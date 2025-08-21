Written By: Justin K.P.

In a new article, Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham wrote in the Israeli magazine 972, “Data from an internal Israeli intelligence database indicates that at least 83 percent of Palestinians killed in Israel’s onslaught on Gaza were civilians, an investigation by +972 Magazine, Local Call, and the Guardian can reveal.”

According to internal Israeli data obtained by the magazine, “the Israeli army believed it had killed around 8,900 operatives since October 7 — the deaths of 7,330 of whom were considered certain and 1,570 recorded as ‘probably dead.’ The vast majority of them were junior, with the army suspecting it had killed 100-300 senior Hamas operatives out of a total of 750 named in the database”.

Writing about the data, Abraham notes that “The Israeli army confirmed the existence of the database, which is managed by the Military Intelligence Directorate (known by the Hebrew acronym “Aman”). Multiple intelligence sources familiar with the database said the army views it as the only authoritative tally of militant casualty figures. In the words of one of them: ‘There’s no other place to check.’”.

Comparing this data to the official death count from the Gaza genocide, put out by Gaza’s health ministry which of the time of the data was 53,000 people, Abraham writes, “83 percent of Gaza’s dead were civilians. If the probable deaths are discounted and only the certain deaths included, the proportion of civilian deaths rises to more than 86 percent”.

But this is still a hugely conservative figure, as Yuval Abraham writes, “recent studies have suggested the Health Ministry’s death toll — which currently stands at around 62,000 — is also likely a significant undercount of the total number of casualties from Israel’s onslaught”.

As Haaretz recently wrote, “Israeli spokespersons, journalists and influencers reject with knee-jerk disgust the data of the Palestinian Health Ministry, claiming that it's inflated and exaggerated. But more and more international experts are stating that not only is this list, with all the horror it embodies, reliable, but that it may even be very conservative in relation to reality.”

Harretz reported that according to data from the economist at Holloway College, Michael Spagat, the real death count is 100,000.

Taking this number, it means that 90 percent of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza were civilians going by the probable number of 8,900 combatants killed and 93 percent civilians, based on the confirmed number of 7,330 combatants killed.

This confirms the research of NGOs such as Euro Med Monitor, which found in December of 2023 that “9 out of 10 of those killed in Gaza are civilians​”.

Even the count of 100,000 dead is a conservative number.

Dr. Nick Maynard, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Oxford University Hospital working in Gaza has said that given the many Palestinians buried under rubble, and the many others who have died from "excess deaths”, given that there are 350,000 people with chronic diseases and 10,000 people with cancer in Gaza, all who cannot be treated due to the Israeli blockade and bombing of hospitals, the real death count including excess deaths is likely around 200,000.

Going by the 200,000 number, 96 percent of people killed in Gaza were civilians.

It has been clear from the beginning of the genocide that the IDF overwhelmingly believes that “there are no innocents in Gaza” and has intentionally mass murdered civilians.

One IDF soldier told Sky News that there was a “prevailing belief among troops that all Gazans were terrorists, even when they were clearly unarmed civilians”, and “this perception was not challenged and was often endorsed by commanders”.

Another IDF soldier told Haaretz, “This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops”.

Now Israel’s own data shows that the overwhelming majority of people killed in Gaza by the IDF- at the very least 83 percent but almost certainly over 90 percent- have been civilians.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.