While Trump is launching his regime change war in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, the U.S. puppet who will likely be installed if the operation is successful, has been bragging about how she will usher in mass privatization of Venezuela’s natural resources for Western corporations to profit.

Most recently, a report in the news outlet “SEMAFOR” revealed that Machado met with big banks to discuss “investment opportunities” from the war.

The report wrote:

As President Donald Trump takes an increasingly aggressive approach toward regime change in Venezuela, international investment giants are already eyeing potential benefits that Nicolás Maduro’s ouster would create. During last month’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, Barclays [major British bank] organized a private meeting to talk investment opportunities with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, two sources familiar with the meeting told Semafor.

The report went on to note, “The meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela, said Rafael de la Cruz, the director of the US office of Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia” adding that, “The opposition leader’s team has also held ‘informal conversations’ with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future, de la Cruz said.”

Rafael de la Cruz told the outlet, “We have been in touch with several companies that are showing more and more interest in the possibility of opening up Venezuela for business”.

The report went on to note, “In addition, UBS’s (Swiss investment bank) chief investment office put together an eight-page memo last month that focuses on ‘visualizing the day after tomorrow’ in Venezuela. The research document highlighted the Trump administration’s ‘hawkish approach’ towards Caracas and noted that ‘Venezuela’s transition away from Chavismo could unlock major opportunities,’ in part because of its oil reserves and ‘severely underutilized economy’” adding that, “In addition to its oil reserves, UBS cited Venezuela’s ‘fertile soil’ and notes it occupies a prime location ‘to develop as a transportation hub for the Americas and Europe.’”

The report also noted that, “The opposition team told Semafor it even presented its ideas for Venezuela investment to the Trump administration (as it did to the Biden administration)”.

This report lines up with a presentation María Corina Machado gave to the America Business Forum in Miami where she boasted, “We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power” adding, “We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.

Similarly, she said to Bloomberg, “We have in Venezuela the largest proven oil reserves in the world, the eighth [largest] reservoir of natural gas, huge potential in electricity, gold, critical minerals, and so on. This can only be unleashed with a government that brings order to this chaos. That open[s] markets, that brings rule of law, that is friendly to international investment” and on Donald Trump jr’s show she said, “Forget about Saudi Arabia, we have more oil … we’re going to open markets .. we are going to privatize all our industries … Venezuela has huge resources, oil, gas, minerals, land, technology …American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest … This country Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies of good people that are going to make a lot of money”.

American officials have been clear that they want regime change in Venezuela for mass privatization of the country’s resources.

When Trump first backed a coup in Venezuela in 2019, his then national security advisor John Bolton admitted, “If we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela it would be good for the people of Venezuela and it would be good for the people of the United States, we both have a lot at stake here making this come out the right way”, former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela from 2020-2023 James B. Story admitted that, the U.S. wants Mudro removed because he is, “sitting on top of the world’s largest known reserves of oil plus the critical minerals that will fuel the 21st century economy” and Trump crudely admitted in 2023, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

As Victoria Murillo, director of the Latin American Studies institute at Columbia University, told the Financial Times, “Trump’s move on Venezuela only made sense if viewed as ‘about opportunities for US companies . . . trying to change Maduro so that US companies get access to Venezuelan oil: old-fashioned imperialism in the economic sense’.”

