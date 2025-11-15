As of late, Palestinian hostages released from Israel’s barbaric torture dungeons as part of the ceasefire deal have detailed the sadistic torture they had endured at the hands of Israel.

The most recent report from the NGO “Defense For Children International” documents the sadistic torture Israeli officials unleashed on Palestinian children brought to the barbaric Israeli torture site, Sde Teiman.

The report documented the case of 16-year-old Faris Abu Jabal, who was “abducted by Israeli forces while searching for aid with his father alongside about 25 other Palestinians near the Morag corridor the morning of September 11”.

The report documented that, “An Israeli soldier interrogated Faris, severely beating him after binding his hands and forcing him onto his knees”, quoting him saying, “He struck my forehead so hard that it split open and required stitches”.

Following this, “Faris was transferred to Sde Teiman, where he was subjected to another brutal interrogation, during which he was handcuffed to a chair with his hands bound behind his back and his legs bound to the legs of the chair. Each time Faris answered, ‘I don’t know,’ to an interrogator’s question, another interrogator beat his head and legs”.

The report quoted him saying, “In those moments, I felt nothing but pain, and my sole focus was on finding a way to escape the relentless beating and suffering”.

He was then transferred to the “Disco Room”, “ a concrete room with speakers that blare music in Hebrew”.

Faris was quoted saying, “They positioned my head right next to the speakers. The soldier present, distracted by the sound, was evidently playing a game on his mobile phone. I could tell from his tone that he had just lost. In his frustration, he would open the door and unleash a brutal beating on me, striking randomly. I remained in that room until the day’s end, enduring numerous assaults, including having my head slammed against the wall, being kicked, and having my hair pulled”.

Faris also told Defense For Children International, “One of the most challenging moments happened roughly a week prior to my release when a jailer approached me and displayed a photo of my mother in a compromising position through my cell window. They had edited a picture of her alongside a soldier. ‘Look at what our soldiers did to your mother,’ the jailer taunted. In the image, my mother was lying next to a soldier. I could see her hair. ‘Do you want to go and see your mother? Our soldiers raped and killed your mother and sisters.’”

He added:

They bound my hands above my head and my legs below, each with a separate cuff, raising me about a meter off the ground, Occasionally, they would strike my legs. I wet myself frequently during that time. They beat me with clubs on my legs and hurled vulgar insults at me, such as son of a bitch and other terms that I prefer not to repeat. I can’t stand for extended periods and find myself constantly seated.

The report also documented the case of 17-year-old Mahmoud Majayda, who was “abducted by Israeli forces the morning of August 7 while he was seeking aid at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation site in Rafah”.

He was quoted saying, “Throughout this ordeal, the soldiers relentlessly beat and tortured us, They forced us into stress positions, struck us with sticks, and subjected us to electric shocks. Although I was blindfolded the entire time, I could sense the brutality of the beatings and the manner in which they were inflicted. They marked an ‘x’ on my back, and I understood that anyone bearing this mark would be taken to prison”.

He added, “The crackdown unit launched stun grenades into the room, conducted a search, and removed us from the premises. They pulled me aside, handcuffed me, and dislocated my shoulder. I spent around 30 days unable to move my shoulder, enduring constant pain without any medical attention or assistance”.

He also said, “This unit also subjected me to severe beatings on my chest and other areas of my body, rendering me unconscious. My mental state deteriorated to such an extent that I attempted suicide twice”.

The report also profiled 17-year-old Mohammad Zoghbi who “was abducted by Israeli forces on the morning of July 11 while seeking aid at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation site in Rafah”.

He was quoted saying, “They commenced torturing and hitting me, They repeatedly struck my stomach and sides. We were all blindfolded. One of us vomited blood and collapsed. They continued to kick and punch us. Their military boots had metal tips, causing intense pain. I still recall the agony as if it were occurring right now”.

The report noted, “ Mohammad was subjected to an interrogation during which the interrogator threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give him information. The interrogator also tightened the handcuffs so severely that Mohammad’s arm broke” quoting him saying, “I could hear the bones in my arm cracking”.

The report also quoted him saying, “They subjected us to electric shocks and used dogs to intimidate and torture us by unleashing the dogs on us while we were restrained and unable to defend ourselves, Every two days, they would bring dogs to torment us, and the riot control unit would launch stun grenades into the cells after midnight to force us awake and make us kneel.”.

This report is just the latest in a series of revelations from released Palestinian hostages of the extent and brutality of Israel’s mass torture of Palestinians.

The NGO Euro-Med Monitor documented that after the bodies of Palestinian hostages were released from Sde Teiman, “Medical examinations, forensic reports, and observations by the field team revealed conclusive evidence that many victims were killed after being detained. Their bodies bore clear marks of hanging, rope imprints around their necks, injuries from close-range gunfire, bound hands and feet with plastic restraints, and blindfolds. Some bodies were crushed under tank tracks, while others showed severe signs of physical torture, fractures, burns, and deep wounds, the available evidence reveals a horrifying pattern of field executions and systematic torture of Palestinian detainees and prisoners, suggesting a deliberate policy aimed at inflicting the maximum possible physical and psychological suffering on those held, up to and including their killing.”.

Other victim testimony recorded by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights showed that Israeli officials committed mass rape against Palestinian men and women at their torture facilities.

One 42-year-old Palestinian woman and mother who was arrested while passing through an Israeli checkpoint set up in northern Gaza said, “They put me on a metal table, pressed my chest and head against it, cuffed my hands to the end of the bed, and pulled my legs apart forcefully. I felt a penis penetrating my anus and a man raping me. I started screaming, and they beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded. I felt the man who was raping me ejaculate inside my anus. I kept screaming and being beaten, and I could hear a camera—so I believe they were filming me. The rape lasted about 10 minutes. Again, after an hour, I was raped fully in the same position, with penetration into my vagina, and I was beaten while I screamed. There were several soldiers; I heard them laughing and the camera clicking as it took pictures. This rape was very quick and there was no ejaculation. During the rape they beat me with their hands on my head and back.”

A a 41-year-old Palestinian man and father arrested while displaced at Kamal Adwan Hospital revealed that, “One of the soldiers raped me by violently inserting a wooden stick into my anus. After about a minute he removed it and then inserted it again more forcefully while I screamed loudly. After another minute he removed it and forced me to open my mouth and put the stick in my mouth to lick it”.

The recent testimony from the released hostages from Sde Teiman revealed the graphic details of Israel’s mass and systemic torture of Palestinians.

