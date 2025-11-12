Infamously, five IDF soldiers were caught on video during the genocide in Gaza gang raping a Palestinian detainee at the Israeli Sde Teiman torture facility.

New victim testimony gathered by lawyers and researchers at the Gaza City-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) revealed that this was in no way an isolated incident.

PCHR writes, “In recent weeks, PCHR staff collected new testimonies from a number of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip who were recently released from Israeli prisons and detention camps. These accounts reveal an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely” adding that, “PCHR affirms that the testimonies do not reflect isolated incidents but constitute a systematic policy practiced in the context of the ongoing crime of genocide against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including thousands of detainees held in prisons and military camps”.

One case documented in the report is “N.A., a 42-year-old Palestinian woman and mother who was arrested while passing through an Israeli checkpoint set up in northern Gaza in November 2024”.

In the report, N.A. is documented as saying:

At dawn I heard the soldiers shouting, saying that morning prayers were forbidden, and I think it was the fourth day after my arrest from Gaza. The soldiers moved me to a place I didn’t know because my eyes were blindfolded, and they ordered me to take off my clothes. I did so. They put me on a metal table, pressed my chest and head against it, cuffed my hands to the end of the bed, and pulled my legs apart forcefully. I felt a penis penetrating my anus and a man raping me. I started screaming, and they beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded. I felt the man who was raping me ejaculate inside my anus. I kept screaming and being beaten, and I could hear a camera—so I believe they were filming me. The rape lasted about 10 minutes. After that, they left me for an hour in the same position, with my hands cuffed to the bed with metal handcuffs, my face on the bed, my feet on the floor, and I was completely naked. Again, after an hour, I was raped fully in the same position, with penetration into my vagina, and I was beaten while I screamed. There were several soldiers; I heard them laughing and the camera clicking as it took pictures. This rape was very quick and there was no ejaculation. During the rape they beat me with their hands on my head and back. I cannot describe what I felt; I wished for death every moment. After they raped me, I was left alone in the same room, hands still cuffed to the bed and without clothes for many hours. I could hear the soldiers outside speaking Hebrew and laughing. Later, I was raped again vaginally. I screamed, but they beat me whenever I tried to resist. After more than an hour, I’m not sure about the time, a masked soldier entered, removed my blindfold, lifted his face covering; he had white skin and was tall. He asked if I spoke English; I said no. He said he was Russian and ordered me to masturbate his penis. I refused, and he hit me in the face after raping me. That day I was raped twice. I was left naked the whole day in the room where I spent three days. On the first day I was raped twice; on the second day I was raped twice; on the third day I remained without clothes while they looked at me through the door slit and filmed me. One soldier said they would post my photos on social media. While I was in the room, my period started; then they told me to put on clothes and transferred me to another room.

Another case documented by the PHCR is that of “ A.A., a 35-year-old Palestinian man and father” who was “arrested while at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in March 2024”. He was documented as saying:

I was moved to a section I didn’t know inside Sde Teiman. During the first weeks there, amid repeated suppression operations, I was taken with a group of detainees in a degrading manner to a place far from the cameras—a passage between sections. We were stripped completely. Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me. Then one of the dogs raped me—the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces. The dog’s assault lasted about three minutes; the overall suppression lasted about three hours. Because of the severe beating, all of us sustained injuries across our bodies. I suffered a severe psychological breakdown and deep humiliation; I lost control because I could never have imagined experiencing such a thing. Afterward, a doctor stitched a wound in my head caused by the torture—seven stitches without anesthesia. I also suffered bruises, fractures in my limbs, and a rib fracture.

The report also documented the case of “T.Q., a 41-year-old Palestinian man and father” who “was arrested while displaced at Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2023”.

T.Q. told the PCHR:

One of the soldiers raped me by violently inserting a wooden stick into my anus. After about a minute he removed it and then inserted it again more forcefully while I screamed loudly. After another minute he removed it and forced me to open my mouth and put the stick in my mouth to lick it. From sheer anguish I lost consciousness for minutes, until a female officer came and forced them to stop beating me. She untied my hands, gave me a white overall to wear, and brought me a cup of water which I drank. I felt blood flowing from my anus and asked to go to the bathroom. She gave me tissues and I went to a plastic toilet there. They removed the blindfold; when I wiped my anus there was blood. After I finished and the bleeding stopped, I put the white overall back on. As soon as I came out, they blindfolded me again and tied my hands behind my back with plastic ties. I was then moved to a room where I was held with several detainees for about eight hours, during which soldiers periodically returned to beat and insult us brutally.

Another testimony documented by PCHR was that of “M.A., 18 years old, who was re-arrested this year near a humanitarian aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the Gaza Strip, after having previously been arrested and released”.

He said to PCHR:

The soldiers ordered me and six other detainees to kneel, and they raped us by inserting a bottle into the anus, pushing it in and pulling it out. It happened to me four times, with about ten in-and-out motions each time. I screamed, and so did the others with me. Of the four times, twice it was just me, and twice it was with others—once with six people and once with twelve people. I saw what they were doing to the others while they did it to me, and I realized it was a bottle. There was also a dog behind us, as if the dog was raping us. They violated our dignity and destroyed our spirits and our hope for life. I had wanted to continue my education; now I am lost after what happened to me.

Every Israeli Accusation Is A Confession.

The sick irony to these sadistic revelations is that Israel repeatedly used false claims that Palestinians had mass raped Israelis on October 7th to justify actual mass rape.

But the evidence shows Israel’s claims of mass rape on Ocotber 7th were false.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, “At Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia.”

Furthermore, a UN report on the allegations uncovered that, “The mission team, specifically the forensic pathologist and the digital analyst, reviewed over 5,000 photos, around 50 hours and several audio files of footage of the attacks” adding, “In the medicolegal assessment of available photos and videos, no tangible indications of rape could be identified”.

Moran Gez, the Israeli prosecutor investigating Ocotber 7th, even admitted that “in the end, we don’t have any complainants” of rape occurring on Ocotber 7th, adding, “we contacted women’s rights organizations and asked for cooperation. We were told that they simply hadn’t been contacted”.

She was forced to admit that the mass rape claims “will not be able to meet the threshold of proof in court”.

Finally, a report from the UN Human Rights Council, which investigated the claims of mass rape on October 7th, found no evidence that it happened and that many of the Israeli claims were provably false, writing, “The Commission has reviewed testimonies obtained by journalists and the Israeli police concerning rape but has not been able to independently verify such allegations, due to a lack of access to victims, witnesses and crime sites and the obstruction of its investigations by the Israeli authorities. The Commission was unable to review the unedited version of such testimonies. For the same reasons, the Commission was also unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation. Additionally, the Commission found some specific allegations to be false, inaccurate, or contradictory with other evidence or statements and discounted these from its assessment.”

These fabricated claims were not only used to justify the genocide in Gaza, but also to justify the actual mass rape detailed in the PCHR report and previous reports.

The UN documented that the false Israeli claims of mass rape on October 7th caused a “sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men, seemingly fueled by similar desire to retaliate”.

While Israel’s claims of mass rape on October 7th have been debunked, victim testimony after victim testimony shows Israel unleashed real mass rape as official policy in its torture dungeons.

