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Salvatore Monella's avatar
Salvatore Monella
Jul 9, 2025

I think this Substack is mis-named. It should be: “The Idiot”.

Of course those kindly Hamas militants didn’t and wouldn’t rape Israeli women! They respect women so much that they treat them like they own them - you wouldn’t damage your own property, would you? Makes no sense. They respect women so much that they require they wear robes that cover everything but their eyes. Now, you know how hot the desert sun is, they’d get badly sunburned if and maybe even skin cancer if their owners . . . I mean, husbands didn’t love and respect them so much. Men of Islam love and respect women so much that they can marry more than one, to spread their love and respect as broadly as possible. And they protect women, too. If they suspect a woman has done anything to embarrass them, they can kill the her! It’s in her best interest so that she does not have to live with the shame that she brought upon her husband or family, real or imagined. They love and respect women so much that they insist on accompanying them everywhere they go in public! You never know when a pack of their

islamic colleaguesTheir co-relisgioo

Women are so

Important to their culture that they wont let them waste their time going to schoo , determine who they want to marry

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Ed Carapezza's avatar
Ed Carapezza
Jul 9, 2025

That’s all they’ve got folks. Rerunning lies again and again and again until your lazy mind can’t see any truth, only lie.

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