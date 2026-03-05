The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
3h

Such is the "liberation" of the Iranian people that Trump promised.

Liberated from life into death.

The psychopaths continue their "revictimization".

See Lloyd deMause's book: The Origins of War in Child Abuse

https://psychohistory.com/books/the-origins-of-war-in-child-abuse/

Towards Peaceful Parenting for a Non-Genocidal world.

Reply
Share
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Zio-Nazi Cowards fight this way!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture