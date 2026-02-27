A new Gallup poll found that for the first time in 25 years, more Americans are sympathetic towards Palestinians than towards Israelis.

Of the Americans polled, 41 percent said they sympathize more with the Palestinians in the Middle East situation, while 36 percent said they sympathize more with the Israelis, and the rest responded that they express no partiality toward the two sides.

Gallup noted that these results, “contrast with a clear lead for the Israelis only a year ago (46% vs. 33%) and larger leads over the prior 24 years.”

It added, “From 2001 to 2025, Israelis consistently held double-digit leads in Americans’ Middle East sympathies, with the gap averaging 43 points between 2001 and 2018. However, public opinion began narrowing in 2019, several years before the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. The cumulative effect of gradual changes in U.S. attitudes since then has led to the Israelis no longer being viewed more sympathetically.”

This poll is no doubt causing a major panic from Israel and the Zionist lobby, which is propped up entirely by U.S. weapons and funding, as well as U.S. wars in the Middle East fought against Israel’s enemies on their behalf.

The Quincy Institute and the Costs of War Project has detailed that “the U.S. has supplied $21.7 billion in military aid” to Israeli since the start of the genocide in Gaza, noting that, “Israel could not have wreaked the level of destruction it has inflicted on Gaza without U.S. weapons and financing, and its ability to widen the war to the broader region would be severely undermined” and “Israel would also have been hard pressed to conduct the war at the pace it did without U.S. assistance with maintenance and spare parts. That’s because Israel’s entire inventory of combat aircraft is composed of U.S.-supplied F-15s, F-16s, and F-35s, as are most of its attack helicopters.”

The Quincy Institute noted that, “the United States could substantially undermine Israel’s ability to wage war if it cut off weapons, financing and spare parts.”

On top of the $21.7 billion provided to Israel from the United States during the genocide in Gaza, Harvard University economist Linda Bilmes has documented that since October of 2023, the U.S. has spent $9.65-$12.07 billion on wars in the Middle East on behalf of Israel in Iran, Yemen, and beyond.

Israel and its lobbyists- for this reason- have been running a major propaganda campaign through both social and traditional media in an attempt to win American support back.

Zionist Manipulation On Social And Traditional Media.

When the U.S. House and Senate passed a bill that would force the sale of TikTok to American ownership , Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Mike Gallagher, who introduced the bill, boasted that the real story behind the bill getting passed was that “we had a bipartisan consensus. We had the executive branch, but the bill was still dead until October 7th. And people started to see a bunch of anti-Semitic content on the platform, and our bill had legs again”, while Senator Mitt Romney admitted, “If you look at the postings on TikTok and the number of mentions of Palestinians, relative to other social media sites — it’s overwhelmingly so among TikTok broadcasts”.

In other words, the forced sale of TikTok from Chinese to American ownership was actually done to censor content critical of Israel and promote Zionists.

Trump eventually negotiated the sale of TikTok to American companies, including Oracle, the tech company owned by die-hard Zionist Larry Ellison.

Since the sale, TikTok’s new CEO, Adam Presser, said that using the word Zionist negatively on TikTok would be “designated as hate speech to be moderated against” and boasted that TikTok will now have “over two dozen” Zionist organizations, “feeding us intelligence and information when they spot violative trends”.

Benjamin Netanyahu later boasted that the forced sale of TikTok was done as a larger part of Israel’s information war campaign to propagandize Americans into supporting Israel through social media, which also included influencing Elon Musk’s X, saying, “We have to secure that part of the base of our support in the United States. We’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are social media. And the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok number one, and I hope it goes through because it can be consequential, and the other one that’s most important is X, we have to talk to Elon, he’s not an enemy, he’s a friend, we should talk to him”.

Larry Ellison, the new partial owner of TikTok, is the largest private donor to the Israeli IDF and is a close friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.

His son, David Ellison- another major donor to the IDF- and owner of the Skydance production company, has played a similarly important role in the Israeli propaganda campaign against Americans, but with traditional media instead of alternative media.

Ellison’s Skydance bought Paramount, the owner of CBS News, and then proceeded to turn the once respected news outlet into an Israeli propaganda outlet, appointing Zionist and Gaza genocide denier Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief, who proceeded to hire hardline Zionists as contributors and anchors while firing those who had ever expressed any criticism of Israel or sympathy towards Palestinians.

After 14 staffers were fired from CBS, Variety magazine reported that, “One staffer says that the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent, including foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been covering the war in Gaza for the past three years”, while Zionist Tony Dokoupil, was promoted the new evening news anchor, Chris Livesay was named as the foreign correspondent for CBS news over his, “strong support for Israel” and Zionists including Elliot Ackerman, Masih Alinejad, Niall Ferguson, Coleman Hughes and Reihan Salam were added as contributors.

Israel’s control over American media is now getting broader, with David Ellison’s Skydance now buying Warner Bros the parent company of CNN and other TV news channels.

With the new Gallup poll showing more and more Americans are becoming critical of Israel, Israel’s propaganda campaign on Americans will no doubt go into overdrive.

