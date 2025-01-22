Written By: Justin K.P.

The Biden Administration Lied About The Ukraine Proxy War.

A New report from Time Magazine reveals how the Biden administration effectively played Ukraine to be able to use it for its own geopolitical goals.

The report written by journalist Simon Shuster in Time Magazine found that

When Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago, President Joe Biden set three objectives for the U.S. response. Ukraine’s victory was never among them.

The article goes on to quote Eric Green, an official from Biden’s National Security Council who admitted the Biden administration never thought Ukraine would be able to regain territory. As the report says:

“We were deliberately not talking about the territorial parameters,” says Eric Green, who served on Biden’s National Security Council at the time, overseeing Russia policy. The U.S., in other words, made no promise to help Ukraine recover all of the land Russia had occupied, and certainly not the vast territories in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula taken in its initial invasion in 2014. The reason was simple, Green says: in the White House’s view, doing so was beyond Ukraine’s ability, even with robust help from the West. “That was not going to be a success story ultimately.”

This new bombshell report reveals many things. First off, it proves that when the Biden administration sent Boris Jhonson to Kyiv to block the April 2022 peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that could have ended the war, they lied.

As David Arakhamia, the head of Zelinsky's “servant of the people” party revealed Russia was willing to end the war in April of 2022 if Ukraine accepted neutrality, but the deal fell through when Boris Jhonson “encouraged Ukraine to not sign anything with Russia and just fight.”

According to the Ukrainian outlet “Pravda”, the argument Jhonson made to them was that “the collective West” “felt that Putin was not really as powerful as they had previously imagined, and that there was a chance to press him."

The implication behind the argument is that Putin was “weak” and if Ukraine did not accept the peace deal and kept fighting they could easily get territory back.

But this new revelation shows that the “collective West” led at the time by the Biden administration knew full well this was a lie and effectively tricked Ukraine into stopping a peace deal that could have not only prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths but preserved more of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

This revelation also shows that the Biden administration lied about the “summer counter-offensive” in 2023. In July of 2023, Joe Biden said that “Vladimir Putin had already lost” the war and that “There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine. He’s already lost that war.” Biden also said, “My hope is, and my expectation is, you’ll see that Ukraine makes significant progress on their offensive and that it generates a negotiated settlement somewhere along the line.”

This revelation from Time shows that the Biden administration knew all along that Ukraine would not regain territory in a counteroffensive, showing that these claims were just propaganda to justify prolonging the war for even longer.

In 2022 when the Congressional Progressive Caucus was forced to retract a letter advocating for an end to the war, some of the reasons for the backlash were claims that Ukraine would win the war if the United States continued to arm them. For example, democratic representative Jake Auchincloss opposed the call for diplomacy because it was “an olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war.”

The revelation that the Biden administration knew Russia would not lose the war shows that this again was propaganda to brush off calls for a diplomatic solution.

What Was The Real Purpose Of The Ukraine Proxy War?

But if the Biden admin administration knew that Ukraine would not get any territory back if they prolonged the war, then what was the point? One of the reasons was hinted at by Eric Green in the aforementioned TIME article. After stating that the Biden administration never expected Ukraine to regain territory he said that

The more important objective was for Ukraine to survive as a sovereign, democratic country free to pursue integration with the West.

Victoria Nuland, Biden’s Under Secretary of State for political affairs, spelled out what “integration with the West” for Ukraine actually meant. When asked by a journalist about blocking the 2022 peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Nuland justified it by saying “it became clear to us …that Putin’s main condition included limits on the precise kinds of weapons systems that Ukraine could have after the deal”.

The U.S. for its part has spent billions of dollars to try to push Ukraine in a more pro-Western direction to use it as a bulwark against Russia. Since 1991 it spent 5 billion dollars on propaganda to try to push Ukraine in a more pro-U.S. direction.

In 2014 the U.S. funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to think tanks in Ukraine that spurred protests against Ukraine’s then pro-Russia leaning president Viktor Yannokovitch.

The U.S. continued to support the protests even after they were taken over by violent far-right forces.

Chris Murphy a Democratic Senator who flew to Ukraine with John Mcain to take part in the protests, admitted on C-Span that

With respect to Ukraine we (the U.S. ) have been very much involved, we have members of the senate who have been there, members of the State Department who have been on the square.

When Yannakovitch was eventually deposed by the far-right elements of the protests in a coup, Chris Murphy again admitted that this was due to American pressure stating that American sanctions and the threat of sanctions led to the “change in regime”.

At the time the U.S. justified backing this coup over a sniper massacre of civilians that took place in Maidan Square, which they blamed on the Yanukovych government but which subsequent forensic examinations and witness testimony prove came from the “Hotel Ukraina” a building which was then occupied by the far-right anti-Yanukovych paramilitary group “Right Sector”.

The U.S. for their part helped install Arseniy Yatseniuk as the interim Prime Minister of Ukraine after Yannakovitch was deposed, who Forbes magazine described as “Washington's man in Ukraine” at the time.

Since the coup, America has further militarized and infiltrated Ukraine. As journalist Aaron Mate reported in “Real Clear Investigations” the CIA opened 12 bases in Ukraine in 2014 while the CIA and MI6 established ties with the GRU, the Ukrainian intelligence service.

This ramped up during the Trump administration when he approved a 39 million dollar arms package to Ukraine which included “Javelin anti-tank weapons, 150 missiles and tow launchers”.

Furthermore despite the fact that U.S. diplomat George Kennan warned that NATO expansion towards Russia would be “the most fateful error of American foreign policy in the entire post-Cold War era” and despite the fact that the current CIA director William Burns warned in 2008 that the threat of NATO expansion into Ukraine and Georgia would make Russia “have to decide whether to intervene” the Biden administration refused to take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table as late as December of 2021.

Given the fact that “Moscow pledged to end the fighting if Ukraine agreed to remain neutral and forego its bid to join NATO”, Eric Green’s claim that the Biden Administration wanted Ukraine to be “free to pursue integration with the West” is signaling towards the fact that the west blocked the peace deal in Ukraine because it refused to renounce its support for Ukraine joining NATO.

The Significance of This Report.

Reading between the lines of Eric Green’s statement that Ukraine could not “recover all of the land Russia had occupied” but the U.S. supported prolonging the war so that Ukraine could be “ free to pursue integration with the West” , what he is really saying is that the Biden administration knew all along that Ukraine would not win the war but they decided to prolong it and block peace at every turn because they refused to give up the American integration and militarization of Ukraine since they backed the 2014 coup and refused to accept NATO neutrality for Ukraine.

In sum, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians are dead, many of who were drafted and forced to fight in this war, and Ukraine is destroyed all because the Biden administration prolonged a war they knew Ukraine would lose all along but would be beneficial for their geopolitical goals as well as the military-industrial complex.