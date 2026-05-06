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Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
8h

Bennet’s actual ancestral homeland is Northern California and before that, Eastern Europe. In the early 2000s he lead the Jewish Home Party consisting of religious nationalists and included at the time Bezel Smotrich. He is an unhinged fanatic who has the potential to be even more dangerous than Netanyahu.

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Sandy Pontius's avatar
Sandy Pontius
7h

My god, when will governments stop supporting these murderous psychopaths?

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