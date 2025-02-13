The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xiu's avatar
Xiu
Feb 14, 2025

Goooooooooood riddance! One *Democracy* less to blow up in the 🌐s face. Thanks the world over for blowing another cover up!

Reply
Share
XpeldDiplomat's avatar
XpeldDiplomat
Feb 13, 2025

The NED was paying organisers of the Hong Kong riots and then moved onto Thailand just before covid. I think co I'd saved a large uprising against the King.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture