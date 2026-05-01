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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
10h

The late, often great British reporter Robert Fisk also wrote about Douma, in pieces like this: https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-chemical-attack-gas-douma-robert-fisk-ghouta-damascus-a8307726.html

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Richard
13m

This is wonderful news! I was following that as it played out, and have long felt that Bellingcat's "White Hats" were in fact agents of deception for Israel and the US. And I guess for NATO and the EU too.

Bellingcat also acted as agents of deception and coverup regarding the shootdown of MH17 in Ukraine.

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