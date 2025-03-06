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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Mar 6, 2025

Excellent point to bring up, D. If there's anything truly repulsive, it's the unending sight of liberal pantywaists cosplaying superheroes preserving global freedom while trivializing neofascist coups i.e. the Anglo-American astroturfed neo-Nazi "color revolution" deposing democratically elected president Viktor Yanukovych. Their arbitrarily applied concept of "democracy" parallels the superficial meaninglessness of fascists designating themselves "socialist."

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Vanessa Shea's avatar
Vanessa Shea
Mar 6, 2025

Most idiotic poll to date.

"Do you want to be at war forever?"

Who would say "Ummmm...yup"?

😵‍💫

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