The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris He's avatar
Chris He
5h

It’s long evident that the izraelis are especially sadistic characters. I have seen too many acts of sadistic beatings and read countless reports of disgusting violence by soldiers and police.

Since the pornographic, revolting details about atrocities against babies and women which never happened, but were carefully constructed in the sick minds of people like Yossi Landau, who acted out the emotional impact of their own phantasies by crying fits during the telling of their lies, to garner sympathy and credit for the veracity of their stories.

Most perverse, and utterly cruel in its effects on the thousands of Palestinian hostages, is the fact that these lies were believed by the hate trained and gullible izraelis themselves. These lies were believed because of the graphic details with which they were told by the criminals. That then provided the motivation to mass rape, beat and otherwise torture innocent people kidnapped from hospitals, and bedrooms and streets.

Unforgivable evil created entirely by the sick izraelis who concocted the lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
mois78's avatar
mois78
4h

the Israelis attacked the Palestinians sheep and poked their eyes out. The degeneracy is on full display on their porn videos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture