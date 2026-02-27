The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
6h

Polls do not reveal the truth of popular opinion. Most intelligent citizens decline to participate.

Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
5h

Beware of polls and Jewish poles.

USA is all in on war war war.

Jews got all the proving grounds toys.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/selling-children-to-make-the-jewish?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture