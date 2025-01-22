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John's avatar
John
Jan 22, 2025

They didn’t care, so long as they could keep laundering money there. Disgraceful yet totally on brand.

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B.W. Lacy, V's avatar
B.W. Lacy, V
Jan 23, 2025

Again, it’s what independent media was saying all along such the Duran, yourself, or Mersheimer. Meanwhile the mainstream media lied only to now come clear. There’s so many examples of this right now. Mainstream media needs to stop lying and sucking up to power.

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