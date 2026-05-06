Recently, the Israeli opposition leaders Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced the merging of their two parties into a broad opposition party to Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule called Together, led by Naftali Bennett.

Polls in Israel show that the coalition party would “win a total of 26 seats if elections were held Monday, placing them ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud as the Knesset’s largest party”.

But Israel being ruled by a coalition of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid instead of the current Likud coalition would change nothing about the genocidal nature of Israeli society, given that the two are both genocidal Zionists and proponents of the Greater Israel Project, and in the case of Naftali Bennett, in an even more militant way than Netanyahu.

Yair Lapid: Greater Israel Supporter.

Yair Lapid presents himself as the “liberal” opposition leader to the ruling Likud party in Israel, but on the issue of expansionist Greater Israel, he is just as supportive as Netanyahu.

As Middle East Eye reported :

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has expressed his support for expanding the state’s borders to their “biblical” extent when the security situation allows. Asked at a press conference on Monday about US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s comments that the country had a religious right to seize all the land between the Euphrates and Nile rivers, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party said he backed a Greater Israel. “I support anything that will allow the Jews a large, broad, strong land and a safe haven for us, our children and our children’s children. That I support,” he told a Kipa News reporter. When asked “How broad?” Lapid reponded: “As broad as possible. He added that there were practical “considerations of security and policy and time”, but said Israeli territory could expand as far as Iraq.

“My principle says maximum Jews on maximum land with maximum security and with minimum Palestinians”, Yair Lapid said in 2016.

Like many Israeli opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu, Lapid often attacks him from the right, including by attacking him for “not having attacked Iran earlier” saying, “It would have been possible to handle it in a way, that you inflict a severe blow on Iran, a blow that would have the potential to topple the Iranian regime, because it collapses the economy, which was in trouble anyway… it was simply a much better opportunity, one of a great many opportunities which haven’t been taken advantage of.”

Lapid, as a proponent of Greater Israel, has backed Benjamin Netanyahu’s genocide in Gaza and wars on Lebanon and Iran, only offering some criticisms on tactics while supporting the genocidal expansionist goals.

The Times Of Israel noted that Lapid “publicly supported the joint US–Israeli operation against Iran that began on 28 February 2026” calling it “a just war against evil”, “backed Israeli military actions” in Lebanon and “On Gaza, criticized not Netanyahu’s willingness to use force but his alleged failure to be decisive enough” with Lapid declaring that “Netanyahu had achieved the ‘worst possible outcome’ by leaving Hamas with tens of thousands of armed fighters intact.”

Lapid, the outlet noted “broadly accept Netanyahu’s security assumptions”, including by being “hardline on Iran, hawkish on Gaza and Lebanon, opposed to Palestinian sovereignty under current conditions”.

Naftali Bennett: More Extreme Than Netanyahu.

While Yair Lapid shares Netanyahu’s overall genocidal expansionist agenda, Naftali Bennett, the proposed leader of the coalition, is more militant in his support of it than Netanyahu himself.

In 2013, when Bennett was the leader of the right-wing, pro-settlement Jewish Hope party, he said “I already killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there is absolutely no problem with that”.

When he was the leader of the Jewish Home party, Bennett proposed , “the unilateral annexation of Area C, the 60% of the West Bank that contains all Jewish settlements”.

Earlier this month, Bennett criticized the Netanyahu government for not being supportive enough of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The Israeli paper Haaretz reported :

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for ‘shamefully surrendering’ to the BDS movement and ‘boycotting’ Israeli settlers in the West Bank, amid a subsidy program for Carrefour stores in Israel that excludes settlements. In a post on X, Bennett, who is bidding to unseat Netanyahu in this year’s election, criticized Economy Minister Nir Barkat’s new program subsidizing 100 products at select locations of the French supermarket chain Carrefour. ‘I won’t allow anyone to boycott half a million wonderful Israelis,’ Bennett, a former settler leader and right-wing minister, said, attaching a map of Israel showing Carrefour store locations – with the West Bank notably empty.

Bennett has similarly cheered on the slaughter of Palestinians civilians in Gaza.

Justifying the genocidal blockade on Gaza in October of 2023, Bennett said , “If you want to come and bring them electricity, I’m not going to feed electricity to my enemies”, and when asked about the harm the blockade would do to Palestinian civilians Bennett said, “Are you seriously — keep asking me about Palestinian civilians? What is wrong with you? Have you not seen what’s happened? We’re fighting Nazis”.

During the 2018 peaceful Great March of Return Protests in Gaza, Bennett called to shoot Palestinian children taking part in the protests. The Times of Israel wrote at the time that “Asked if he would also instruct the army to shoot and kill Palestinian children who breach the border fence, Bennett said, ‘They are not children — they are terrorists.’”

On the Israeli annexation and expansion into Southern Lebanon, Bennett is again more militant than Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that “the political echelon must allow the IDF to operate in Lebanon unhindered in order to win”.

“I’m more right-wing than Bibi”, Naftali Bennett told The Times of Israel in 2021 .

Israel Is A Genocidal Society.

The fundamental issue of Israel is not Benjamin Netanyahu, but the fact that Israel is overwhelmingly a bloodthirsty, war-ready, genocidal society.

Historian Zachary Foster has documented that the overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis have supported every Israeli war since the 2006 invasion of Lebanon, writing:

2006

86% of the Israeli adult population justified “the IDF operation in Lebanon against Hizbollah,” or 2006 Lebanon War, in which Israel killed 1,191 people, the vast majority civilians according to HRW (Note that the % of Jewish Israelis who supported the war was even higher) 2008-2009

82% of the Israeli public thought that the 2008-9 war on Gaza was justified (in which Israel killed 1,417 Palestinians, the vast majority civilians.) Note that the % of Jewish Israelis who supported the war was even higher 2012

90% of Israeli Jews supported war on Gaza ( in which Israel killed 160 Palestinians, 66% civilians) 2014

95% of Jewish Israelis believed the war on Gaza was justified (in which Israel killed 2,310 Palestinians, 70% civilians) 2021

72% of Israelis believed the war on Gaza should continue (as of May 21) after Israel had already killed 250 Palestinians in Gaza, vast majority civilians. The % of Jewish Israelis who supported killing more Palestinians was much higher. 2024

A January poll found 95% of Jewish Israelis thought the Israeli military was using either the “appropriate” amount of force or “too little” force in Gaza at a time when Israel had already killed >25,700 Palestinians in Gaza. 2024

In September, 90% of Jewish Israelis supported the war on Lebanon (in which Israel killed 800+, including hundreds of civilians) 2025

In March, 82% of Israeli Jews supported the forced expulsion of residents of Gaza, Israel’s main goal in it’s genocide & war on Gaza. 2025

In June, 82% of Jewish Israelis supported the war on Iran known as the “twelve day war” 2026

On March 4, 93% of Israeli Jews expressed support for the war on Iran. 97% of “right-wing” Jewish Israelis support it, compared with 93% in the center and 76% on the left.

The overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis also have openly genocidal views towards Palestinians.

Polls in Israel have shown that:

84% of the (Israeli )public gives the IDF an excellent or very good grade regarding the moral conduct of the army

75% of Jewish Israelis agree with the idea that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza.’

A vast majority of Israeli Jews – 79 percent – say they are ‘not so troubled’ or ‘not troubled at all’ by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The fundamental problem in Israel is Zionism, not Benjamin Netanyahu.

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