In December of last year, Israel was the first UN member state to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway separatist region in Somalia, as its own independent state.

This came, according to the Israeli newspaper Ynet, after years of Mossad interference in Somaliland. The paper noted, “Israeli intelligence officials say the Mossad has been active in Somaliland for years, laying the groundwork for the recognition through long-standing, discreet relationships with senior figures there. Mossad chiefs have maintained personal ties with Somaliland officials, and Israeli officials hope the agreement will encourage additional countries to pursue strategic relations with Israel as part of a broader regional alignment.”

At the time, many believed this was done with the intention of using Somaliland as a base to forcibly move ethically cleansed Palestinian in Gaza, to pave the way for an Israeli takeover.

After the recognition of Somaliland, the Likud-connected journalist Amit Segal boasted that, “Somaliland was supposed to — and may still — absorb Gazans.”

At the time of the Israeli recognition, Somalia’s Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, “accused Israel of planning to forcibly displace Palestinians to the breakaway region of Somaliland, denouncing the alleged plan as a ‘serious violation’ of international law”, telling Al Jazeera that he had “confirmed information that Israel has a plan to transfer Palestinians and to send them to Somaliland”.

A new report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz has now confirmed this allegation, uncovering that Benjamin Netanyahu tasked his international affairs adviser, Caroline Glick, to advance the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the relocation of its population to Somaliland, to pave the way for the Trump-inspired “Gaza Rivera”.

According to the report, “Caroline Glick, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s international affairs adviser, was tasked with advancing the ‘migration’ of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, an Israeli source told Haaretz.”

The report added that, “A source familiar with the details added that, among other efforts, Glick approached Somaliland, which Israel was the first to recognize as an independent state, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to advance the transfer of Gaza residents there,” though the efforts apparently “were unsuccessful”.

The report added that:

Another source familiar with the matter said that following the plans announced last year by U.S. President Donald Trump to establish a “Gaza Riviera,” under which the U.S. assumes control of Gaza following the permanent displacement of the Strip’s residents to other locations, Glick held presentations on the matter to officials at the U.S. Embassy in Israel. A diplomatic cable written early last year, parts of which were obtained by Haaretz, assessed that through “connections at various levels in both Israel and the U.S.,” Glick tried to “translate the Trump plan to a concrete action plan, assuming that Trump had outlined the vision and direction, and now it was up to the Israelis to develop detailed plans and begin implementing them.”

While Harretz notes that the attempt to get Somaliland to accept ethnically cleansed Palestinians in Gaza went “unsuccessful”- implying the leaders of the breakaway region did not agree to the Israeli demand, there is the strong possibility that leaders in Somaliland eventually agreed to take forcibly removed Palestinians from Gaza in exchange for recognition.

After the Israeli announcement in December of last year, Dan Diker, a contributor to the Likud aligned think tank Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs claimed during a twitter space that, “I do know that our friends in Somaliland made a very generous offer privately and in the last, I would say in the last months, it even reached the desk of the President of the United States, of their willingness to absorb or to create communities for hundreds of thousands even beyond a million up to a million and half Gazans” adding that, ““Somaliland, in our understanding, is really the only country, now country , that stepped up to the plate to absorb Gazans”.

The Israeli newspaper Ynet, after Israel’s official recognition, similarly reported that officials in Solamliland said: “they would be willing to absorb ‘one million Gazans,’”.

The latest Haaretz story confirms that a large part of the motivation behind Israel’s recognition of Somaliland was based on the hope that it would, in exchange, help Israel finish carrying out its genocidal ethnic cleansing plan.

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