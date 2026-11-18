Written By: Justin K.P.

The New York War Crimes.

The New York Times, aptly dubbed the New York War Crimes by its anti-war critics, has sunk to a new low as of late, writing an article baselessly claiming that Iran’s water projects “may have been developed to support the country’s military buildup”, an assertion one of the two authors Sanam Mahoozi, admitted there is “No conclusive evidence” to back up.

The vile piece of propaganda was designed as an attempt “to manufacture consent for the categorization of Iranian dams and water infrastructure under ‘dual use infrastructure’” which would “allow for the United States to have the pretext under international law to target these sites”, as the analyst Brett Erickson noted.

Experts quoted in the piece have since come out to condemn the article’s baseless claims and its implications.

This includes the former head of Iran’s Department of Environment, who has since become a critic of the Iranian government’s water policy, Kaveh Madani.

In a piece for Forbes, Madani - who was quoted in The New York Times article- wrote ,

A dam and a missile facility appearing near each other on a map may raise questions for those unfamiliar with the geographical and engineering considerations behind their locations. But proximity alone tells us very little about their relationship. Iran’s major dams, water transfer tunnels, and many military installations are concentrated in mountainous regions. Geography, geology, topography, water availability, and engineering constraints influence where such facilities can be built. Finding both in similar geographical settings is therefore not necessarily surprising. A rigorous journalistic investigation would require systematic spatial analysis, appropriate controls, historical evidence, and careful examination of alternative explanations. Even if a statistically significant correlation were established, it would not demonstrate that dams were built to support missile facilities.

Kaveh Madani documented how dangerous the New York Times propaganda was, writing, “The most troubling aspect of this debate is not the scientific weakness of the proposed connection. It is the potential consequence of promoting it during an armed conflict.”

He added:

Dams are not ordinary structures. They provide drinking water, irrigation, electricity, flood protection, and other essential services upon which millions of civilians depend. Their destruction can trigger cascading humanitarian and environmental disasters, including flooding, displacement, agricultural losses, and disruptions to water and energy supplies. These risks are not merely hypothetical. Damage to water storage reservoirs in the Iranian cities of Khomeyn, Haftkel, and Sirik, as well as desalination facilities on Iran’s Qeshm Island, in Nikshahr and Tis, and near Jask, has been reported during the ongoing war. Water infrastructure has also been damaged in other countries across the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain and Kuwait. These incidents highlight the vulnerability of essential water systems throughout the region and the potentially devastating consequences for civilians who depend on them. Narratives that blur the distinction between civilian and military infrastructure should therefore concern not only Iranians but people across the entire region.

This sick propaganda piece manufacturing consent for war crimes was no accident, and was likely the intention of Sanam Mahoozi, the Iranian exile and Reza Pahlavi cheerleader who wrote the article.

Cheering On Color Revolution.

Before her pro-war-crimes propaganda piece, Sanam Mahoozi was busy laundering the CIA/Mossad riots engineered as a pretext for the war.

In December, peaceful protests took place in Iran as a response to the collapse of the Iranian rial, the intended effects of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent openly admitted this, boasting :

If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here

And again boasting, “What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street”.

The protests were soon overtaken by armed rioters backed by the U.S. and Israel.

The Israeli newspaper Ynet reported, “The sterile term ‘influence’ does not express the scope of the effort and sophistication. Faced with a regime that is all poison, Israel has set up its own poison machine (in Iran). The organization began four years ago and reached operational maturity two and a half years ago. This is a weapons system that, if activated at full power, could be deadly far beyond the boundaries of the social network”, adding, “In January of this year, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets, at their own pace. The enormous work that Israel had put in was behind the demonstrations”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

Israel’s Channel 14 similarly reported that, “foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed”, an obvious reference to the Israeli Mossad.

Trump similarly boasted that the U.S. sent “a lot of guns” to the rioters.

Before the latest pro-war crimes piece, Sanam Mahoozi was laundering these CIA/Mossad riots as organic protests clamouring for regime change.

In January, she wrote that “Protests Calling for Regime Change Intensify”, in Iran calming that “One resident of Tehran said that the crowds were chanting, ‘Death to Khamenei,’ referring to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and ‘freedom, freedom.’ The chants could be heard from several blocks away in the affluent neighborhood of Shahrak Gharb in Tehran, which had until now sat out the protests”, describing in reality what was a CIA/Mossad astroturfed and armed riot.

Support For Reza Pahlavi

Sanam Mahoozi also hardly hides her sympathy for Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the U.S. backed Shah of Iran, now backed by Israel.

For context, the outlet Forward reported in 2023 that, “In April 2023, Pahlavi traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship.’ He even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors.”

After this, the Israeli paper Haaretz reported that “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support”, which “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy. The campaign relies on ‘avatars,’ fake online personas posing as Iranian citizens on social media”.

This Israeli astroturfed campaign was presented as genuine by Sanam Mahoozi, who portrayed them as grassroots, writing in The New York Times, “Reza Pahlavi, the son of the deposed Shah of Iran, had … called for people inside Iran to take to the streets. Mr. Pahlavi had said in a video message that people opposing the government should come to the streets at 8 p.m. on Thursday”, while writing about the riots in Iran.

Even worse, on February 14th, shortly before Trump launched his war on Iran for Israel, Sanam Mahoozi wrote a glowing profile about pro-war rallies in the West by Reza Pahlavi and his exiled monarchist supporters, writing, “Earlier this month, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the country’s deposed shah and an opposition figure in exile, had encouraged protesters to take to the streets on Feb. 14 to put pressure on the Iranian government. Speaking at the Munich conference on Friday, Mr. Pahlavi renewed an appeal for American intervention in Iran”, boasting that “Large demonstrations also took place in other cities across the globe, including Melbourne, Athens, Tokyo and London” while quoting pro-war monarchists saying, “I am upset that the U.S. has done nothing yet, Trump said he was ‘locked and loaded.”

Sanam Mahoozi’s support for Reza Pahlavi was on full display in an article for Nieman Lab, where she praised the Israeli puppet as “the leading opposition figure during the latest uprising”.

In the article, she praised “Diaspora media organizations” for “filling some of the gaps in information,” naming outlets like Iran International, an outlet which Israeli journalist Barak Ravid said “ the Mossad is using … quite regularly for its information war,” and Voice of America, a U.S. government-funded propaganda outlet.

Despite the praise, she still criticized Voice of America for not being supportive enough of Reza Pahlavi, writing “it has been accused by some of its staffers of censoring coverage of Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, who has emerged as the leading opposition figure during the latest uprising”, and linking to an article in the Hill complaining that VOA was “excluding any video or audio of protesters chanting Pahlavi’s name”.

She praised “other diaspora outlets” for putting on Reza Pahlavi, linking to a post from Iran International, the aforementioned Mossad propaganda outlet.

Similarly, she attacked the media for even covering “those mourning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” claiming that “the reality is that many ordinary Iranians were celebrating”, again linking to an article from the Iran International propaganda outlet.

Spurring On More Riots.

In her thesis for St George’s, University of London, Sanam Mahoozi focused heavily on the connection between protests and the water crisis in the country.

“The IRGC and its intelligence arm consider environmental causes in Iran a threat to the regime’s stability. The local (national) media is restricted from reporting on these matters inside Iran, an area this dissertation will explore in the following chapters,” she wrote, adding, “In 2021, two nationwide protests took place in Iran over severe water shortages and drought, one in the southwestern province of Khuzestan and one in the central province of Isfahan” and “In mid-July 2021, the people of Khuzestan took to the streets, protesting the lack of access to water and drinking water. The demonstrations quickly spread to other cities, including the capital Tehran.”

This makes the purpose behind her New York Times propaganda article clearer.

Given her clear, strong support for the CIA/Mossad regime-change riots in Iran, and given her research finding that the water crisis in Iran can help spur protests, it’s certainly not a stretch to assume the purpose of her propaganda article was to get the U.S. to make the Water crisis far worse through the bombing of Iran’s water infrastructure, in hopes it will spur protests to be manipulated by the U.S. and Israel, with the hope of installing Reza Pahlavi as leader.

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