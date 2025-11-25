A new article in Reuters reports that, “The United States is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, four U.S. officials told Reuters, as the Trump administration escalates pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government.”

The report noted that, “Two of the U.S. officials said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro,” adding, “Two U.S. officials told Reuters the options under consideration included attempting to overthrow Maduro.”

It noted, “The United States plans on Monday to designate the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organization,” adding, “Trump has said the upcoming designation would allow the United States to strike Maduro’s assets and infrastructure in Venezuela”.

The U.S. claim that Maduro runs a drug cartel called “Cartel de los Soles”, is one of the most ridiculous U.S. claims used to justify war, given that no such cartel even exists.

France 24 noted that, “in March, the latest US State Department report on global anti-drug operations made no mention of the ‘Cartel de los Soles’ or any connection between Maduro and narco trafficking” adding, “‘There is no such thing, so Maduro can hardly be its boss,’ Phil Gunson, an analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, told AFP of the so-called ‘Cartel de los Soles’. Direct, incontrovertible evidence has never been presented for the existence of an organized cartel by that name in Venezuela.”

In reality, as the think tank InSight Crime wrote, “The phrase ‘Cartel of the Suns’ reportedly emerged in 1993, when two GNB generals – anti-narcotics unit chief Ramón Guillén Dávila and his successor, Orlando Hernández Villegas – were investigated for drug trafficking and related crimes. As brigade commanders, each wore a single sun insignia on their epaulettes, giving rise to the phrase ‘Cartel of the Sun.’ When division commanders – who bore double suns – were later accused of trafficking, the name evolved into the ‘Cartel of the Suns.’”

In an added twist of irony, a 60 Minutes report from the time uncovered that Ramón Guillén Dávila was being supported by the CIA when he trafficked cocaine into the United States in 1993.

Former DEA head, Robert Bonner, said to 60 Minutes’ Mike Wallace, “There was some knowledge on the part of CIA, at least some participation in approving or condoning this to be done, the only rationale that’s ever been offered is that this would lead to some valuable drug intelligence about the Colombian Cartels”.

In reality, the actual motive for a regime change war in Venezuela is obvious: to usher in mass privatization and gain access to Venezuela’s oil and other natural resources.

This was outright admitted by Florida representative María Elvira Salazar.

On Fox Business, Elvira Salazar said, “we’re about to go in”, adding, “Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because there will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipes, the whole oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives.”

This is far from the only admission from a U.S. official that the real motive for regime change in Venezuela is oil.

Back in 2019, when Trump first attempted a coup in Venezuela, his then national security advisor, John Bolton, admitted on Fox Business, “If we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela it would be good for the people of Venezuela and it would be good for the people of the United States, we both have a lot at stake here making this come out the right way”.

Trump in 2023, even more blatantly admitted, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

Most recently, former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela from 2020-2023 James B. Story admitted to 60 Minutes that the U.S. wants Maduro gone because he is “sitting on top of the world’s largest known reserves of oil plus the critical minerals that will fuel the 21st century economy”.

María Corina Machado, the U.S. puppet in Venezuela who will likely be installed if the regime change against Maduro is successful, has repeatedly admitted she will usher in mass privatization for American companies to profit.

As journalist Ben Norton reported, on Donald Trump Jr.’s show, Machado boasted:

Forget about Saudi Arabia; forget about the Saudis. I mean, we have more oil, I mean, infinite potential. And we’re going to open markets. We’re going to kick [out] the government from the oil sector. We’re going to privatize all our industry. Venezuela has huge resources: oil, gas, minerals, land, technology. And, as you said before, we have a strategic location, you know, hours from the United States. So we’re going to do this right. We know what we have to do. … And American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest. … This country, Venezuela, is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money.

At the America Business Forum in Miami, Machado admitted, “For the U.S., we will turn this criminal hub into a security shield in the heart of the Americas. We will open Venezuela for foreign investment. I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.

The news outlet Semafor reported :

During last month’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, Barclays organized a private meeting to talk investment opportunities with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, two sources familiar with the meeting told Semafor. The meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela, said Rafael de la Cruz, the director of the US office of Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia The opposition leader’s team has also held ‘informal conversations’ with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future, de la Cruz said.

While the U.S. cooked up a lazy, and easily disprovable deception claiming Maduro heads a non-existent drug cartel, U.S. officials and their puppet admit time and time again that the real motive for regime change in Venezuela is U.S. access to the country’s natural resources.

As the Financial Times wrote :

Trump says the armada off Venezuela is needed to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, which threaten US national security. But experts see other motives, including a desire to oust Maduro, to help US companies do deals in oil-rich Venezuela and to send a message to Maduro’s Russian and Chinese allies that the US wants them out of its ‘back yard’. Victoria Murillo, director of the Latin American Studies institute at Columbia University, said Trump’s move on Venezuela only made sense if viewed as ‘about opportunities for US companies . . . trying to change Maduro so that US companies get access to Venezuelan oil: old-fashioned imperialism in the economic sense’.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.