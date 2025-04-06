Written By: Justin K.P.

Perhalps the most destructive and extensive psy-op in recent memory is the false claim echoed by the Israeli and Western government that Hamas committed “mass rape” against Isrealis on Ocotber 7th.

Now, new evidence further debunks this fabricated claim.

The Isreali Channel 13 journalist Racic Drucker revealed in an investigation that Rami Davidian, one of the key witnesses who claimed to have seen “mass rape” occur on Ocotber 7th was telling “stories made up from beginning to end… Hair-raising stories, which did not exist and were not created.”

Drucker claimed that “Some of the stories have been quoted in a reputable film, in newspapers around the world, in an important book.”

This is important because, as journalist Ali Abunimah noted, Dacididan was “a star witness in Sheryl Sandberg’s 7 October atrocity propaganda film Screams Before Silence” who “also claimed to have seen dozens of dead victims of alleged rapes on that day, some with objects inserted into their genitals.”

The fabricated testimony from Rami Davidian was not the only false information showcased in the film, it also used supposed “confessions” from Palestinians in Isreali detention to advance the narrative that mass rape occurred.

However, these testimonies were recently debunked by a UN human rights council report, which wrote:

The Commission reviewed several videos where detainees were interrogated by members of the ISF, while placed in an extremely vulnerable position, completely subjugated, when confessing to witnessing or committing rape and other serious crimes. The names and faces of the detainees were also exposed. The Commission considers the distribution of such videos, purely for propaganda purposes, to be a violation of due process and fair trial guarantees. In view of the apparent coercive circumstances of the confessions appearing in the videos, the Commission does not accept such confessions as proof of the crimes confessed.

In other words, the “confessions” were coerced through torture and therefore not reliable.

Sheryl Sandberg’s propaganda film “Scream Before Silence” was actually a follow-up to a propaganda piece put out by the New York Times titled “Screams Without Words” which also used false information to try to paint a story of “mass rape” on October 7th.

Journalists Ryan Grim and Jeremy Scahil reported in the Intercept that in the piece:

The Times article described three alleged victims of sexual assault for whom it reported specific biographical information. One, known as the “woman in the black dress,” was Gal Abdush. The other two alleged victims were unnamed teenage sisters from Kibbutz Be’eri whose precise ages were listed in the New York Times, making it possible to identify them.

In all three cases witnesses have come out and said that the rape described in the New York Times piece never happened.

Michal Paikin, a spokesperson for the kibbutz where the two young teenage sisters were supposedly subjected to sexual violence, said, “…they were shot. I’m saying ‘just,’ but they were shot and were not subjected to sexual abuse.”

The family of Gal Abdush similarly said that the sexual violence reported by the New York Times never happened.

Her mother said: “We didn’t know about the rape at all. We only knew after a New York Times journalist contacted us. They said they matched evidence and concluded that she had been sexually assaulted.”

Her brother in law also “repeatedly denied that his sister-in-law was raped” saying “the media invented it.”

Her sister also put out a post on Instagram that said “they raped and beheaded people (not true), but in my sister’s case, this is not true.”

The fraudulent film, along with the article, were both part of an Israeli PR blitz to manufacture consent for the genocide in Gaza.

Journalist Max Blumenthal reported that two influential Isreal lobby groups hired the celebrity pollster Frank Luntz to poll Americans on how to better sell the Genocide in Gaza.

In a focus group, “Luntz asked participants to state which alleged act by Hamas on October 7 “bothers you more” to which “a majority declared that they were most upset by the claim that Hamas “raped civilians”.

Pictured Above: Results of the Poll conducted by Frank Luntz to see what atrocity propaganda allegation would better sell the genocide in Gaza, leaked to journalist Max Blumenthal.

After polls showed that the false claim of mass rape on Ocotber 7th would better sell the Gaza gencoide, the propaganda campaign went into full swing.

Perhaps the reason that Sheryl Sandberg and the New York Times had to fabricate evidence to back up their claim that Hamas committed mass rape on Ocotber 7th is because a look at the facts shows there is zero evidence it happened.

An investigation in the Time of London found that the “mass rape on Ocotber 7th” claims originated from “Zaka” “an ultra-orthodox volunteer force” who “are not trained in forensics”.

The investigation noted that Zaka’s “lack of familiarity with the women’s bodies” caused a “tendency to focus on injuries they believed pointed to sexual violence, such as smashed pelvises and gunshot wounds to sex organs, ignoring other injuries that muddied the picture”.

The investigation also noted that Zaka’s claims of mass rape likely came from their understanding on religious scripture noting that “Zaka accounts cleaved to stories handed down about the horrors of the pogroms” and that their “main education is religious” leading them to create false stories of mass raping ocuuring because they have “read a lot of Jewish texts that depict the raping of women.”

Most of Zaka’s other claims about what happened on October 7th turned out to be false, such as the claim that they “found a baby baked alive in an oven” and that they found a “pregnant woman and her slaughtered fetus”.

The Times of London investigation also found that there is no video or photographic evidence of rape committed on Ocotber 7th noting that “In all the Hamas video footage and all the photographs there were no depictions of rape”.

The Times of London even “hired a leading Israeli dark-web researcher to look for evidence of those images, including footage deleted from public sources” and reported that “None could be found.”

Furthermore the Isreali prosecutor focusing on Ocotber 7th, Moran Gez has even admitted there is no evidence mass rape occured.

In an interview with the Isreali newspaper Ynet, she admitted that the claims of mass rape “will be very difficult to prove”.

She admitted that “we don't have any complaints” of rape occurring on Ocotber 7th.

She also admitted that her team “approached women's rights organizations and asked for cooperation” around alleged victims of rape on Ocotber 7th but found that “they simply weren't contacted” by any.

The Insidious Results Of Atrocity Propaganda.

This fraudulent claim that mass rape occurred on Ocotber 7th was not only used to sell the Genocide in Gaza to the West but was also used by Israel to justify real atrocities against Palestinians.

The recent UN human rights council report on Isreali sexual violence against Palestinians noted that Isreal has used the false claim of mass rape “to mobilize support for the ISF military operations in the Gaza Strip and continue the war, referring to Hamas as “a rapist regime” that has weaponized sexual violence as a means of terrorizing the Israeli population while “the international community remains silent.”

The report found that “The Commission’s investigation shows that members of the ISF have been impacted by such messages” (of mass rape) which caused a “sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men fueled by similar desire to retaliate”.

The atrocities uncovered in the report- fueled by the mass rape hoax- include “sexual abuse committed by members of the ISF against boys”, and sexual violence committed against “a 14-year-old girl” and “daughters aged three and four”.

The report also uncovered “sexual and gender-based violence against male and female detainees in more than 10 military and Israel Prison Service” including “Sexual violence used as a means of punishment and intimidation”.

The mass rape hoax is perhaps the most depraved example if atrocity propaganda in history where this cooked up hoax was used to justify actually committing the atrocities against Palestinians.

Now that Israel has restarted the Genocide in Gaza and is committing more horrific atrocities than ever before, those who participated in this hoax need to take a look at what repeating these false claims actually leads to.

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