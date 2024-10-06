Written By: Justin K.P.

In my last article, I wrote that “new evidence is emerging that Hezbollah did agree to a ceasefire and the U.S. encouraged Israel to invade and bomb Lebanon anyway.”

To back this up, I cited an interview on PBS where Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that Lebanon and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire and they informed the Americans and French of that, who told them Israel also agreed to the ceasefire.

This story has now been confirmed by a New York Times report put out this morning based on interviews with senior U.S. and Lebanese officials.

According to the report, a ceasefire deal was close to being reached but it was stopped when Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. As the report says:

progress toward a cease-fire was further along than previously known, but it was halted abruptly when Israel killed Mr. Nasrallah.

The report goes on to say that U.S. officials told Lebanon that if they could get Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire deal, they would do the same with Israel saying:

(A white house official) took the lead, telling Lebanese officials that if they could secure Hezbollah’s buy-in, he would do the same with Israel.

According to the report, Lebanon upheld its end of the bargain and was successful in getting Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire deal. As the report says:

That afternoon, Mr. Berri (Lebanese speaker of Parliament and Hezbollah ally) told Mr. Mikati ( Lebanese Prime Minister) by phone from Beirut that Hezbollah had agreed to language in the cease-fire proposal

According to the report, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed their support for a ceasefire based on the fact that Hezbollah agreed to it. As the report says

Mr. Mikati affirmed Lebanon’s support for the initiative, since he had been told that Hezbollah had signed on.

The U.S. told Lebanon that Israel also agreed to a ceasefire based on a statement from Benjamin Netenyahu where he said “Israel shares the aims of the U.S.-led initiative.”

But in his UN speech, Netenyahu did not mention the ceasefire and vowed that Israel would keep fighting in Lebanon.

Soon after this speech Netenyahu ordered a strike that killed Hassan Nasrallah, ending all possibilities of a ceasefire deal.

This report confirms exactly what Abdallah Bou Habib said in his interview on PBS: that Hezbollah agreed to a proposed ceasefire deal with Israel and the U.S. claimed that Israel agreed to it as well, but Netenyahu continued the strikes on Lebanon anyway, ending the deal.

The important part of the story left out of the New York Times report is the fact that despite publicly supporting the ceasefire deal, several high-level U.S. officials privately gave Israel the green light to ignore it and continue their war in Lebanon anyway.

According to a separate report in Politico based on interviews with high-level Israeli and U.S. officials “Senior White House figures privately told Israel that the U.S. would support its decision to ramp up military pressure against Hezbollah — even as the Biden administration publicly urged the Israeli government in recent weeks to curtail its strikes”.

The article reports that Biden’s presidential advisor Amos Hochstein and white house Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk “told top Israeli officials in recent weeks that the U.S. agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s broad strategy to shift Israel’s military focus to the north against Hezbollah”.

The New York Times Report claims that “Many of the officials involved in the talks said they did not know why Israel had suddenly killed the prospect of a cease-fire.” However, according to U.S. and Israeli officials interviewed in the Politico piece, the reason was that U.S. diplomats gave Israel the green light to continue their war in Lebanon and end any hope of a ceasefire deal.

To recap, the U.S. told Lebanon that if they could get Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire, the U.S. would get Israel to agree to it as well. The Lebanese government was able to get Hezbollah and Hassan Nasrallah to agree to the deal and the U.S. claimed that Israel agreed to it as well. Behind the scenes, however, top U.S. officials gave Israel the green light to continue the war in Lebanon, leading Israel to kill Hassan Nasrallah ending the ceasefire deal, and leading to the current Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.

The U.S. could have easily ended this war by holding up their end of the bargain and forcing Israel to accept the ceasefire that Hezbollah agreed to but they instead gave Israel the green light to continue the war. It goes to show that the U.S.’s solution to everything is more war and that many U.S. officials care far more about profit for the military-industrial complex and empire than peace or national security.