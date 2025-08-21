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David Carroll's avatar
David Carroll
Aug 22, 2025

Remember, All Hamas had to do was release the hostages. A reminder. The Palestinians elected and supported Hamas. Their intent.

The Hamas Foundational Covenant.

- The complete destruction of Israel as an essential condition for the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of a theocratic state based on Islamic law (Sharia),

- The need for both unrestrained and unceasing holy war (jihad) to attain the above objective,

- The deliberate disdain for, and dismissal of, any negotiated resolution or political settlement of Jewish and Muslim claims to the Holy Land.

And the Progressive left supports this? Islamism? A death cult.

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Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
Aug 21, 2025

The Israeli State is doing exactly what they’ve been demonizing since WWII.

Another thing that the bought and paid for media doesn’t report on, are the huge protests AGAINST the Israeli government in Israel.

The world is witnessing PURE EVIL against Humanity.

And, the U.S. government funds, and supports THIS!

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