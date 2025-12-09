Reporters Without Borders recently released their annual roundup for repression against journalists worldwide in 2025, and found that nearly half of the journalists killed this year were killed by the IDF in Gaza.

The report notes: “Of the 67 media professionals killed over the last year, nearly half (43%) were killed in Gaza by the Israeli armed forces”.

The report notes, “Under Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli army has carried out a massacre — unprecedented in recent history — of the Palestinian press. To justify its crimes, the Israeli military has mounted a global propaganda campaign to spread baseless accusations that portray Palestinian journalists as terrorists. Since October 2023, nearly 220 journalists have been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, 65 of whom were murdered due to their profession, according to RSF information. In 2025, after more than two years of a blockade on the Gaza Strip, this repression of the press continued with impunity.”

The report goes on to note, “Since 7 October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 220 journalists in the Gaza Strip, at least 65 of whom were slain due to their work. Over the last 12 months, the Israeli army has been responsible for nearly half (43%) of all journalists killed worldwide. Between December 2024 and December 2025, at least 29 Palestinian journalists were killed in the Gaza Strip because of their profession. In one particularly harrowing case, on 25 August 2025, an Israeli strike targeting a building within the al-Nasser medical complex — known to house a workspace for journalists — killed Reuters photographer Hossam al-Masri. Journalist Mariam Abu Dagga — who worked for several outlets, including The Independent Arabia and Associated Press — visited the scene to report on the rescue operations. Eight minutes after the first strike, she was killed by a second attack along with two other journalists, freelancer Moaz Abu Taha and photographer for Al Jazeera Mohamad Salama”.

The report also notes, “As of 1 December 2025, 20 Palestinian journalists were detained by Israel, placing the country once again among the world’s 10 largest prisons for journalists.”

Israel has been by far the leading killer of journalists this year, with the second most dangerous country for journalists this year being Mexico, where 9 journalists were killed by organized crime.

Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinian journalists has been explicitly done to silence their reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza, with Israel often threatening Palestinian reporters to stop covering the genocide before murdering them.

After Israel killed journalist Anas Al Sharif in August of this year, his brother revealed that “days before being killed in a targeted attack by Israeli forces, Anas al-Sharif was offered a deal: stop covering Gaza, and he and his family could leave safely” adding that he “chose to keep reporting the truth until his last breath”.

Israel’s killing of journalists this year is even worse than what was documented in the Reporters Without Borders report.

While Reporters Without Borders documents 29 Palestinian journalists targeted and killed by Israel for their reporting, it does not mention Israel’s targeted attacks on two newspapers in Yemen, which “killed 31 journalists and media support workers on September 10th of this year”, making it the “second deadliest single attack on the press ever recorded,” by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The IDF publicly boasted about the targeted strikes on the Yemeni newspapers, accusing them of “distributing propaganda messages in the media”.

Israel’s attacks on journalists have continued since the so-called “ceasefire”, with Israel recently violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting and killing Palestinian photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi, who was known for taking drone footage of the destruction caused by Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

