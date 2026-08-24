The Dissident

The Dissident

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1d

So Iran bad while the USA with the help of Israel, the UK and few others started an unprovoked bombing campaign on the nation. Nobody buying this clumsy propaganda in the West anymore.

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Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
1d

The empire is losing and in its desperation it must hijack the anti-empire voices within to sign off on its hasbara. These cheap attempts at vilifying the resistance will only get worse.

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