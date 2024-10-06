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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Oct 6, 2024

I started paying attention to the ME 35+ years ago and, l noticed everytime they neared a peace deal, Israel managed to scupper it.

If Israel didn't get everything they wanted (and more) they'd send in Mossad to murder a president, diplomat, or peace negotiator usually with USA & UK weapons and a guarentee of forgiveness. Any parent knows you neverreward a bully for bad behaviour as they grow up to be a murderous sociopath.

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Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
Oct 17, 2024

The power dynamic is actually pretty straightforward. The US President and his crew and Netanyahu and his crew, are puppets. The real power, the folks who make the real decisions and will truly gain or lose from those decisions, are the super-wealthy who comprise the US Empire. They are, essentially, the US Empire. And they are parasitic sociopaths. They are the ultimate hoarders, which is a mental disorder. They need to be unplugged.

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