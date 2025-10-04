A recent investigation in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed that Israel has been using social media bots posing as Iranians, in an attempt to foment regime change in Iran, and install Reza Pahlavi as leader, an Israeli puppet and the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former Israeli/American-backed Shah of Iran who was overthrown in the Islamic revolution of 1979.

The Haaretz investigation notes that, “in early 2023, Reza Pahlavi made his first official visit to Israel”, where he spoke at a conference with then-Intelligence Minister and current Science Minister Gila Gamliel and when asked about his plans for regime change in Iran, responded, that no movement “could have succeeded without some element of international support”, “justifying his visit to Israel”.

Inside sources told Harretz that after this visit, a “large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support”.

According to the investigation, the Israeli-run campaign “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy. The campaign relies on ‘avatars,’ fake online personas posing as Iranian citizens on social media”.

According to the sources, the covert regime change operation was “part of an even broader Israeli campaign to influence the social media discourse, which also includes campaigns in English and German.”

Inside Israeli sources said that “Persian speakers were recruited for the operation” and the sources said that “they witnessed the network advancing pro-Pahlavi messaging”.

Harretz noted that, “the campaign included fake accounts on platforms such as X and Instagram and used artificial intelligence tools to help disseminate key narratives, craft its messages and generate content”.

The investigation wrote that, “In recent years, a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne,” adding that, “part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel.”

The Israeli bot campaign included “fake users on X promoting Pahlavi, sharing his messages and using hashtags like #KingRezaPahlavi”.

Another example of the Israeli propaganda was an “AI-generated video titled ‘Next Year in Free Tehran’” posted to social media, which showed, “Netanyahu, his wife, Gamliel, her partner, Pahlavi and his wife walking through Tehran’s streets”.

Many of these accounts, according to the investigation, were opened during the Iranian protests of 2022 and the Israeli bombing of Iran last June.

Along with the Israeli bot farm calling to reinstate the Monarchy in Iran, Haaretz reported that the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab also uncovered a network of Israeli government-created accounts posing as Iranians and calling for regime change.

During the Israeli bombing of Iran, this Israeli network put out messaging “encouraging Iranians to go to the prison to ‘free family members’” after the Israeli bombing of the Evin Prison last June, and other messages saying “Tehran is defenseless” and saying Iranians “should storm banks and withdraw their money”.

The Israeli accounts also told, “people to go to their balconies at 8 P.M. and shout ‘Death to Khamenei’ and ‘Death to the dictator.’”

Citizen Lab said that the Israeli “campaign aimed to create unrest that could help destabilize the regime”.

The campaign also included “a deepfake video of an Iranian singer performing a protest song” and “a screenshot of a fake BBC Persian story about senior Iranian officials fleeing the country”.

The Israeli campaign was also “linked to several Telegram channels that also encouraged protests in Iran”, noting that accounts linked to the Israeli campaign “dealt with issues like Iran’s water crisis, failed infrastructure management and corruption”.

It also noted that one account linked to the Israeli campaign, “posed as an Iranian woman on X and even ran an Instagram page and Telegram group for women where real Iranian women were invited to ‘share your story in a safe space.’”

While Israel has always framed its war against Iran as being over Iran’s non-existent Nuclear Program, their now-exposed covert campaign shows that Israel’s real goal is to overthrow the Iranian government and reinstate the Monarchy led by Israeli puppet, Reza Pahlavi.

In leaked audio during the June Israeli/American bombing of Iran, Netanyahu admitted that Iran was years away from even having the capability of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon, and that the real goal of the bombing was “to assassinate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and destabilize Tehran’s regime”, with him saying “if Khamenei reacts to an American strike, it could be the end of the regime”.