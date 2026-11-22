Written By: Justin K.P.

The commentator Anne Applebaum is a Russia hawk in the know. For 9 years, she served on the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, a CIA cutout deeply involved in U.S. deep state operations against Russia and allied states, and is married to Radosław Sikorski, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs for Poland.

This is why it makes it all the more concerning that she recently said European leaders are privately talking about war with Russia, and need a “mass casualty event” to convince the public to go to war.

When asked by Neo-con Tim Miller of the Neo-con propaganda outlet the Bulwark, “Is there any discussion or consideration of escalation from a European standpoint … Russia is vulnerable from a military standpoint … is that a conversation even on the table”, Applebaum replied, “Yes, people do discuss it, it’s discussed mostly privately, it’s something that the European public is not ready for, even if there are Europeans politics who have begun to talk about what we could do”.

More disturbingly, she added, “Because of the extreme unpopularity of the idea of going to war, you haven’t seen anyone do it yet, and so unfortunately it’s one of those situations where there would have to be an event that convinced people that it was really necessary … there hasn’t been like a mass casualty event yet”.

Miller said, “The Russians seem like they could have a glass jaw on all this stuff,” and Applebaum replied, “I think you’re right, but the politics don’t work for that yet”.

This is not simply the commentary of Applebaum but a representative of the thinking from Russia hawks in the U.S. and Europe, who want a full-scale war with Russia, but can’t have it as the public is getting in the way.

It also shows that the Russia hawks apparently want a “mass casualty event” that could be pinned on Russia to gain public support for war.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.