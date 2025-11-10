Without U.S. support, Israel would not be able to continue its occupation of Palestine, abuses towards Palestinians, or endless wars in the Middle East.

Take the genocide in Gaza, for example, Brown University’s Costs of War project uncovered that the United States, under the Biden and Trump administrations, spent “$21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023” with an additional, “$9.65 – $12.07 billion on military operations in Yemen and the wider region sparked by or in support of Israeli military operations since October 7, 2023, for a total of $31.35 – $33.77 billion and counting in U.S. spending”.

The Cost of War Project noted that:

Without U.S. money, weapons and political support, the Israeli military could not have committed such rapid, widespread destruction of human lives and infrastructure in Gaza, or escalated its warfare so easily to the regional level by bombing Syria, Lebanon, Qatar and Iran. Without U.S. support, the Israeli government would have no combat aircraft to drop bombs and many fewer bombs. An increasing share of Israel’s arsenal would be down for maintenance without U.S. government or U.S. contractor mechanics and spare parts. In addition, Israel’s government could not have built a military of its current size and sophistication without U.S. financial backing.

At the same time, more and more Americans are beginning to oppose Israel, due to its endless atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, and its deep manipulation of U.S. politics and foreign policy through various lobbying groups such as AIPAC.

As the Israeli paper Haaretz noted, “Pew surveys conducted between 2022 and 2025 show a rapid decline in support for Israel amid the war in Gaza - even among conservatives. Some 42 percent of Americans held a negative view of Israel in 2022; three years later, that number jumped to 53 percent. The collapse in support is not limited to Democrats: half of young Republicans (under age 50) now hold a negative view of Israel, up 15 percent since the war began.”

This is why - as Haaretz has now revealed-Israel is launching a million-dollar propaganda campaign targeting Americans in an attempt to shore up American support for Israel, and keep the weapons and cash flow to Israel going.

Haaretz writes:

The Israeli government has signed contracts worth millions of dollars in recent months to rehabilitate Israel’s standing in American public opinion, both online and offline. Amid a sharp drop in support from the conservative right, Israel has hired firms to conduct not just ‘hasbara [public diplomacy] campaigns’ but also campaigns targeting millions of Christian churchgoers, bot networks to amplify pro-Israel messages online, and efforts to influence both search results and the responses given by popular AI services like ChatGPT.

The article went on to report, “documents filed over the past two months show that the Government of Israel - through the Foreign Ministry, the Tourism Ministry, and the Government Advertising Agency (LAPAM) - signed multiple contracts in the United States to promote Israel’s interests” adding that, “payments are routed through Havas Media Germany Gmb, a subsidiary of the international advertising and public relations giant Havas.”

The investigation uncovered that, “The largest of the new hasbara contracts was signed in August with a firm called Clock Tower X, owned by Brad Parscale, who played a lead role in Trump’s digital campaigns in 2016 and 2020”, a “6 million, four-month contract - signed between his firm and Havas Media on behalf of the Israeli government”.

The Israeli government directed Brad Parscale’s company to “produce ‘at least 100 core pieces of content per month’ - including videos, audio, podcasts, graphics and text - and ‘5,000 derivative versions’ monthly, aiming for 50 million impressions a month” adding that, “Eighty percent of the content will target young Americans on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube” and that, “Campaign messages will be distributed via Salem Media Network, a conservative Christian media group that owns more than 200 radio stations and websites”.

The Salem Media Network produces a long list of staunchly zionist conservative podcasts and radio shows, with personalities including Dinesh D’Souza, Josh Hammer, Lara Trump, Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, Jack Posobiec, and Hugh Hewitt.

Along with this campaign, Harretz revealed that Israel is running a similar propaganda campaign in an attempt to manufacture support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and an American war with Iran amongst American evangelical Christians.

The report noted, “Another Israeli campaign, commissioned for the Foreign Ministry, was proposed by Show Faith by Works, owned by Republican consultant Chad Schnitger, an evangelical operative connected to the Christian right. The campaign’s budget exceeds $3 million, one-tenth of which has already been paid via Havas, though a final contract has yet to be signed. Filings submitted in September describe a focus on ‘churches and Christian organizations in the western United States’ aimed at countering ‘declining support for Israel among evangelical Christians’ and ‘raising awareness of Palestinian ties to Hamas and support for terrorism.’”

Harretz noted, “According to the documents, these goals will be pursued through ‘biblically based arguments highlighting the importance of Israel and the Jewish people to Christians,’ while spreading messages that ‘the Palestinians chose Hamas… they murder Christian aid workers… they celebrated the October 7 massacre and shelter terrorists… Palestinians and Iran share genocidal intentions toward Israel,’ and more” adding, “The filings for the proposed campaign explain that the messages will reach their audience through ‘the largest geofencing campaign in U.S. history’ – a pitch to map the physical perimeters of every major church and Christian college in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado during worship hours; identifying attendees using commercial data, tracking them, and continuing to target them with relevant ads. The estimated audience for the suggested project: eight million churchgoers and four million Christian students.”

Along with this, the investigation noted that Israel is using this propaganda campaign to attempt to get AI bots like ChatGPT to repeat pro Israel propaganda, writing, “A central element of Israel’s campaign is its attempt to influence the popular artificial intelligence chatbots that have exploded in recent years. One clause in the Clock Tower X contract reveals a ‘Search and Language Operation’ designed not only to promote the campaign on Google and other search engines but also to ‘generate framing outcomes in GPT conversations and AI-based dialogue systems.’”

The think tank Responsible Statecraft uncovered that:

Clock Tower will even deploy ‘websites and content to deliver GPT framing results on GPT conversations.’ In other words, Clock Tower will create new websites to influence how AI GPT models such as ChatGPT, which are trained on vast amounts of data from every corner of the internet, frame topics and respond to them — all on behalf of Israel. As part of this work, the firm will also use search engine optimization software MarketBrew AI, a predictive AI platform that helps clients adapt to algorithms and promote their work on search engines like Google and Bing, to ‘improve the visibility and ranking of relevant narratives.’

The Haaretz investigation went on to note:

Another Israeli campaign disclosed in the Foreign Agents Registration Act filings was signed with SKDKnickerbocker, also via Havas for the Foreign Ministry, worth roughly 2.5 million shekels. Under the contract, the firm - actually considered close to the Democratic party - will develop a “bot-based program on various social media channels that `floods the zone` with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel message.” The firm will also recruit up to five spokespersons to promote Israeli messages in international media and on social media, alongside bots which will operate on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. A separate campaign run by Targeted Communications Global for the Tourism Ministry will use influencers and commercial content to promote travel to Israel, for $1.2 million.

The investigation added:

Another influence campaign was signed with Bridges Partners, a Washington-based consulting firm owned by Yair Levi and Uri Steinberg, the former Israeli tourism attaché in North America. The $1 million contract - signed via Havas on behalf of the Foreign Ministry and LAPAM - funds social-media influencers promoting Israel. According to filings submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice in September, the campaign’s goal is to “promote cultural exchange between the United States and Israel through influencer-based content and related activities.” It includes recruiting and managing 14 to 18 influencers, each posting 25 to 30 times per month on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

What this investigation shows is that Israel is desperate to run a mass-scale propaganda campaign to get Americans to support Israel.

Along with this direct government-funded propaganda campaign, Israel has used its U.S.-based pro-Israel billionaires to take part in a similar propaganda campaign.

When he last visited the U.S., Netanyahu met with Zionist influencers and told them that they had to “secure that part of the base of our support in the United States” adding that, “We’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media” and saying, “And the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok number one, and I hope it goes through because it can be consequential”.

Netanyahu was referring to the purchase of TikTok by Larry Ellison, the pro-Israel Oracle founder, who is a personal friend of Netanyahu and the largest private donor to the IDF.

Ellison’s son, David Ellison, owner of the Sky Dance media production company, also played a part in this propaganda campaign, buying Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, and installing the pro-Israel propagandist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

Since Weiss was installed as editor of CBS, “Recent job cuts at CBS News disproportionately hit those whose coverage was critical of Israel, a staffer told Variety”.

The New York Post reported that Weiss fired journalist Debora Patta and installed Chris Livesay as the “Israel correspondent” at CBS News, who the paper reported showed “strong support for Israel”.

With American support for Israel declining, Israel is now more desperate to shore up American support, as their mass propaganda campaign shows.

