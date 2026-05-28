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Aaron Ruby's avatar
Aaron Ruby
4h

Very important and optimistic development. Should be widely shared and celebrated.

This change eventually will reverberate within Israel too.

It will make it harder for the ultra-right Zionist to claim they speak for all Jews. That will provide openings and space for further initiatives by the minority of Jews within Israel who oppose the Zionist supremacist regime and want to build solidarity and unity with Palestinians.

In particular organizations of Jews and Palestinians like "Standing Together" will be helped by this trend.

Thanks for posting.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2h

Very True and this is very encouraging!

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