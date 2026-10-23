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Nick's avatar
Nick
6d

Narcissistic self serving imbecile…..

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John Stuckey's avatar
John Stuckey
6d

Gee, what a surprise. He missed the adulation of his years as a comedian? Unfortunately, his current role isn’t to be funny. 🤬

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