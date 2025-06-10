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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Jun 10, 2025

You got it all nailed down. Per the Dissident, you can't go wrong with Katchanovski. I have followed him on Shitter for years. And, you made sure to loop in Odessa.

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Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
Jun 11, 2025

All this horrible crap perpetrated in order to make the rich richer. Seriously. The US Empire wants to go ahead and destroy Ukraine and Russia in order to get richer. Not to raise people out of poverty, or build bullet trains, or create a real actual sensible efficient healthcare system THAT WE DESERVE AND WE DESPERATELY NEED!! Nope. Hoarding anything including wealth is a serious mental disorder. A democracy wrecking disease. Too little too late.

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