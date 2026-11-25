Written By: Justin K.P.

Since 2020, the U.S. deep state has been working to overthrow the pro-Russia president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and replace him with a more Western-friendly leader.

When protests broke out against Lukashenko in 2020, journalist Alan Macleod reported :

the NED’s (the CIA cutout National Endowment for Democracy) senior Europe Program officer, Nina Ognianova, boasted that the groups leading the nationwide demonstrations against Lukashenko … were trained by her organization. “We don’t think that this movement that is so impressive and so inspiring came out of nowhere — that it just happened overnight,” she said, noting that the NED had made a “modest but significant contribution” to the protests. On the same call, NED President Carl Gershman added that “we support many, many groups and we have a very, very active program throughout the country, and many of the groups obviously have their partners in exile.” Gershman also boasted that the Belarusian government was powerless to intervene and stop them: “We’re not like Freedom House or NDI [the National Democratic Institute] and the IRI [International Republican Institute]; we don’t have offices. So if we’re not there, they can’t kick us out.”

Macleod added:

The U.S. and Europe have not only decided Lukashenko must go, but have even agreed on his replacement. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 39-year-old former schoolteacher and wife of anti-government activist Sergei Tikhanovsky, is the D.C. establishment’s clear candidate of choice. Described almost universally in corporate media as a pro-democracy activist, Tsikhanouskaya emerged from obscurity last year after her husband was barred from standing in the 2020 elections. Sergei is currently on trial for his role in organizing the nationwide demonstrations last year, an event the government sees as a coup attempt. In recent months, she has been doing the rounds in the West, meeting with foreign leaders in an attempt to convince them to support her. In July, she traveled to Washington for a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who conveyed the U.S.’ “respect for the courage and determination of the opposition” in Belarus. Later that month, Tsikhanouskaya received what she was looking for: an endorsement from the president of the United States. After an in-depth meeting with Joe Biden, he promoted her as the true leader of her country. “The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights,” he said in a statement. She also received NATO’s blessing, meeting with senior figures from its think tank, the Atlantic Council, on several occasions. At a recent event with the Council on Foreign Relations, Tsikhanouskaya made it clear that she was dependent on foreign support to continue her campaign. “We don’t have a lot of space inside the country. That’s why we are so [grateful for a large] amount of help from outside,” she said, telling the audience of business figures, state officials and media personalities that she and they “shar[ed] common values.”

Indeed, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was heavily funded by the CIA cutout NED along with USAID (United States Agency for International Development), which she launched a “USAID Belarus office” with to further “US support for independent Belarusian media, human rights defenders, cultural projects, pro-democracy businesses, and educational programs.”

Newly declassified documents from USAID show how the regime change agency worked with social media companies to further this regime change goal.

In a newly released “Belarusian independent media and BigTech", briefing paper prepared by USAID for big tech companies, the agency advocated ways the companies can amplify the so-called “independent media” backed by the U.S. government and de-amplify Russian media, in an attempt to change the country’s geopolitical direction.

This included suggesting that “Google News and GoogleDiscover could consider the option to prioritize Belarusian news resources, including in Belarusian, for those who search for news inside Belarus (current trend is that these services offer a variety of Russian sources and only Belarusian state-controlled sources for Belarusians). That is, so that Belarusian media competed among each other, but not with the Russian media. This could help fight the systemic dissemination of Russian manipulative narratives among Belarusian audiences.”

It also called on tech companies to meet with U.S. backed Belarusian opposition figures to form a “working group” on how to censor media more aligned with Russia and the government of Belarus and promote U.S. funded content.

It suggested, “We propose to create a working group, comprised of representatives of DGConnect, representatives of the Belarusian media sector, organizations involved in the development and monitoring of journalistic standards, researchers and human rights activists, as well as representatives of international organizations and BigTech to develop specific solutions: from the possible labeling of channels affiliated with the state, as potentially harmful or spreading disinformation, to helping to elaborating additional quality criteria for content in difficult and uncontested environments. We are convinced that this work should be systematic, transparent and regular. It cannot be reduced to negotiations between individual representatives of the Belarusian media sector and representatives of BigTech, and the decisions should not depend on individual personalities.”

In a previous document from 2023, USAID documented a meeting with “Belarusian independent media organizations”, and again came up with suggestions on how best to promote U.S. backed regime change activists and de-rank pro government content in Belarus.

This included the suggestion for USAID to ask “Meta to waive the verification requirement for social and political content targeted inside Belarus or remove Belarusian organizations who are at-risk from the Ad Library.”

It also came up with a plot to indirectly have content in Belarus removed that was not in line with the U.S. government’s narrative, by having USAID-funded organizations claim it is being boosted by “inauthentic behavior” and forwarding those reports to tech companies, in hopes it will remove the content, without USAID explicitly asking.

The report suggest:

At this time, most of the views, reach and engagement with pro-Regime channels and pages that’sdriving them up in search results (e.g. trending content) is believed to be organic traffic from human users generated in-country or in the region. But, there’s growing concern that state-affiliated actors are using automated means to flood pages / channels and account owners with unfounded complaints,including copyright violations and targeted threats. There is a strong desire by multiple organizations to have a mechanism for flagging channels that spread “propaganda”, so they can be reviewed by platforms against their Terms of Service. Initial attempts to do this have been ad hoc and with limited supporting evidence (e.g. individual anecdotes). There are very few public reports on coordinated inauthentic behavior in and around Belarus that can be shared with platforms right now. Potential Response by USAID: USAID/Belarus can fund and elevate independent research and analysis (e.g. iSANS, Stop Propaganda, MediaIQ, Digital Skills Coalition Initiative) that demonstrates the origin, methods and impacts of coordinated inauthentic behavior in the context of Belarus. USAID/Belarus can also refer local partners into training programs (e.g. Digital Forensic Research Lab’s Digital Sherlocks) to build their capacity related to digital forensics and open source investigations. Once USAID/DC has access to more credible reporting on coordinated inauthentic behavior, we can ask platforms to review those reports and the related accounts against their Terms of Service. However, USAID cannot ask for specific content or account takedowns. According to U.S. Government policy, USAID can share independent research and analysis, but not dictate the specific course of action.

In another email, Joshua Machleder, the director of “Information Space” at the CIA cutout National Endowment for Democracy, is seen sending an email to Mike Bradow, a “Product Policy Manager of Misinformation” at Facebook and former Deputy Director at USAID, asking him to help promote a U.S. backed group from Belarus.

Similar political interference was done by USAID in Moldova.

In a concept note prepared for USAID, the London-based NGO “Global Disinformation Index” wrote, “Moldova is experiencing an ongoing information war in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Internet actors are turning the influx of Ukrainian refugees into a divisive issue in Moldovan society, which has enormous implications for peace and security, development, and democratic stability. Furthermore, pro-Russian narratives are thought to be an attempt to turn the country away from the West and toward Russia” and suggested to:

Defund: Work with platforms to defund high disinformation risk media in these countries, including through advertising and other audience monetisation techniques. Downrank: Work with platforms to downrank this content in search, newsfeed, and other recommender systems that suggest content to users in these countries. Deplatform: Work with platforms to block or eliminate the most egregious disinformation peddlers in these countries that violate existing platform policies, as identified by the GDI MMRs.

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