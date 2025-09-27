The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Wallace's avatar
Timothy Wallace
Sep 27Edited

How has America gotten to a place where a malign foreign leader is threatening American citizens' first amendment rights? Trump paved the way for this chutzpah squared trend and is (politically) dead to me as a result. Can't or won't standup for his own citizens and electorate's constitutional rights? WTF?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill Jarett's avatar
Bill Jarett
Sep 27

(At a recent meeting with pro-Israel influencers in the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted about his plan to manipulate X and TikTok in order to use them as “weapons” in Israel’s information war.)-

Satanyahoo already silenced Kirk, brags "he owns Trump"...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture