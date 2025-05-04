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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
May 4, 2025

I saw Medhurst's recent YT upload likewise! Awesome compilation as always staying on top of the modern political avalanche's unfolding messes, D.

Food for thought: the international right-wing fascist campaign against Palestinian solidarity is just "Red Scare 4.0" since its foremost Zionist pseudo-intellectual propaganda ministries parrot garbage tropes about completely fabricated "red-green-brown alliances" falsely insinuating dissident leftists are commies in a clandestine alliance with Islamists and neo-Nazis. We are watching the tactics of all three anteceding "conservative revolution" counterinsurgencies blended into one gargantuan reactionary conspiracy against anti-imperialists, Assad defenders, Western Palestinian supporters, secular Arab voices, and anti-Zionist Jews:

1. the incorporation of First Red Scare tactics: just as WWI-era propaganda cultivated mass nativist, racist, and right-wing domestic terrorism against the perceived threat of anarchists, socialists, and Communists, so too in our modern era do Zionist neofascists and their right-wing allies (i.e. the vicious Texas campus crackdowns) launch outright vigilante ultra-right savagery against anti-imperialist political dissidents

2. recycling of Second Red Scare/COINTELPRO tactics: just as the FBI-ADL intelligence sewer deployed their neo-Nazi and KKK assets to infiltrate and co-opt Arab anti-Zionist movements to stage a false pretense of kinship and thereby launch association fallacy slanders, so too are fifth columns used today to smear voices for Palestinian humanity

3. COINTELPRO 2.0/neo-Zubatovism: once the first COINTELPRO was exposed and the mainstream quarters of "anti-establishment" thinking are sent into a frenzy worrying of infiltrators sowing division, that very concern of division-sowing will become co-opted by controlled opposition units to prevent their own purging -- this is done in coordination with algorithmic manipulation elevating cyclical dead-end empty talk narratives while critical thinkers are suppressed into oblivion and cut off from the rank-and-file audience's feeds

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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
May 4, 2025

‘New evidence suggests …’

What I want to know is, ‘what evidence suggests that there were sentient, bipedal beings who doubted it.’

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