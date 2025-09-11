The US, UK, Israel, and Gulf States’ covert regime change war in Syria against the Bashar Al Assad regime, which included spending billions of dollars arming and training jihadist-aligned rebels, placing starvation sanctions on the country, and occupying the country’s oil and wheat rich areas to deprive it of its economic powerhouse, was fought in the name of “human rights” and “democracy”.

When Assad was overthrown last year and replaced by Ahmed al-Sharaa, the “former” leader of Syria’s Al Qaeda branch, the mainstream media celebrated it as bringing freedom to Syria.

Similarly, the U.S. and UK praised the move, with Trump saying that al-Sharaa was “a real leader” and UK foreign secretary David Lammy saying Sharaa will “build a stable, more secure, and prosperous future for all Syrians”, followed by both countries normalizing ties with the new Western-installed government.

But just like in Iraq and Libya, the regime change led to mass destabilization in Syria.

This is underscored in a new report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Syrian human rights NGO that was associated with the opposition under the previous Assad regime.

The report notes that, “Nine months passed after the fall of Al-Assad regime and dissociation of military and security institutions, which caused critical security vacuum throughout Syria and left military forces which later took control of the country facing considerable challenges at all levels, especially the security and economic situations; this, in turn, has led to a state of confusion and instability” and that “the fall of Al-Assad regime also coincided with unprecedented security chaos in all Syrian areas, where some weak-willed individuals exploited that situation for personal gains.”

SOHR, “documented the death of 10,672 people across Syria during the period between December 8, 2024, and September 6, 2025, in acts of violence and violations by local and foreign parties,” among them, “8,180 civilians, including 438 children and 620 women”.

The largest segment of the deaths, according to the report, has been extrajudicial executions by forces associated with the new Western-installed government.

The report writes that “3,020 civilians were extrajudicially executed”, noting, “SOHR documented the execution of 3,020 people, mostly executed in brutal ways, with 1,726 people killed in March along with attacks carried out by gunmen on security and military checkpoints in the Syrian coast on March 6”.

Along with this, the report noted, “883 civilians, including 24 children and 58 women, were shot dead by members of the Ministry of Defence”.

Furthermore, the report notes that the new regime has continued the previous Assad regime’s use of torture in prisons, writing that “56 civilians died under torture in prisons of the Military Operations Administration”.

According to the report, the new Western-backed Syrian government has covered up these massacres, with the report writing :

Despite this shocking death toll, the Syrian authorities have not proceeded with any accountability measures. On the contrary, efforts were exerted to cover up perpetrators and obliterate facts on some occasions. One example, among many, was the troubling investigation by the fact-finding committee, which was formed to investigate the atrocities and violations committed in the Syrian coast, where the investigation’s outcomes contravened facts, developments on the ground and eyewitnesses’ testimonies; let alone the massacres recently committed in Al-Suwaidaa. Ironically, the perpetrators of the mass massacres committed in the Syrian Coast and Al-Suwaidaa remain at large enjoying “freedom.”

The report also documents that the new Syrian government has incited sectarian massacres in Syria and intimidates those who document it, writing:

This also coincided with systematic media campaigns launched by parties loyal to the new government fueling sectarian hatred through linking specified sects to political stances, such as accusing people of the Alawite community of “being remnants of Al-Assad regime,” accusing people of the Druze community of “spying” and accusing the Kurds of “being separatists.” In addition, those parties released smear campaigns, led by “cyber flies,” targeting human rights activists and independent media platforms and every individual and entity disclosing violations and atrocities or calling for holding perpetrators accountable.

The report also noted that, “thousands of detainees have been held in prisons without trials and for no charges, including people who were arrested shortly after the fall of Al-Assad regime and others who were arrested during security campaigns and at checkpoints, among them are former officers and soldiers, doctors and civilians, at a time when individuals involved in blatant violations and war crimes against Syrians have not been referred to justice.”

Just like with all regime change operations, the Western regime change policy in Syria was always intended to destabilize and destroy the country, as it was getting in the way of Western and Israeli goals for dominating the region.

With new campaigns underway for regime change in Iran, Venezuela, and beyond, it is crucial to look at what the intended results of Western regime change always are.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.