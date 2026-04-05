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B Fetzer's avatar
B Fetzer
15h

He's the one that got it closed for no reason.

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
17h

Trump has the religious right distorted version of dispensation sectarians and Zionist wannabe’s whispering in his ear 24/7 that God has chosen him for this endeavor. It’s past time for a principled intervention.

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