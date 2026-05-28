Polls in Israel have shown time and time again that the Jewish Israeli public has become more radical and explicitly expansionist and genocidal over time, with polls similarly showing that younger Jewish Israelis are more radical and genocidal than the older generation.

Among American Jews, however, polls show the exact opposite, showing that younger American Jews are rejecting Zionism and the genocide in Gaza.

This trend is underscored in a new poll by the Jewish Voter Resource Center, which found that 44 percent- nearly half- of American Jews under the age of 35 support the full dismantlement of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, supporting a single democratic state with equal rights in historic Palestine.

Forward noted that the poll showed, “Almost half of American Jews under 35 say the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be solved by creating a single country in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza with a government elected by both Israelis and Palestinians, according to a poll conducted by the Jewish Voter Resource Center” noting this “signals a generational shift in U.S. support for a binational state in Israel, reflecting a core demand of anti-Zionist protests on college campuses and beyond — even as most major Jewish organizations classify calls for a single state as an expression of antisemitism.”

For non-Orthodox Jews under 35, a slim majority, 51 percent, support the full dismantling of the occupation of Palestine, with the Forward noting “Half of non-Orthodox Jews under 35 — 51% — support a binational state, according to the new poll.”

Overall, when asked if they supported a one-state solution, Israeli annexation, or two separate states, 44 percent of American Jews under 45 called for a one-state solution, while 39 percent called for a two-state solution and 17 percent called for Israeli annexation.

This shows not only that nearly half of younger American Jews under take an explicitly anti-Zionist stance, but a larger portion of American Jews under 35 favour a one-state solution and an end to the occupation over a two-state solution.

Israel time and time again claims to represent the “Jewish state” and claims to speak on behalf of Jews worldwide, but polls show that a significant number of younger American Jews- tired of Israeli crimes being committed in their name- not only are opposed to the Israeli government’s policies, but are opposed to Zionism altogether.

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