all the NATO countries, Russia has to remain a gigantic, existential threat. And that is why they have kept provoking Russia.

Also, the Ukraine war allowed them to use up all their old weapons stocks and order nice, shiny, expensive new ones, and try them all out.

Until the West's foreign policy is not driven by the wet dreams of the military-industrial complex, we will all continue to freefall towards bankruptcy, until there are riots in the streets. Oh, wait...they're here.

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