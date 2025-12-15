The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
4h

Ridiculous Zio-Nazi's! Likely Bondi was really a Mossad OPS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2h

Hmm, I guess if I was in the fucking genocide hell, victim of Israel and it's Orthodox perverse religion, I might have considered a Bondi Beach shooting incident.

Crime after crime: pushes people to their limits.

Israel Orders Demolition of 25 Residential Buildings in Nur Shams Refugee Camp

New military order targets civilian homes in Tulkarm, raising warnings of forced displacement and grave violations of international law

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture