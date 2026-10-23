Written By: Justin K.P.

The independent Ukrainian news outlet Strana recently interviewed former Ukrainian MP and entrepreneur Vadym Novynskyi, who played a key role in facilitating the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2022, which were blocked by the West.

In the interview, Novynskyi shed new details on what happened, more specifically revealing that Russia’s main demands during the talks were to “remove the clause about Ukraine’s aspiration to NATO from the Constitution and introduce non-aligned status and neutrality”, “Ukraine’s recognition of the special status of Crimea, but not as part of the Russian Federation” and the “recognition of a certain status of Donbas”, all conditions he said Zelensky initially agreed to.

Vadym Novynskyi said, “There were three main points. Russia’s first and most important demand is to remove the clause about Ukraine’s aspiration to NATO from the Constitution and introduce non-aligned status and neutrality. Zelensky asks me what to do. I asked him a counter question: do you think Ukraine will join NATO in the next 30 years? – No. Then, probably, you can refuse to mention joining the Alliance in the Basic Law … The second was Ukraine’s recognition of the special status of Crimea, but not as part of the Russian Federation. The term is 30 years. Zelensky also agreed to this. The third main issue is the recognition of a certain status of Donbas. I asked Kozak if Donbas, including uncontrolled territories, should remain part of Ukraine. He replied that it could be a subject of negotiations. At that time, there was an opportunity to keep Donbas as part of Ukraine, but not on the terms stipulated by the Minsk agreements. Donbas could return within the framework of the confederal union, but still to the composition of Ukraine, which is the most important. Zelensky agreed with this.”

But during the Istanbul talks, Vadym Novynskyi noted that Zelensky chose to abandon this deal at the behest of the West in exchange for becoming a global celebrity.

When asked, “Why did the process in Istanbul really fail?”, Vadym Novynskyi said, “I’m sure it’s our leaders’ fault. Perhaps Boris Johnson (at that time British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ) or someone else was involved in this, having influence on Zelensky. Or Zelensky himself liked being a hero, liked the ovation, the attention of the whole world to him. Imagine: wherever he goes, he is greeted as the Pope, everywhere he is a welcome guest.”

Zelensky he added, “exchanged the lives of Ukrainians for applause in the parliaments of other countries”.

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