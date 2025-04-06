The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Slightly Lucid's avatar
Slightly Lucid
Apr 6, 2025

Remember when Israel was calling political leaders to go and view this evidence behind closed doors, and the congresscritters emerged from these closed door meetings swearing they’d seen Hamas videos of mass rape and beheaded babies, even though these didn’t exist?

I wonder exactly what was being said behind those closed doors.

Reply
Share
GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
Apr 6, 2025

October 7th was a raid.

Such operations are meticulously planned and executed as precisely as possible.

The premise of a well disciplined force systematically raping people was an apparent fabrication to anyone who considered it.

That Western media peddled this line uncritically must be included in the charges brought against them when their licenses to publish and broadcast are revoked, and they are put on trial for their crimes of aiding and abetting genocide.

Reply
Share
84 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture