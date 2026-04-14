In August of 2024, a video was leaked from Sde Teiman- Israel’s torture dungeon for detained Palestinians- showing Israeli soldiers gang raping a Palestinian detainee.

In March of 2025, The United Nations Human Rights Office Of The High Commissioner put out a report which found that this was not an isolated incident and that :

Specific forms of sexual and gender-based violence – such as forced public stripping and nudity, sexual harassment including threats of rape, as well as sexual assault – comprise part of the Israeli Security Forces’ standard operating procedures toward Palestinians. Other forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including rape and violence to the genitals, were committed either under explicit orders or with implicit encouragement by Israel’s top civilian and military leadership, the report said.

Since the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention, reports have gathered further victim testimony documenting Israel’s systemic use of rape and sexual assault against Palestinian detainees, which has been documented by groups including the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and the Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ).

PCHR documented “an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely” and CPJ documented that “ what Palestinian journalists experienced over the past two years is not the result of rogue individuals but a systematic pattern of detention practices that rely on violence, humiliation, and deprivation to intimidate journalists and suppress reporting from Gaza and the West Bank” including “physical assaults, forced stress positions, sensory deprivation, sexual violence, and medical neglect”.

Now the NGO Euro Med Monitor has released the most comprehensive documentation to date of Israel’s use of mass rape against Palestinian detainees, in a newly released report.

The report documents that “Since 7 October 2023, the Israeli detention system has undergone a significant shift in its operational approach, moving beyond its declared security role to become an official structure that institutionalises systematic torture and widespread destruction of Palestinians. The political discourse that dehumanised Palestinians, especially those in the Gaza Strip, by describing them as ‘Amalek’ and ‘human animals,’ has shaped practices and rules of operation within Israeli detention centres and prisons, which have been transformed into spaces isolated from oversight, akin to legal and physical ‘black holes,’ foremost among them the Sde Teiman detention camp.”

The report added that “Almost all prisoners and detainees were cut off from visits, legal aid, and international oversight. The International Committee of the Red Cross was also prevented from accessing them. Laws like the ‘Unlawful Combatants Law’ and others were used to remove procedural protections. Combined with enforced disappearances, this created a system that enabled ongoing torture, sexual violence, and other abuses against Palestinians. Detention centres became zones of immunity and impunity, where crimes happened without independent scrutiny or meaningful accountability.”

The report extensively documented the systemic use of rape and sexual violence against Palestinians, collecting testimonies that fit into seven categories, rape, forced nudity, assault on genitals, verbal and physical harassment, threats of rape, coerced exposure to rape and other sexual assaults, and filming sexual assaults.

1. Rape:

The report documented seven cases of Palestinian prisoners who were either victims of Israeli rape while in detention or witnessed it happening.

Case 1

The report documented the case of “a 42-year-old woman from North Gaza, who was arrested in late October 2024 during her forced displacement from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip”, who documented that at Sde Teimen, “she was shackled to the table and stripped, while two soldiers took turns violently raping her, and the other two documented the assault on film.”

The report added, “The rape and sexual violence were repeated. The detainee stated that she was left bound, naked, and bleeding throughout the night, before the soldiers returned the following day and repeated the assault. She confirmed that she was raped four times over two consecutive days, twice on each day, before being left completely naked in the room, still watched and filmed through the door.”

It added, “She further testified that the torture later intensified, involving humiliation, coercion, and blackmail. She was moved to another interrogation room, suspended by her hands, and subjected to repeated electric shocks until she lost consciousness, while being shown photos of her rapes and nude images, and threatened with their publication if she did not ‘cooperate’ with Israeli intelligence.”

Case 2:

The report documented the case of “43-year-old Wajdi, who spent a year in detention, recounted being repeatedly raped by soldiers and a dog during interrogation”.

It quoted him saying, “During interrogation, they tied me naked to a metal bed, and one of the soldiers asked me how many Israeli women I had raped in Israel. I denied that I had even entered Israel. Then a soldier raped me. I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten. This continued for several minutes, while soldiers filmed and mocked me. Later, they untied me and brought a dog, which also raped me. On the same day, I was raped at least twice more after being tied to the bed. One of the soldiers put his penis in my mouth and then urinated on me. The rape was repeated two days later by three soldiers.”

Case 3:

The report documented that “Hassan, who was detained by Israeli forces on 25 October 2024 in northern Gaza, describes the details of being raped with a wooden stick.”

The report quoted him saying, “I was taken to a detention camp, which I later found out was Sde Teiman. About a month and a half after my arrest, I was raped by female soldiers. I was completely stripped naked and not blindfolded. There were four female soldiers dressed in Israeli army uniforms. After stripping me, they mockingly laughed at me while I was handcuffed and shackled. Then, one of them pushed me, and I fell to the ground. Another grabbed a stick and inserted it into my anus. I cried out in pain as they laughed. This continued for roughly two minutes before they left, spitting on me and shouting obscenities. I was in pain for over two weeks after the incident.”

Case 4:

The report documented that “37-year-old Hamada, a released detainee who spent nine months in Israeli prisons, recounts his experience” quoting him saying, “During one of the interrogation sessions, I was completely naked, and they removed my blindfold. They forced me to sit on an artificial penis fixed to the ground until it penetrated my anus. I felt terrible pain and screamed loudly, after which I was severely beaten.”

Case 5:

The report documented that “Murad, stated that he witnessed two rape incidents in Sde Teiman, occurring in December 2023 and January 2024” quoting him saying, “In early December 2023, I witnessed a rape incident in Sde Teiman. We were handcuffed and blindfolded on an underground floor, but I could still see because the blindfold didn’t fully cover my eyes. We were forcibly placed on our backs in a stressed suspension position, causing intense pain in our backs and feet. Six soldiers in Israeli army uniforms then arrived and dragged one detainee to the far end of the large room. They stripped him of his underwear and took turns raping him for more than 40 minutes, amid his screams, to which they responded by beating him. When they finished, they brought him back to us, and he was screaming … In another incident at the same detention centre, in another room in January (we did not know the exact date), two soldiers came and took one of the prisoners, raped him in the same place for more than 15 minutes amid foul words and laughter, and forced him to repeat these words. When they brought him back, he told me in a low voice that he was being raped repeatedly every two or three days and that he was suffering from severe pain in his anus as a result.”

Case 6:

The report documented the case of 35-year-old Amir, who said, “I was detained in Sde Teiman. They took a group of detainees and me to a corridor between the sections and forced us to strip completely naked. The soldiers brought in several dogs. One of them urinated on me. One of the dogs then raped me, penetrated my anus in a trained manner while I was being beaten. This continued for several minutes. I felt profoundly humiliated and violated.”

Case 7:

The report documented the case of 35-year-old A.S , who said “We heard dogs barking in the area, and from time to time, the dogs would urinate on us while we were detained in the metal cages. The shock came when they forced me to lie down, and a dog climbed on top of me and tried to insert its penis into me. At first, I did not understand what was happening, but then I realised that I was being raped.”

2. Forced nudity

Case 8:

The report documented the testimony of 43-year-old Radwan, who “was arrested by Israeli forces from Beit Lahia Project in northern Gaza” and said, “we came down and surrendered, and the soldiers handcuffed us and ordered us to strip naked and go to a nearby plot of land. They then took me to a house adjacent to the plot, where I was interrogated and suspended by the arms while kneeling. I remember that my triceps were torn due to the severity of the suspension. The same thing happened to my son and other members of my family who were detained with me under the same conditions.”

Case 9:

The report also documented the case of “35-year-old Osama, a resident of the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in south-western Gaza City” who said, “We arrived at what I believe was a detention centre in the Sderot settlement north of the Gaza Strip. I learned this from the soldiers’ conversations. There, new soldiers greeted us with severe beatings that left my entire body covered in blood. I was interrogated there three times, twice by the Shin Bet and once by military intelligence. I remember that before the interrogations began, I was stripped naked, and they turned large fans on us and played loud music. During the interrogation, the soldiers tied me to the chair with my feet shackled”.

3. Assault on Genitals

Case 10:

The report documented the case of 48-year-old Khalil, who said, “In March 2024, Israeli forces detained me in the Gaza Strip and transferred me to a military prison I did not recognise. I was subjected to numerous rounds of interrogation combined with severe torture. During one of the sessions, a soldier pressed forcefully on one of my testicles, and I screamed in pain until I lost consciousness. When I regained consciousness, I found myself on a hospital bed with my genitals wrapped in gauze, and I realised that one of my testicles had been removed as a result of the violent pressure”.

Case 11:

The report also documented the case of “48-year-old A.J., who was also arrested in the Gaza Strip and detained for over a year” who said, “During my interrogation, I was beaten, including on my testicles. When I answered questions with ‘I don’t know’, the interrogator pressed hard on my testicles and attempted to insert an object into my penis. I experienced intense pain. On one occasion, when he pressed on my testicles, I lost consciousness. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in a hospital, handcuffed. I later learned that my testicles had been removed, leaving me in a severe psychological state”

Case 12:

The report documented the case of “35-year-old detainee from the Gaza Strip, transferred to Ofer Prison on 23 June 2024 and detained for about 30 days” who said, “In another incident at Ofer Prison, I was completely stripped naked. I was not blindfolded. Two black men with muscular builds beat me severely. One of them then restrained me while the other gripped my penis and made a cut in it with a ‘scalpel.’ I suffered from this wound for more than two months.”

Case 13:

The report documented the case of 39-year-old J.A., a former detainee, who said, “The repression squad, composed of 20 to 30 soldiers armed with metal batons, beat detainees all over their bodies, focusing on the head, chest, groin, and the area between the pelvic bones, especially the testicles. The purpose of these tortures was to cause intense pain and serious injuries. As a result of these practices, some detainees had their testicles removed. These are just some of the systematic methods used in this prison.”

4. Verbal and physical harassment

Case 14:

The report documented the case of Said, a 36-year-old former detainee from Gaza City, who said, “I was held in an interrogation room after undergoing an extremely harsh interrogation, during which I was sexually assaulted by having a stick inserted into my anus, being repeatedly beaten on my penis, and having my testicles squeezed. Two female soldiers then entered and began making sexually suggestive movements. One of them removed her top and approached me, attempting to arouse me. I was in a severely distressed state as a result of what I had endured. She grabbed my penis and tried to stimulate me further, but nothing happened. She then slapped me and hurled insults at me. Hours later, she repeated the attempt, but I did not respond again. A male soldier subsequently entered the room and engaged in sexual intercourse with her in front of me”.

Case 15:

The report documented the case of Hadeel Al-Dahdouh, a 24-year-old woman who said, “One of the occupation soldiers stood behind me; he struck my back hard with the butt of his weapon and insulted me with extremely obscene language, saying: ‘You are a whore, a bitch, a Hamas elite.’ Another soldier said: ‘Sit down, whore, sit down, bitch.’ They pulled off my head covering while I was crying and begging them to cover my hair, laughing and refusing to put it back on me”.

Case 16:

The report documented the case of 70-year-old female former detainee S. M., who said, “the investigator told her: ‘I want to rape your daughters’” quoting her saying, “He accused me of having borne my five sons illegitimately, claiming that each of them was fathered by a different man. He said to me, ‘Your first son is from so and so, your second son is from so and so, your third son is from so and so, and your fourth son is from so and so.’ As he spoke, saliva sprayed onto my face, and his words consisted entirely of accusations of adultery and slander. The severity of his insults caused me to break down”.

5. Threats of rape

Case 17:

The report documented the case of former detainee N. A. from the Mukhabarat neighbourhood in north-western Gaza City, who said, “A soldier asked me to hand over my five-year-old son to the person behind me and confiscated our identity cards. I was interrogated inside the mosque regarding the 7 October incident. During the interrogations, soldiers and officers repeatedly threatened that if we did not provide information about Hamas, we would be raped. These threats were made throughout the interrogations and had a devastating effect on the other female detainees and me. We were also threatened that we would not see our children if we did not comply. The threat of rape was repeated to me and most of the female detainees during the majority of the interrogations”.

Case 18:

It also documented the case of Former detainee M. W., who said, “They arrested me in Beit Lahia and forced me to take off all my clothes. They detained me in the open air and beat me severely. They groped me with their hands. I was severely beaten with boots and rifle butts. They hung me by my legs from the ceiling. I was suspended for 4 6- hours [every day]. They threatened to rape my family and demanded information that I did not possess. They forced us to curse certain factions and individuals, to cheer for Israel, and to say that the dog allowed to bite us was ‘the crown on our heads’”.

6. Coerced exposure to rape and other sexual assaults.

Case 19:

The report documented the case of “Firas, who was arrested by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip” and said, “During my detention in Sde Teiman, they called me and two other detainees I did not know and took us to a concrete courtyard. They removed our blindfolds, took one detainee, stripped him of his clothes, and brought in a huge dog that raped him in front of us. The dog appeared to have been trained to do so. The young man screamed loudly for two minutes, after which they took the other detainee and me to another location. I do not know what happened to the detainee who was raped.”

Case 20:

The report documented that, “In a shocking statement relayed by lawyer Khaled Mahajna, imprisoned journalist Mohammed Arab said: ‘Six prisoners were forced to strip naked and stand against the wall. One of them was then raped with a stick in front of us, and we were crying in terror’”.

Case 21:

The report documented the case of 43-year-old A. A, who said, “I was arrested at the checkpoint near the Kuwait roundabout, which separates Gaza City from Central Gaza, as part of a campaign of random arrests based on appearance and physique. During my detention, which lasted approximately 52 days, I was tortured and abused. Israeli soldiers brought Israeli civilians to witness the abuse while we were naked and beaten. This occurred five times: once at [Kibbutz] Zikim, where we were blindfolded. One detainee who spoke Hebrew informed us that the soldiers were speaking to the civilians and claiming that we were captured, combatants. It happened four more times at the Negev detention centre, where successive groups of Israelis were brought into the tents to watch us being tortured”.

7: Filming Sexual Assaults.

Case 22: The report documented the case of Former detainee N. A., who said, “They showed me pictures of me naked and pictures of my rape, and the officers threatened to publish them if I didn’t cooperate. When I refused, they repeatedly electrocuted me with electric wires they attached to my body until I lost consciousness”.

With more and more details emerging, it is undeniable that Israeli officials systemically used rape and sexual violence as a form of torture against Palestinians- as an official policy.

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