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Bill Jarett's avatar
Bill Jarett
3h

Shame this is a buried story. This blatant false-flag for Israel needs to be known.

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JohnnyGee's avatar
JohnnyGee
1h

This is a great post, very informative. People need to read it and forward it to someone they know. Its of course not surprising this cover-up occurred 7 years ago, and yet no one is being held accountable. No need for coverups today, simply tell people not to believe their lying eyes, threaten them, and as a last resort double down. It's not about just individuals, Its about governments/institutions in countries with so called democracies and corruption is now just a concept.

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