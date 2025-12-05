The Dissident

The Dissident

User's avatar
Nigel R Mitchell's avatar
Nigel R Mitchell
5h

Did anyone read 1984?

1 reply
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
3h

“people here and in Europe are quite concerned about why Pakistan is taking such an aggressively neutral position on Ukraine”

***

"War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength."

-George Orwell, "1984"

***

"Neutrality is a dirty word in the U.S. political lexicon"

-Jeffrey Sachs

