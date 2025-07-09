Written By: Justin K.P.

Note to readers: I want to give major credit to Zei Squirell, one of the best researchers in independent media, whose research helped me extensively for this article. Follow their X account and Substack for more in-depth research and analysis.

Recently, the mainstream media has been reporting on a ‘report’ that supposedly proves that Hamas committed mass rape against Israelis on Ocotber 7th-one of the main claims used to justify the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza.

Articles in CNN, Reuters, BBC, Associated Press, and other outlets have uncritically reported on the report, which claimed to prove that “Hamas used sexual violence as part of a 'genocidal strategy”.

But a look at the actual report and its chief author shows that it was written by an Israeli propagandist and is filled with outright falsehoods and recycled claims that have been debunked long ago.

In this article, I will debunk this bogus propaganda report, used to justify the current gencoide against Palestinians in Gaza.

An Israeli Government Propagandist.

Pictured Above: Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, the primary author of the bogus “report”.

The report -from the Israeli organization “Dinah Project”- is written primarily by one of the group's founders, a former Israeli member of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, Ruth Halperin-Kaddari.

According to interviews she has given, Kaddari was convicted that mass rape occurred early after Ocotber 7th based purely on speculation, without a shred of evidence.

An article in the outlet Israeli outlet Ctech interviewing her wrote, “Halperin-Kaddari is adamant that the targeted, grotesque attack of women and children, including mass torture and rape, was ‘a major goal of the attack. This was a central element in their war against Israel and against Jews.’ To harm such people, she says, is viewed by terrorist organizations as ‘the most effective form of spreading terror within the enemy.’”

In other words, her “adamant” belief that mass rape occurred on Ocotber 7th, comes from her ridiculous belief that Ocotber 7th was designed to be a “war against Israel and against Jews” and to “spread terror”, when in reality, it was a reaction to Israel’s starvation blockade on Gaza which even the former UK prime minister David Cameron admitted turned it into an “open-air prison camp”, as well as Israel’s continuous massacres against civilians in Gaza, including peaceful protestors opposing the blockade in 2018.

More comments made by her make clear that she is pushing the mass rape claims due to Zionist ideology, even claiming Hamas is worse than ISIS to Ctech, saying “The scale, the scope, that this was part of the war plan, the measure of the atrocity - it's worse than ISIS”.

In another interview with Ctech, her reasoning for believing mass rape occurred on Ocotber 7th was even more absurd, stating that because rape happened in previous conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, it means it happened on Ocotber 7th.

In the interview, she said “I immediately suspected that serious sexual assaults were taking place, the mere fact that the terrorists were there for hours led to the conclusion that it could not be otherwise, just like what ISIS did to Yazidi women in Syria and the Russians did to Ukrainian women, why wouldn't Hamas do it here? They had the means and the opportunity.”

In other words, she was convinced that mass rape occurred based on zero evidence outside of the fact that rape occurred in other conflicts and Hamas had “the means and the opportunity.”

Halperin-Kaddari has also repeatedly cited supposed confessions from Hamas members admitting to committing rape, which multiple UN reports have confirmed were extracted under torture and therefore not reliable.

In the first Ctech interview, she stated, “In one interrogation released [by the IDF] the terrorist explains that they were specifically instructed by their commanders to act against the directives of Islam, which forbids harming women and children. Their commanders told them that they must act against their religion’s precepts and target precisely women and children.”

In another interview with France 24, she cited “statements given by Hamas terrorists in interrogations by the security services, talking about the orders that they were given to enter and to capture and to torture and to rape” as evidence that mass rape occurred on October 7th.

These “confession” videos have since been proven to have been forcibly extracted under torture and distributed for propaganda value.

The UN human rights council report on Israel's use of mass rape wrote:

Israeli officials have used sexual violence committed on Israeli women on 7 October to mobilize support for the ISF military operations in the Gaza Strip and continue the war, referring to Hamas as “a rapist regime” that has weaponized sexual violence as a means of terrorizing the Israeli population while ‘the international community remains silent.’ This message has been amplified and circulated by the ISF in videos of detained Palestinian males allegedly confessing to acts of rape and other forms of sexual violence during the 7 October attacks. The Commission reviewed several videos where detainees were interrogated by members of the ISF, while placed in an extremely vulnerable position, completely subjugated, when confessing to witnessing or committing rape and other serious crimes. The names and faces of the detainees were also exposed. The Commission considers the distribution of such videos, purely for propaganda purposes, to be a violation of due process and fair trial guarantees. In view of the apparent coercive circumstances of the confessions appearing in the videos, the Commission does not accept such confessions as proof of the crimes confessed.

Ruth Halperin-Kaddari really exposes herself as a government propagandist in her second Ctech interview, where she admitted to working for the Israeli foreign ministry to launder video of a since-debunked testimony to the UN because “I have a significant status and credibility in the international arena”.

In the interview, she said:

However, at this point, Israel understood that I could fill a unique role against these attempts to silence us, because I have a significant status and credibility in the international arena, and I can reach different entities. So, on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, I went to meet with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, and it was the first time he received a comprehensive briefing on the subject. I told him that I saw with my own eyes the video of the testimony given to police by the first eyewitness, who hid in the bushes at the [Nova] party and testified about a brutal gang rape she witnessed, as well as a terrorist carrying a naked corpse. The High Commissioner was shocked, and for two days, I had 11 meetings with ambassadors and their deputies and briefed them.

The “first testimony” she refers to has since been debunked by the Israeli police, who could find no corroborating evidence.

Haaretz reported that “ the (Israeli) investigators were unable to identify the women who, according to the testimony of S. and other eyewitnesses, were raped and murdered”.

Referring to the claims, Israeli Superintendent Adi Edri admitted, “I have circumstantial evidence, but at the end of the day, my duty is to find support for the version and the identity of the victims. At this stage, I don't have specific bodies.”

As journalists, Ryan Grim and Jeremy Scahill noted the first “testimony” laundered by Halperin-Kaddari to the UN on behalf of the Israeli government, contained claims that “one attacker rapes a woman as another cuts off her breast with a box cutter”.

As the reporters noted, “Such a scene would produce significant amounts of physical evidence, yet Israeli officials have, to date, been unable to provide it.”

Ruth Halperin-Kaddari then admitted that the Israeli police shared more propaganda videos with her so she could “advance Israel’s narrative”, saying, “Yes, they (Israeli police) understood the importance, and that’s how I was exposed to more materials, images, videos, and evidence. It’s not like they shared the entire investigation file with me, but I gained access to materials that were not published at that stage so that I could speak with the highest international authorities and say 'I saw this with my own eyes, and this is verified and reliable material, no longer just hearsay.’ Because of this, I am able to advance Israel's narrative”.

Ruth Halperin-Kaddari even admitted in the interview that there is “no forensic evidence” backing up the outlandish claims in witness testimony.

On behalf of the Israeli government, Ruth Halperin-Kaddari arranged a trip for the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten to Israel to further launder the mass rape hoax.

Ctech wrote, “In the days following October 7th, Halperin-Kaddari reached out to every organization related to the UN human rights system that she was part of, as well as to Pramila Patten, a former colleague who served with her on CEDAW, who now serves as the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict. ‘She is the authority in the UN on weaponization of women's bodies during war, and I told her, 'We need you here.’”

She admitted to taking Patten on a propaganda tour in Israel to hear from “witness’” who claimed to have seen mass rape saying “Even before the visit, Patten issued two sharp statements condemning Hamas, spoke about the collective trauma following the sexual assaults, expressed great concern for the well-being of the hostages, and called for their immediate release. During the visit, which I accompanied her on, we went to Be’eri, the Nahal Oz military base, the morgue at Shura, and the headquarters for the families of the hostages. Patten personally met with released hostages and families of hostages, and the team met with eyewitnesses from the party and with first responders, including rescuers, paramedics, and IDF personnel”.

She also convinced Israel to allow Patten into the country, with Ctech writing that Halperin-Kaddari “helped promote Patten’s visit to Israel, who arrived here at the end of January with a particularly large ten-person team. ‘It's unprecedented for Israel to invite a UN official to conduct an investigation, and it was done with full cooperation from all authorities in the country — the army, police, prosecutor’s office, the welfare and health ministries,’ she explains.”

Given that- as Halperin-Kaddari admitted- there is “no forensic evidence” of mass rape on Ocotber 7th, she admitted to the Guardian that she pushed for an “international investigation” because the evidentiary standards are lower, saying “An international investigation has more potential because the level of evidence is not as high as that in criminal proceedings, where you have to have a specific individual and specific victim and prove what happened beyond all reasonable doubt.”

The Problems With The Report.

Unsurprisingly, given the fact that Ruth Halperin-Kaddari is more of an Israeli government propagandist than a researcher, her new ‘report’ is completely bogus.

Nonetheless, it is worth reviewing some of the most egregious falsehoods featured in the “report”.

The Pramila Patten Report

The report first cites Pramila Patten’s report that Ruth Halperin-Kaddari helped commission on behalf of the Israeli state as evidence that mass rape occurred on October 7th.

It claims that the UN report “contains sufficient findings to establish the systematic nature of the sexual violence.”

In reality, the report was not an actual investigation but a way for Israel to launder its propaganda claims of mass rape.

First, as Mondoweiss pointed out, Patten’s report was not an official UN investigation - and the only evidence to back up its conclusion that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred at several locations across the Gaza periphery, including in the form of rape and gang rape” are unconfirmed accounts of second hand witness testimony.

As the outlet noted:

Ironically, it is the absence of any ability or power to investigate that likely induced Israel to extend an invitation to Patten. This was despite Israel’s refusal to cooperate with the official UN investigation currently underway. While Patten has made no secret of the fact that her “main concern” in producing the report was to “do everything for the remaining hostages,” it is her complaisance and willful ignorance when it comes to not investigating the nexus of what happened on October 7 — its before and after, contextually and historically — that makes her mission useful to Israel. No wonder that Patten’s mission enjoyed the “full cooperation” of the government of Israel (Para 32), when they knew in advance that the mission could not — indeed, would not — probe too far. Upon the release of her recent mission report, Patten argued that any conclusive finding regarding sexual violence on October 7 would require an official UN investigation.But it is exactly this UN investigation, chaired by Navi Pillay and already underway, that the Israeli government has repeatedly blocked. On January 15, for example, Israel instructed physicians who had treated October 7 survivors not to cooperate with UN investigators. Patten’s report itself cites “the lack of cooperation by the State of Israel with relevant United Nations bodies with an investigative mandate.” (Para 55) Yet, at the same time, Israel misleadingly parades Patten’s report as UN endorsement of its claim that Hamas committed systematic sexual violence on October 7. To show how easy it is to co-opt the work of Patten’s office, we need only ask what constitutes “credible information” in the report’s context. During her briefing to journalists, Patten repeatedly justified the report as following “UN methodology.” But closer scrutiny reveals that when the “applicable standard of proof” used by UN investigative bodies — “reasonable grounds to believe” — is transferred to a setting where no investigation is possible, information can easily be distorted and weaponized (Para 26). Interviews with unnamed secondary witnesses constitute some of the main sources of “credible information” in the report, but their inclusion is based on the mission team’s “own assessment of the credibility and reliability of the witnesses it met.”

Patten herself is in no way free from bias, as the Electronic Intifada noted, “Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported last month that during her visit to Israeli settlements near the Gaza boundary, ‘In each meeting she attended, Patten consistently expressed her solidarity, empathy and sympathy towards Israel.’”

The outlet also noted that “Patten’s visit was not a formal UN investigation, and the resulting report presents no new evidence. It is conspicuously vague on specifics and admits to being based almost entirely on Israeli government and military sources.”

The investigative journalist Arun Gupta documented multiple issues with the Patten report, and her history of spreading false claims, writing, “Israel allowed in Pramila Patten, a UN Special Representative who has no investigative power. Patten acts as an ‘advocate’ by collecting and publicising information. In practice,this means amplifying propaganda. For example, in 2022, Patten spread false reports that Russia’s ‘military strategy’ included juicing soldiers with Viagra to rape Ukrainian women and girls.”

He also noted that “As for allegations that Patten did affirm, the UN team did not independently verify any of them and nearly all her sources were from the Israeli government. Plus, ‘reasonable grounds’ is a low level of proof by UN standards, and it is flexible, based on information the fact-finding team can access. In Ukraine, this meant Patten endorsed false tales of Viagra-fuelled Russians. In Israel, Patten endorsed ludicrous stories of naked women being tied to trees from “credible sources” such as Simcha Greiniman and a new source, Rami Davidian, who never mentioned bodies being bound to trees in any previous interview he did.”

Since the report, the source Rami Davidian has been proven to be a fraud.

Ravid Drucker, one of Israel’s leading investigative journalists, found that Rami Davidian has been repeatedly telling “stories made up from beginning to end. Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred.”

He found that he “repeats over and over again, stories that simply never happened.”

But even the Patten report, which was clearly biased in Israel’s favor, debunked much of Israel’s narrative.

The most explosive revelation from the report is that the team, after looking at all available photo and video evidence from Ocotber 7th, could not find a single one depicting rape occurring.

The report writes that “The mission team, specifically the forensic pathologist and the digital analyst, reviewed over 5,000 photos, around 50 hours and several audio files of footage of the attacks, provided partly by various state agencies and through an independent online review of various open sources, to identify potential instances and indications of conflict-related sexual violence. The content encompassed the actual attacks and their immediate aftermath, captured through militants’ bodycams and dashcams, individual cellphones, CCTV, and traffic surveillance cameras. Additionally, the materials included photos and videos documenting the process of recovering and identifying the deceased.”

It later goes on to write “In the medicolegal assessment of available photos and videos, no tangible indications of rape could be identified.”

The report also noted that none of the photos and videos showed any evidence of genital mutilation, writing “The reviewed photos and videos revealed widespread mutilation of bodies, involving both attempted and actual decapitation, numerous gunshot wounds, and various other forms of extensive violence. The medicolegal assessment of available photos and videos revealed multiple corpses with injuries, predominantly gunshot wounds, including to intimate body parts such as breasts and genitalia. Because in most instances additional injuries were also seen on other body parts, no discernible pattern of genital mutilation could be established.”

The report also found that “The digital evidence discovered during independent open-source review appeared authentic and unmanipulated. While the mission team reviewed extensive digital material depicting a range of egregious violations, no digital evidence specifically depicting acts of sexual violence was found in open sources. The mission team took note of the averments of the Israeli authorities that some of the incriminating online materials, including those specifically depicting acts of sexual violence, had been removed or restricted by various platforms or by the offenders themselves. While it is possible that digital evidence may have been posted and then removed from official channels and social media profiles, possibly due to concerns by the various groups that it may be incriminating, it is the view of the mission team that, had clear digital evidence of sexual violence or orders to commit sexual violence been circulated in the mainstream, it would have likely been discovered given the volume of the information posted online and further recirculated, making the removal of all trace of such material unlikely.”

The CoI Report

The “Dinah” report also cited another UN investigation, this time the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem, UN human rights council report from June of 2024.

Ironically, that report challenges many of the Israeli claims of mass rape. In one section, it states that it was unable to verify much of the Israeli claims and even proved that some of them were false, writing “The Commission has reviewed testimonies obtained by journalists and the Israeli police concerning rape but has not been able to independently verify such allegations, due to a lack of access to victims, witnesses and crime sites and the obstruction of its investigations by the Israeli authorities. The Commission was unable to review the unedited version of such testimonies. For the same reasons, the Commission was also unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation. Additionally, the Commission found some specific allegations to be false, inaccurate, or contradictory with other evidence or statements and discounted these from its assessment”.

The report also wrote that “ The Commission did not find credible evidence, however, that militants received orders to commit sexual violence and so it was unable to make conclusions on this issue.”

Citing “Zaka” As Evidence

In multiple places, the report cited the fully discredited Israel “rescue group” Zaka as evidence.

In the section citing “Information Provided by First Responders,” the report says it cites “Disaster Victim Identification Organization (ZAKA) volunteers who are trained in the collection of bodies in emergency situations”.

What the report does not mention is that the group has no forensic training and has been caught repeatedly making things up, including about mass rape on Ocotber 7th.

An investigation from the Times of London newspaper fully debunked Zaka’s claims of finding mass rape, writing:

Among the first responders on October 7 was Zaka, an ultra-orthodox volunteer force. Zaka members are not trained in forensics, nor were they directed to do any more than retrieve remains from what was still an active battle zone. The decision to send them in has come under heavy assault in the Israeli media, including from military officers who believe if they had been deployed, forensics might have been preserved. Orit Sulitzeanu, the executive director of ARCCI(The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel), notes the volunteers’ lack of familiarity with the women’s bodies they were finding and their tendency to focus on injuries they believed pointed to sexual violence, such as smashed pelvises and gunshot wounds to sex organs, ignoring other injuries that muddied the picture. “They are all religious guys; most of them are ultra-religious. They never saw a woman except their wife,” Sulitzeanu says. “So to see all these bodies, how did they deal with that?” Aharoni (The Ben-Gurion University professor Dr Sarai Aharoni) and others are struck by how closely the Zaka accounts cleaved to stories handed down about the horrors of the pogroms. “The first framing of rape and sexual violence was automatically linked with European histories,” she says, particularly by those with a religious education. “So there is a Zaka volunteer whose main education is religious. He’s read a lot of Jewish texts that depict the raping of women. These texts kind of reappear again and again in Jewish stories and they reappear every time there is a major event against Jewish communities.” Yossi, a volunteer from another religious group called United Hatzalah, told the reporters he had seen a “pyramid of bodies”, although no such thing was found. His description seemed to echo a photograph of a mountain of corpses at the crematorium mortuary at Dachau concentration camp. The now debunked story of the pregnant woman and her slaughtered foetus is well known from the pogroms. Many other erroneous tales involved babies — one Zaka figure claimed to have found a baby baked alive in an oven.

At one point, the report claims that there were “Bodies with objects inserted into their private parts” and in the footnotes cites “Haim Otmazgin, a commander of ZAKA unit in charge of data and bodies collection at the National Rescue Unit, in a conversation with Dinah Project members”.

The AP has specifically exposed Otmazgin for fabricating claims of rape. The article wrote:

Haim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the center of a global clash. Working in a kibbutz that was ravaged by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, Otmazgin — a volunteer commander with ZAKA, an Israeli search and rescue organization — saw the body of a teenager, shot dead and separated from her family in a different room. Her pants had been pulled down below her waist. He thought that was evidence of sexual violence. He alerted journalists to what he’d seen. He tearfully recounted the details in a nationally televised appearance in the Israeli Parliament. In the frantic hours, days and weeks that followed the Hamas attack, his testimony ricocheted across the world. But it turns out that what Otmazgin thought had occurred in the home at the kibbutz hadn’t happened. “It’s not that I invented a story,” Otmazgin told The Associated Press in an interview, detailing the origins of his initial explosive claim — one of two by ZAKA volunteers about sexual violence that turned out to be unfounded. “I couldn’t think of any other option” other than the teen having been sexually assaulted, he said. “At the end, it turned out to be different, so I corrected myself.”

Furthermore, Otmazgin’s specific claim, cited in the report that he saw “Bodies with objects inserted into their private parts,” has been debunked.

It originates from a photograph that Haim Otmazgin has, which he claims shows “a woman's body with nails in her groin,” but multiple media outlets have seen the photo and are unable to confirm this is what it depicts.

Haartez wrote, “Otmazgin showed several of the photographs in his possession to Haaretz, including the one said to show nails having been inserted into the groin. The photograph was taken almost a week after the massacre and is definitely of poor quality. The possibility that what is depicted is indeed nails seems reasonable, certainly in combination with his testimony, but it's impossible to determine this unequivocally.”

NBC News debunked the claim further, writing:

Israeli officials said they told U.N. investigators that they believe that one photo shows that multiple nails were pushed inside a woman’s lower abdomen and genital area. Israeli officials said they believe another photo shows that a knife had been inserted in a woman’s vagina. Patten said her forensics team could not verify that an object had been inserted into a body based on the photos, which Israeli first responders took as part of their efforts to try to identify bodies. NBC News was also shown the photos but could not independently confirm that nails or a knife had been inserted in the women’s bodies based solely on the images.

The report again cites the discredited Zaka, writing “A second case of a male body found in one of the kibbutzim tied and naked with a metal object inserted in his groin was described by Nathan Kennig, a ZAKA volunteer”.

In another section of the report, it claims there were “Bodies with signs of shooting or other mutilations in the area of the genitalia” and cites testimony from Simcha Greinman in the debunked New York Times article “Screams without words”.

Greinman has also been fully discredited. An article from November 2023 in the Times of Israel wrote, “Asked if he had pictures from the scene, Greiniman said, ‘I don’t have one picture in my phone. It’s enough to suffer for the rest of my life from what I saw.’”

Later, however, as Zei Squirell documented he later appeared in the hoax documentary “screams before silence” claiming that he had photos depicting rape on his phone.

Lying about Shura Morgue findings.

Perhaps the most egregious part of the report is a section that cites, “second responders, who attended to the bodies at the Shura military base, which had been turned into a morgue to which all recovered bodies were transferred for identification and preparation for burial.”

It claims that “the accounts from the Shura morgue corroborate the findings from the previous evidentiary categories and provide support to the indication of a pattern of sexual violence combined with mutilation.”

This is just an outright lie.

Haaretz reported, “At Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia.”

Citing Staged IDF “Intercepted Phone Call” As Evidence

Running out of hoaxes to cite, the report gets desperate near the end and cites one of the IDF’s crudely staged “phone call intercepts” posted publicly as evidence of mass rape, writing “the IDF has also released a number of audio files of phone conversations intercepted by IDF intelligence. Among them was an astounding call between a Hamas terrorist (a UNRWA worker) and his officer. Returning to Gaza after having participated in the attack, the terrorist reports about the ‘sabaya’ that the terrorists brought with them back to Gaza, referring to her as a ‘pedigree mare’”.

The audio cited is another badly staged propaganda intercept put out by the IDF in an attempt to paint the UN relief agency, UNRWA, as being tied to Hamas.

Israel’s publicly released “intercepts” are often not taken seriously by anyone outside of Israeli propaganda outlets due to their being obviously staged.

For example, another "intercept" put out by Israel in early October, attempting to blame Hamas for the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, was quickly debunked by Britain's Channel 4 news which said “ Hamas considers the recording an ‘obvious fabrication’Two independent Arab journalists told us the same thing because of the language, accent, dialect, syntax, and tone – none of which is, they say, credible”.

Similarly, multiple Palestinians from Gaza have commented on the “intercept” cited in the report, saying, “This is in no way a Gazan accent”.

The Arabic fact-checking website Misbar further debunked the “intercepted call”.

The recording, which claims to show the UNRAW-employed teacher Yusef Al-Hawajara admitting to taking part in October 7th, showed clear signs of manipulation.

As Misbar noted:

Through the analysis of two recorded calls in the videos, Misbar's team has identified critical details suggesting the manipulation of call recordings by Israel. During the video featuring IOF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari on March 5, a significant moment occurs at the timestamp (2:23), where it becomes evident that Khaled, not Yusef, answered the phone call. This contradicts the claim implicating Yusef, the alleged UNRWA worker, in the October 7 incident. Speaker No. 1 greeted with "Hi, Abo Hassan," and the supposed 'Yusuf' responded, "Yes, I am Khaled!" This suggests that Khaled, rather than Yusef, took the call and identified himself as Khaled. However, upon searching for Khaled's identity, Misbar's team discovered that none of Yusef's brothers or sons go by the name Khaled, leading to skepticism about the authenticity of the call. The use of the term "Sabaya" at the timestamp (2:23) raises suspicions, as it is not commonly used by Gazan people. This may suggest a possible attempt by Israelis to draw a connection between Hamas and ISIS, as has been the case since the start of the war. Peculiar voices and unclear audio, notably at specific points (2:30 and 2:28), lead to the possibility of potential voice fabrication.

A Mass Deception.

While mainstream media are citing this report as evidence that mass rape occurred on October 7th, a closer look at the report shows it is just recycled deceptions from a deeply biased and discredited source.

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