Donald Trump has made his most unhinged threat yet against Iranian Power Plants and Bridges, writing on Truth Social, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

This is a clear signal from Trump that he is desperate and knows full well that his attempt at a regime change war on Iran has failed.

Iran, this morning, has claimed successful strikes against:

- the refinery supplying fuel for Israeli fighter jets in Haifa. -Gas facilities operated by Exxon Mobil and Chevron in the UAE -a US petrochemical plant producing fuel for the US armed forces and Israeli military products in Al Ruwais, UAE -US-owned Sitrah petrochemical facility in Bahrain -US-owned Shuaiba petrochemical facility in Kuwait.

This was in response to “enemies’ violent attacks on the B1 Bridge in Karaj and the Mahshahr petrochemical plants.”

The Iranian IRCG warned that “If attacks on civilian facilities are repeated, the next phase of the operation will be more intense and broader in scope,” stating “if you commit further acts of aggression against civilian facilities, our responses will be even more crushing”.

This shows that Iran is serious about its retaliatory strikes on U.S. assets in the Middle East and is not willing to give in to Trump’s demands, better explaining Trump’s unhinged Truth Social post.

But Trump is seemingly losing what is left of his mental faculties from realizing that he is losing the war on Iran.

When launching the war, Trump seemed to believe that killing Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei would lead to state collapse and a mass uprising in Iran, despite the fact that even U.S. intelligence acknowledged, “American military intervention was not likely to lead to regime change in the Islamic Republic”.

But Trump’s strikes on Ali Khamenei did not cause state collapse in Iran. The Washington Post reported soon after the strike on Khamenei that, “European and Arab officials briefed on assessments of the regime’s standing since the conflict began” acknowledged that “Iran… was prepared for this conflict. The command structures built to survive a decapitation strike appear to remain substantially intact, allowing Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel, Qatar and Bahrain to begin within hours of the initial attack” and that, “there are no reports of significant defections within regime ranks or of popular uprisings”.

Analysis Vali R. Nasr noted in the New York Times that “Mr. Trump’s war plan is pushing the country to dig in. Surrender is not an option for the Islamic republic. It knows how to resist and to thrive in resistance; that has been its credo since its founding nearly 47 years ago. The Islamic republic was shaped by the bruising Iran-Iraq war; defying U.S. plans in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria; facing economic sanctions; and confronting Israel” adding that, “Iran has been designed to endure, with authority dispersed among many nodes of power and exercised through a web of relations among clerical, military and bureaucratic institutions and power brokers inside and outside the government. The supreme leader is the ultimate arbiter in this system, but the multilayered state can function during a crisis. This resiliency is now the target of U.S. and Israeli bombing campaigns.”

He noted that this was underscored by the fact that “Iran chose Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new supreme leader” which he noted was, “a clear signal that Tehran is determined to resist.”

Furthermore, as Nasr noted, “The United States and Israel have hoped that bombing will pave the way for a popular uprising against the deeply unpopular and weakened regime. They may hope that Mr. Khamenei’s rise will only make that more likely. But the obverse could happen. The fundamental threat posed by this war is not just to the Islamic republic but to the whole country” adding that, “under constant bombardment Iranians are growing increasingly worried about the devastation of their country. They worry that U.S. and Israeli support for Kurdish and maybe even Azeri and Baloch separatists will break up the nation. These concerns are constantly circulating in public forums and are seen nightly in the form of antiwar demonstrations across the country and are morphing into an emerging sense of national resistance.”

Along with failing to cause the collapse of the Iranian state and a mass anti-government uprising, Iran’s retaliatory response by blocking the Strait of Hormuz and striking U.S. assets in the Gulf States and Israel has caused Iran to have the “upper hand” as Alex Younger, the former head of Britain’s MI6 admitted , admitting that “The Iranian regime has been more resilient than I think anyone would have expected. They took some good decisions actually as early as last June about dispersing their military capability and delegating the authority for the use of those weapons which has given them significant extra resilience against this incredibly powerful air campaign”.

Younger admitted that Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. assets in the Middle East had, “been a very good way of putting indirect price on the US” and “sort of worked”.

He also admitted that Iran, “understood the significance of the energy war and held the Strait (of Hormuz) at threat,” noting that this, “globalized the conflict in a way that gives them some weapons”.

“Even with just 10% of its initial drone stocks” he noted, Iran can, “hold the straits at threat because these are not military people, it’s not a military audience you have to satisfy, it is people who own oil tankers and captains of oil tankers and that really does give them the whip hand” adding, “the options for the US and Israel are pretty limited and not great”.

Furthermore, as Robert Kagan, previously one of America’s most hawkish Neo-cons as acknowledged the war on Iran, is “driving deeper wedges between the United States and former friends and allies; strengthening the hands of the expansionist great powers, Russia and China; accelerating global political and economic chaos; and leaving the United States weaker and more isolated than at any time since the 1930s.”

Journalist Ben Norton documented that , “The fact that Iran is winning the war is even being admitted by major Western media outlets.”

For example, he noted that Foreign Affairs wrote that Iran, “has managed to neutralize key U.S. and Israeli air defense batteries, severely damage U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf, inflict substantial economic pain, and drive a wedge between the United States and its Gulf allies. The Iranian regime, in other words, is not just surviving the U.S. and Israeli bombardment. The serious economic and political problems it is creating for its adversaries are, on a strategic level, giving Iran the upper hand.”

Norton noted that even Ivo Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, wrote in Politico that , “Iranian drones and missiles have already attacked Israel and the Gulf states, targeted critical energy production facilities and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which hosts one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas export transits. Less than a month in, the world is now witnessing the largest oil and gas disruption in history. And as the fighting escalates to include gas and oil production infrastructure, the global economic consequences will be felt by every single country for months, if not years, to come — even if the conflict were to end soon.”

Desperate for an out to the losing war, Trump, on March 21st, wrote on Truth Social, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Iran did not bow down to Trump’s threats , vowing that “If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology (IT) and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted pursuant to previous warnings”.

Attempting to back out of his threat, Trump claimed that he was in “Good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution in the Middle East” and that “Tehran agreed to turn over nuclear material in the country and not resume their nuclear program.”

This was rebuked by Iran which stated that, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s position regarding the Strait of Hormuz and conditions to end the imposed war has not changed,” and in reality, “Iran has received messages through some friendly countries over the past few days regarding the US request for negotiations to end the ongoing war” and “Iran has responded appropriately and based on the Islamic Republic’s principled positions” which included, “halt its reprisal operations against the United States and the Israeli regime if there is a guarantee that war would never take place again, US military bases are closed in the region, and compensations are paid for damages inflicted on Iranian military and civilian structures”.

Iran on March 31st, continued its defiance against U.S. demands, vowing that in response to continued killing of civilians in Iran, Iran would retaliate against “American ICT and AI companies”, which are “involved in terrorist operations”, including:

Cisco

HP

Intel

Oracle

Microsoft

Apple

Google

Meta

IBM

Dell

Palantir

Nvidia

J.P. Morgan

Tesla

GE (General Electric)

Spire Solutions

G42

Boeing

After failing to achieve regime change in Iran, and after failing to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or give in to U.S. demands, Trump’s unhinged post is best seen as insight into a man losing his mind from losing the war to a continuously defiant Iran.

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